Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 25

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Avnet Inc. (AVT) 9/10 9/25 0.2 0.21 5.00% 2.07% 7 Dillard's Inc. (DDS) 9/27 11/4 0.1 0.15 50.00% 1.09% 9 Intuit Inc. (INTU) 10/9 10/18 0.47 0.53 12.77% 0.76% 9 TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) 8/30 9/17 0.25 0.27 8.00% 6.15% 6 United Bancorp Inc. (UBCP) 9/9 9/20 0.135 0.1375 1.85% 4.87% 6

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday August 26 (Ex-Div 8/27)

None

Tuesday August 27 (Ex-Div 8/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Lear Corp. (LEA) 9/17 0.75 No Change 106.5 2.82% 9 Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) 9/20 0.16 No Change 162.44 0.39% 7 Xylem Inc. (XYL) 9/26 0.24 No Change 73.74 1.30% 9

Wednesday August 28 (Ex-Div 8/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Allstate Corp. (ALL) 10/1 0.5 No Change 101.98 1.96% 9 Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) 9/13 0.31 No Change 65.56 1.89% 7 Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) 9/15 0.275 No Change 70.86 1.55% 9 Aircastle Limited (AYR) 9/16 0.3 No Change 21.09 5.69% 8 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) 9/30 0.16 No Change 50.59 1.27% 8 Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) 9/30 0.33 No Change 18.74 7.04% 7 Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) 9/13 0.36 Increase 119.85 1.20% 10 Cabot Corp. (CBT) 9/13 0.35 No Change 37.9 3.69% 8 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) 9/16 0.23 No Change 27.47 3.35% 7 Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) 9/16 0.43 No Change 197.15 0.87% 9 Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) 9/18 0.22 No Change 49.56 1.78% 7 Corning Inc. (GLW) 9/30 0.2 No Change 27.45 2.91% 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) 9/27 1.25 Increase 196.2 2.55% 9 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) 9/13 0.86 No Change 204.27 1.68% 7 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) 9/13 0.3175 No Change 53.96 2.35% 8 Kingstone Companies Inc. (KINS) 9/13 0.0625 Decrease 8.03 3.11% 8 NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 9/13 0.26 No Change 34.72 3.00% 6 Open Text Corp. (OTEX) 9/20 0.1746 No Change 38.57 1.81% 7 Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) 9/30 0.17 No Change 82.89 0.82% 7 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) 9/16 0.2 No Change 43.1 1.86% 8 SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI) 9/16 0.56 Increase 59.05 3.79% 9 Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) 9/13 0.375 No Change 89.93 1.67% 7 United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) 9/13 0.33 No Change 44.62 2.96% 7 Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) 9/15 1.2 No Change 134.55 3.57% 9 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) 9/13 0.09 No Change 31.22 1.15% 6 Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) 9/13 0.23 No Change 88.76 1.04% 7

Thursday August 29 (Ex-Div 8/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 9/16 0.17 No Change 18.87 3.60% 7 BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) 9/16 0.17 No Change 30.88 2.20% 6 Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) 9/13 0.31 No Change 32.42 3.82% 6 CDK Global Inc (CDK) 9/27 0.15 No Change 42.61 1.41% 5 Carter's Inc. (CRI) 9/20 0.5 No Change 87.23 2.29% 7 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. (DNKN) 9/12 0.375 No Change 82.11 1.83% 8 Emclaire Financial Corp. (EMCF) 9/20 0.29 No Change 31.85 3.64% 9 First Merchants Corp. (FRME) 9/20 0.26 No Change 35.1 2.96% 8 Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) 9/17 0.28 Increase 72.55 1.54% 10 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) 10/1 0.3 No Change 58.1 2.07% 8 Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) 9/17 0.235 No Change 19.86 4.73% 7 Herman Miller Inc. (MLHR) 10/15 0.21 Increase 40.72 2.06% 8 MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) 9/16 0.2025 No Change 28.55 2.84% 9 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (PEBK) 9/16 0.14 No Change 27.15 2.06% 7 TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) 9/17 0.27 Increase 17.56 6.15% 6

Friday August 30 (Ex-Div 9/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) 9/18 0.58 No Change 110.72 2.10% 9 Cedar Fair LP (FUN) 9/17 0.925 No Change 54.12 6.84% 8 EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) 9/18 0.25 No Change 60.86 1.64% 5 Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) 9/18 1.4 No Change 244.88 2.29% 6

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) 9/3 0.29 9.29% Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) 8/30 0.39 3.10% ALLETE Inc. (ALE) 9/1 0.5875 2.80% Aramark Services Inc. (ARMK) 8/29 0.11 1.11% Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) 8/30 0.23 1.25% BB&T Corp. (BBT) 9/3 0.45 3.98% Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) 9/1 0.26 3.10% Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) 8/30 0.125 4.28% Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) 8/27 0.36 3.86% Community Healthcare Trust Inc. (CHCT) 8/30 0.4125 3.89% Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (CTO) 8/30 0.11 0.69% Community West Bancshares (CWBC) 8/30 0.055 2.28% EMC Insurance Group Inc. (EMCI) 9/3 0.23 2.55% Enviva Partners LP (EVA) 8/29 0.66 8.65% Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 8/30 0.068 7.12% Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) 9/3 0.16 5.66% Hanmi Financial Corp. (HAFC) 8/30 0.24 5.54% HNI Corp. (HNI) 9/3 0.305 4.04% IDACORP Inc. (IDA) 8/30 0.63 2.33% Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) 8/30 0.18 6.63% Intel Corp. (INTC) 9/1 0.315 2.80% KLA Corp. (KLAC) 9/3 0.75 2.16% Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) 8/30 0.0446 4.66% Macatawa Bank Corp. (MCBC) 8/29 0.07 2.88% Mobile Mini Inc. (MINI) 8/28 0.275 3.56% MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 8/30 0.68 1.17% National Instruments Corp. (NATI) 9/3 0.25 2.41% New Media (NEWM) 8/28 0.38 18.20% ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) 9/3 0.5 2.24% Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) 9/3 0.27 1.60% PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) 8/30 0.515 10.35% Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 9/3 0.36 4.19% Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) 8/30 0.23 3.97% Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) 9/3 0.7375 3.13% Pool Corp. (POOL) 8/29 0.55 1.14% Phillips 66 (PSX) 9/3 0.9 3.78% RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) 8/28 0.21 3.21% Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) 8/30 0.45 8.36% Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC) 8/28 0.1 2.96% Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) 8/30 0.37 11.85% Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) 9/3 0.2 1.03% Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) 8/30 0.15 1.83% Constellation Brands Inc. A (STZ) 8/27 0.75 1.51% Two River Bancorp (TRCB) 8/30 0.07 1.50% Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) 8/29 0.15 2.54% Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) 8/30 0.15 0.78% Unitil Corp. (UTL) 8/29 0.37 2.53% Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) 9/1 0.51 4.59% Woodward Inc. (WWD) 9/3 0.1625 0.63%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

