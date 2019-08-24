Dividend Quick Picks

Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 25

|
Includes: ABR, AIV, ALE, ALL, ARGO, ARMK, ASB, ASH, AVT, AVY, AYR, BAH, BAM, BBT, BMTC, BPY, BSET, BWA, CAKE, CATY, CBOE, CBT, CDK, CHCT, CPF, CRI, CTO, CWBC, DDS, DNKN, EL, EMCF, EMCI, EVA, FBHS, FRME, FUN, GAIN, GLW, GPI, GS, GT, HAFC, HIG, HII, HNI, HY, IDA, INN, INTC, INTU, IPG, KINS, KLAC, LAND, LEA, MCBC, MINI, MLHR, MOFG, MSCI, NATI, NBTB, NEWM, NPO, NVDA, OGS, OSK, OTEX, PBFX, PEBK, PFE, PFS, PNW, POOL, POWI, PSX, RE, RMAX, SBGI, SBRA, SGC, SIG, SIGI, SMBC, STI, STZ, TFSL, TRCB, TSBK, TSN, TTEK, UBCP, UFCS, UTL, WFC, WHR, WMS, WTS, WWD, XYL
by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Challengers.

Companies which declared increased dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Avnet Inc.

(AVT)

9/10

9/25

0.2

0.21

5.00%

2.07%

7

Dillard's Inc.

(DDS)

9/27

11/4

0.1

0.15

50.00%

1.09%

9

Intuit Inc.

(INTU)

10/9

10/18

0.47

0.53

12.77%

0.76%

9

TFS Financial Corporation

(TFSL)

8/30

9/17

0.25

0.27

8.00%

6.15%

6

United Bancorp Inc.

(UBCP)

9/9

9/20

0.135

0.1375

1.85%

4.87%

6

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday August 26 (Ex-Div 8/27)

None

Tuesday August 27 (Ex-Div 8/28)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Lear Corp.

(LEA)

9/17

0.75

No Change

106.5

2.82%

9

Nvidia Corp.

(NVDA)

9/20

0.16

No Change

162.44

0.39%

7

Xylem Inc.

(XYL)

9/26

0.24

No Change

73.74

1.30%

9

Wednesday August 28 (Ex-Div 8/29)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Allstate Corp.

(ALL)

10/1

0.5

No Change

101.98

1.96%

9

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.

(ARGO)

9/13

0.31

No Change

65.56

1.89%

7

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

(ASH)

9/15

0.275

No Change

70.86

1.55%

9

Aircastle Limited

(AYR)

9/16

0.3

No Change

21.09

5.69%

8

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

(BAM)

9/30

0.16

No Change

50.59

1.27%

8

Brookfield Property Partners LP

(BPY)

9/30

0.33

No Change

18.74

7.04%

7

Cboe Global Markets Inc.

(CBOE)

9/13

0.36

Increase

119.85

1.20%

10

Cabot Corp.

(CBT)

9/13

0.35

No Change

37.9

3.69%

8

Central Pacific Financial Corp.

(CPF)

9/16

0.23

No Change

27.47

3.35%

7

Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

(EL)

9/16

0.43

No Change

197.15

0.87%

9

Fortune Brands Home & Security

(FBHS)

9/18

0.22

No Change

49.56

1.78%

7

Corning Inc.

(GLW)

9/30

0.2

No Change

27.45

2.91%

9

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

(GS)

9/27

1.25

Increase

196.2

2.55%

9

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

(HII)

9/13

0.86

No Change

204.27

1.68%

7

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

(HY)

9/13

0.3175

No Change

53.96

2.35%

8

Kingstone Companies Inc.

(KINS)

9/13

0.0625

Decrease

8.03

3.11%

8

NBT Bancorp Inc.

(NBTB)

9/13

0.26

No Change

34.72

3.00%

6

Open Text Corp.

(OTEX)

9/20

0.1746

No Change

38.57

1.81%

7

Power Integrations Inc.

(POWI)

9/30

0.17

No Change

82.89

0.82%

7

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.

(SBGI)

9/16

0.2

No Change

43.1

1.86%

8

SunTrust Banks Inc.

(STI)

9/16

0.56

Increase

59.05

3.79%

9

Tyson Foods Inc.

(TSN)

9/13

0.375

No Change

89.93

1.67%

7

United Fire Group Inc.

(UFCS)

9/13

0.33

No Change

44.62

2.96%

7

Whirlpool Corp.

(WHR)

9/15

1.2

No Change

134.55

3.57%

9

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.

(WMS)

9/13

0.09

No Change

31.22

1.15%

6

Watts Water Technologies Inc.

(WTS)

9/13

0.23

No Change

88.76

1.04%

7

Thursday August 29 (Ex-Div 8/30)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Associated Banc-Corp

(ASB)

9/16

0.17

No Change

18.87

3.60%

7

BorgWarner Inc.

(BWA)

9/16

0.17

No Change

30.88

2.20%

6

Cathay General Bancorp

(CATY)

9/13

0.31

No Change

32.42

3.82%

6

CDK Global Inc

(CDK)

9/27

0.15

No Change

42.61

1.41%

5

Carter's Inc.

(CRI)

9/20

0.5

No Change

87.23

2.29%

7

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.

(DNKN)

9/12

0.375

No Change

82.11

1.83%

8

Emclaire Financial Corp.

(EMCF)

9/20

0.29

No Change

31.85

3.64%

9

First Merchants Corp.

(FRME)

9/20

0.26

No Change

35.1

2.96%

8

Group 1 Automotive Inc.

(GPI)

9/17

0.28

Increase

72.55

1.54%

10

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

(HIG)

10/1

0.3

No Change

58.1

2.07%

8

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.

(IPG)

9/17

0.235

No Change

19.86

4.73%

7

Herman Miller Inc.

(MLHR)

10/15

0.21

Increase

40.72

2.06%

8

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

(MOFG)

9/16

0.2025

No Change

28.55

2.84%

9

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

(PEBK)

9/16

0.14

No Change

27.15

2.06%

7

TFS Financial Corporation

(TFSL)

9/17

0.27

Increase

17.56

6.15%

6

Friday August 30 (Ex-Div 9/3)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Avery Dennison Corp.

(AVY)

9/18

0.58

No Change

110.72

2.10%

9

Cedar Fair LP

(FUN)

9/17

0.925

No Change

54.12

6.84%

8

EnPro Industries Inc.

(NPO)

9/18

0.25

No Change

60.86

1.64%

5

Everest Re Group Ltd.

(RE)

9/18

1.4

No Change

244.88

2.29%

6

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

(ABR)

9/3

0.29

9.29%

Apartment Investment & Management Co.

(AIV)

8/30

0.39

3.10%

ALLETE Inc.

(ALE)

9/1

0.5875

2.80%

Aramark Services Inc.

(ARMK)

8/29

0.11

1.11%

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.

(BAH)

8/30

0.23

1.25%

BB&T Corp.

(BBT)

9/3

0.45

3.98%

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp.

(BMTC)

9/1

0.26

3.10%

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc.

(BSET)

8/30

0.125

4.28%

Cheesecake Factory Inc.

(CAKE)

8/27

0.36

3.86%

Community Healthcare Trust Inc.

(CHCT)

8/30

0.4125

3.89%

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

(CTO)

8/30

0.11

0.69%

Community West Bancshares

(CWBC)

8/30

0.055

2.28%

EMC Insurance Group Inc.

(EMCI)

9/3

0.23

2.55%

Enviva Partners LP

(EVA)

8/29

0.66

8.65%

Gladstone Investment Corp.

(GAIN)

8/30

0.068

7.12%

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

(GT)

9/3

0.16

5.66%

Hanmi Financial Corp.

(HAFC)

8/30

0.24

5.54%

HNI Corp.

(HNI)

9/3

0.305

4.04%

IDACORP Inc.

(IDA)

8/30

0.63

2.33%

Summit Hotel Properties Inc.

(INN)

8/30

0.18

6.63%

Intel Corp.

(INTC)

9/1

0.315

2.80%

KLA Corp.

(KLAC)

9/3

0.75

2.16%

Gladstone Land Corp.

(LAND)

8/30

0.0446

4.66%

Macatawa Bank Corp.

(MCBC)

8/29

0.07

2.88%

Mobile Mini Inc.

(MINI)

8/28

0.275

3.56%

MSCI Inc.

(MSCI)

8/30

0.68

1.17%

National Instruments Corp.

(NATI)

9/3

0.25

2.41%

New Media

(NEWM)

8/28

0.38

18.20%

ONE Gas Inc.

(OGS)

9/3

0.5

2.24%

Oshkosh Corp.

(OSK)

9/3

0.27

1.60%

PBF Logistics LP

(PBFX)

8/30

0.515

10.35%

Pfizer Inc.

(PFE)

9/3

0.36

4.19%

Provident Financial Services Inc.

(PFS)

8/30

0.23

3.97%

Pinnacle West Capital Corp.

(PNW)

9/3

0.7375

3.13%

Pool Corp.

(POOL)

8/29

0.55

1.14%

Phillips 66

(PSX)

9/3

0.9

3.78%

RE/MAX Holdings Inc.

(RMAX)

8/28

0.21

3.21%

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.

(SBRA)

8/30

0.45

8.36%

Superior Group of Companies Inc.

(SGC)

8/28

0.1

2.96%

Signet Jewelers Limited

(SIG)

8/30

0.37

11.85%

Selective Insurance Group Inc.

(SIGI)

9/3

0.2

1.03%

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.

(SMBC)

8/30

0.15

1.83%

Constellation Brands Inc. A

(STZ)

8/27

0.75

1.51%

Two River Bancorp

(TRCB)

8/30

0.07

1.50%

Timberland Bancorp Inc.

(TSBK)

8/29

0.15

2.54%

Tetra Tech Inc.

(TTEK)

8/30

0.15

0.78%

Unitil Corp.

(UTL)

8/29

0.37

2.53%

Wells Fargo & Co.

(WFC)

9/1

0.51

4.59%

Woodward Inc.

(WWD)

9/3

0.1625

0.63%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE, INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.