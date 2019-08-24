Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 25

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Increases
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Avnet Inc.
|
(AVT)
|
9/10
|
9/25
|
0.2
|
0.21
|
5.00%
|
2.07%
|
7
|
Dillard's Inc.
|
(DDS)
|
9/27
|
11/4
|
0.1
|
0.15
|
50.00%
|
1.09%
|
9
|
Intuit Inc.
|
(INTU)
|
10/9
|
10/18
|
0.47
|
0.53
|
12.77%
|
0.76%
|
9
|
TFS Financial Corporation
|
(TFSL)
|
8/30
|
9/17
|
0.25
|
0.27
|
8.00%
|
6.15%
|
6
|
United Bancorp Inc.
|
(UBCP)
|
9/9
|
9/20
|
0.135
|
0.1375
|
1.85%
|
4.87%
|
6
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday August 26 (Ex-Div 8/27)
None
Tuesday August 27 (Ex-Div 8/28)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Lear Corp.
|
(LEA)
|
9/17
|
0.75
|
No Change
|
106.5
|
2.82%
|
9
|
Nvidia Corp.
|
(NVDA)
|
9/20
|
0.16
|
No Change
|
162.44
|
0.39%
|
7
|
Xylem Inc.
|
(XYL)
|
9/26
|
0.24
|
No Change
|
73.74
|
1.30%
|
9
Wednesday August 28 (Ex-Div 8/29)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Allstate Corp.
|
(ALL)
|
10/1
|
0.5
|
No Change
|
101.98
|
1.96%
|
9
|
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.
|
(ARGO)
|
9/13
|
0.31
|
No Change
|
65.56
|
1.89%
|
7
|
Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
|
(ASH)
|
9/15
|
0.275
|
No Change
|
70.86
|
1.55%
|
9
|
Aircastle Limited
|
(AYR)
|
9/16
|
0.3
|
No Change
|
21.09
|
5.69%
|
8
|
Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
|
(BAM)
|
9/30
|
0.16
|
No Change
|
50.59
|
1.27%
|
8
|
Brookfield Property Partners LP
|
(BPY)
|
9/30
|
0.33
|
No Change
|
18.74
|
7.04%
|
7
|
Cboe Global Markets Inc.
|
(CBOE)
|
9/13
|
0.36
|
Increase
|
119.85
|
1.20%
|
10
|
Cabot Corp.
|
(CBT)
|
9/13
|
0.35
|
No Change
|
37.9
|
3.69%
|
8
|
Central Pacific Financial Corp.
|
(CPF)
|
9/16
|
0.23
|
No Change
|
27.47
|
3.35%
|
7
|
Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
|
(EL)
|
9/16
|
0.43
|
No Change
|
197.15
|
0.87%
|
9
|
Fortune Brands Home & Security
|
(FBHS)
|
9/18
|
0.22
|
No Change
|
49.56
|
1.78%
|
7
|
Corning Inc.
|
(GLW)
|
9/30
|
0.2
|
No Change
|
27.45
|
2.91%
|
9
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|
(GS)
|
9/27
|
1.25
|
Increase
|
196.2
|
2.55%
|
9
|
Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.
|
(HII)
|
9/13
|
0.86
|
No Change
|
204.27
|
1.68%
|
7
|
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.
|
(HY)
|
9/13
|
0.3175
|
No Change
|
53.96
|
2.35%
|
8
|
Kingstone Companies Inc.
|
(KINS)
|
9/13
|
0.0625
|
Decrease
|
8.03
|
3.11%
|
8
|
NBT Bancorp Inc.
|
(NBTB)
|
9/13
|
0.26
|
No Change
|
34.72
|
3.00%
|
6
|
Open Text Corp.
|
(OTEX)
|
9/20
|
0.1746
|
No Change
|
38.57
|
1.81%
|
7
|
Power Integrations Inc.
|
(POWI)
|
9/30
|
0.17
|
No Change
|
82.89
|
0.82%
|
7
|
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.
|
(SBGI)
|
9/16
|
0.2
|
No Change
|
43.1
|
1.86%
|
8
|
SunTrust Banks Inc.
|
(STI)
|
9/16
|
0.56
|
Increase
|
59.05
|
3.79%
|
9
|
Tyson Foods Inc.
|
(TSN)
|
9/13
|
0.375
|
No Change
|
89.93
|
1.67%
|
7
|
United Fire Group Inc.
|
(UFCS)
|
9/13
|
0.33
|
No Change
|
44.62
|
2.96%
|
7
|
Whirlpool Corp.
|
(WHR)
|
9/15
|
1.2
|
No Change
|
134.55
|
3.57%
|
9
|
Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.
|
(WMS)
|
9/13
|
0.09
|
No Change
|
31.22
|
1.15%
|
6
|
Watts Water Technologies Inc.
|
(WTS)
|
9/13
|
0.23
|
No Change
|
88.76
|
1.04%
|
7
Thursday August 29 (Ex-Div 8/30)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Associated Banc-Corp
|
(ASB)
|
9/16
|
0.17
|
No Change
|
18.87
|
3.60%
|
7
|
BorgWarner Inc.
|
(BWA)
|
9/16
|
0.17
|
No Change
|
30.88
|
2.20%
|
6
|
Cathay General Bancorp
|
(CATY)
|
9/13
|
0.31
|
No Change
|
32.42
|
3.82%
|
6
|
CDK Global Inc
|
(CDK)
|
9/27
|
0.15
|
No Change
|
42.61
|
1.41%
|
5
|
Carter's Inc.
|
(CRI)
|
9/20
|
0.5
|
No Change
|
87.23
|
2.29%
|
7
|
Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.
|
(DNKN)
|
9/12
|
0.375
|
No Change
|
82.11
|
1.83%
|
8
|
Emclaire Financial Corp.
|
(EMCF)
|
9/20
|
0.29
|
No Change
|
31.85
|
3.64%
|
9
|
First Merchants Corp.
|
(FRME)
|
9/20
|
0.26
|
No Change
|
35.1
|
2.96%
|
8
|
Group 1 Automotive Inc.
|
(GPI)
|
9/17
|
0.28
|
Increase
|
72.55
|
1.54%
|
10
|
Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.
|
(HIG)
|
10/1
|
0.3
|
No Change
|
58.1
|
2.07%
|
8
|
Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.
|
(IPG)
|
9/17
|
0.235
|
No Change
|
19.86
|
4.73%
|
7
|
Herman Miller Inc.
|
(MLHR)
|
10/15
|
0.21
|
Increase
|
40.72
|
2.06%
|
8
|
MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.
|
(MOFG)
|
9/16
|
0.2025
|
No Change
|
28.55
|
2.84%
|
9
|
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina
|
(PEBK)
|
9/16
|
0.14
|
No Change
|
27.15
|
2.06%
|
7
|
TFS Financial Corporation
|
(TFSL)
|
9/17
|
0.27
|
Increase
|
17.56
|
6.15%
|
6
Friday August 30 (Ex-Div 9/3)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Avery Dennison Corp.
|
(AVY)
|
9/18
|
0.58
|
No Change
|
110.72
|
2.10%
|
9
|
Cedar Fair LP
|
(FUN)
|
9/17
|
0.925
|
No Change
|
54.12
|
6.84%
|
8
|
EnPro Industries Inc.
|
(NPO)
|
9/18
|
0.25
|
No Change
|
60.86
|
1.64%
|
5
|
Everest Re Group Ltd.
|
(RE)
|
9/18
|
1.4
|
No Change
|
244.88
|
2.29%
|
6
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Arbor Realty Trust Inc.
|
(ABR)
|
9/3
|
0.29
|
9.29%
|
Apartment Investment & Management Co.
|
(AIV)
|
8/30
|
0.39
|
3.10%
|
ALLETE Inc.
|
(ALE)
|
9/1
|
0.5875
|
2.80%
|
Aramark Services Inc.
|
(ARMK)
|
8/29
|
0.11
|
1.11%
|
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.
|
(BAH)
|
8/30
|
0.23
|
1.25%
|
BB&T Corp.
|
(BBT)
|
9/3
|
0.45
|
3.98%
|
Bryn Mawr Bank Corp.
|
(BMTC)
|
9/1
|
0.26
|
3.10%
|
Bassett Furniture Industries Inc.
|
(BSET)
|
8/30
|
0.125
|
4.28%
|
Cheesecake Factory Inc.
|
(CAKE)
|
8/27
|
0.36
|
3.86%
|
Community Healthcare Trust Inc.
|
(CHCT)
|
8/30
|
0.4125
|
3.89%
|
Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.
|
(CTO)
|
8/30
|
0.11
|
0.69%
|
Community West Bancshares
|
(CWBC)
|
8/30
|
0.055
|
2.28%
|
EMC Insurance Group Inc.
|
(EMCI)
|
9/3
|
0.23
|
2.55%
|
Enviva Partners LP
|
(EVA)
|
8/29
|
0.66
|
8.65%
|
Gladstone Investment Corp.
|
(GAIN)
|
8/30
|
0.068
|
7.12%
|
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
|
(GT)
|
9/3
|
0.16
|
5.66%
|
Hanmi Financial Corp.
|
(HAFC)
|
8/30
|
0.24
|
5.54%
|
HNI Corp.
|
(HNI)
|
9/3
|
0.305
|
4.04%
|
IDACORP Inc.
|
(IDA)
|
8/30
|
0.63
|
2.33%
|
Summit Hotel Properties Inc.
|
(INN)
|
8/30
|
0.18
|
6.63%
|
Intel Corp.
|
(INTC)
|
9/1
|
0.315
|
2.80%
|
KLA Corp.
|
(KLAC)
|
9/3
|
0.75
|
2.16%
|
Gladstone Land Corp.
|
(LAND)
|
8/30
|
0.0446
|
4.66%
|
Macatawa Bank Corp.
|
(MCBC)
|
8/29
|
0.07
|
2.88%
|
Mobile Mini Inc.
|
(MINI)
|
8/28
|
0.275
|
3.56%
|
MSCI Inc.
|
(MSCI)
|
8/30
|
0.68
|
1.17%
|
National Instruments Corp.
|
(NATI)
|
9/3
|
0.25
|
2.41%
|
New Media
|
(NEWM)
|
8/28
|
0.38
|
18.20%
|
ONE Gas Inc.
|
(OGS)
|
9/3
|
0.5
|
2.24%
|
Oshkosh Corp.
|
(OSK)
|
9/3
|
0.27
|
1.60%
|
PBF Logistics LP
|
(PBFX)
|
8/30
|
0.515
|
10.35%
|
Pfizer Inc.
|
(PFE)
|
9/3
|
0.36
|
4.19%
|
Provident Financial Services Inc.
|
(PFS)
|
8/30
|
0.23
|
3.97%
|
Pinnacle West Capital Corp.
|
(PNW)
|
9/3
|
0.7375
|
3.13%
|
Pool Corp.
|
(POOL)
|
8/29
|
0.55
|
1.14%
|
Phillips 66
|
(PSX)
|
9/3
|
0.9
|
3.78%
|
RE/MAX Holdings Inc.
|
(RMAX)
|
8/28
|
0.21
|
3.21%
|
Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.
|
(SBRA)
|
8/30
|
0.45
|
8.36%
|
Superior Group of Companies Inc.
|
(SGC)
|
8/28
|
0.1
|
2.96%
|
Signet Jewelers Limited
|
(SIG)
|
8/30
|
0.37
|
11.85%
|
Selective Insurance Group Inc.
|
(SIGI)
|
9/3
|
0.2
|
1.03%
|
Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.
|
(SMBC)
|
8/30
|
0.15
|
1.83%
|
Constellation Brands Inc. A
|
(STZ)
|
8/27
|
0.75
|
1.51%
|
Two River Bancorp
|
(TRCB)
|
8/30
|
0.07
|
1.50%
|
Timberland Bancorp Inc.
|
(TSBK)
|
8/29
|
0.15
|
2.54%
|
Tetra Tech Inc.
|
(TTEK)
|
8/30
|
0.15
|
0.78%
|
Unitil Corp.
|
(UTL)
|
8/29
|
0.37
|
2.53%
|
Wells Fargo & Co.
|
(WFC)
|
9/1
|
0.51
|
4.59%
|
Woodward Inc.
|
(WWD)
|
9/3
|
0.1625
|
0.63%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!
Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE, INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.