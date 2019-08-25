XLE Weekly: Price Discovery Higher To Key Supply Results In Late Week Selling To Key Support

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLE price action.

As noted in last week’s XLE Weekly, the primary expectation for this week’s auction was for price discovery lower within the context of an incomplete corrective phase from 64.60s. This week’s primary expectation did not play out in a traditional sense as early week price discovery higher toward key supply resulted in aggressive selling in Friday’s auction, driving price lower to 55.65s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 55.96s.

NinjaTrader

18-23 August 2019:

This week’s auction saw a gap higher open in Monday’s auction as last Friday’s late buyers held the auction. Price discovery higher developed, achieving a stopping point, 58.49s, where selling interest emerged, 58.48s-58.29s. Monday’s late sellers held the auction as balance developed, 58.49s-57.57s, through Tuesday and Wednesday’s auctions as buying interest emerged, 58.16s-58.20s, into Wednesday’s close.

A buy-side breakout attempt developed early in Thursday’s auction as Wednesday’s late buyers held the auction, driving price modestly higher above balance, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 58.59s. Structural sell excess developed as the breakout failed, halting the buy-side sequence. Minor rotation lower developed in Thursday’s trade to 58.59s before buying interest emerged, 58.01s, into Thursday’s close. Thursday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as a gap lower open developed in Friday’s auction on trade war chatter, driving price aggressively lower, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 55.65s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 55.96s.

NinjaTrader

This week’s auction saw a buy-side continuation to 58.59s into key supply overhead where selling interest emerged, halting the buy-side sequence and driving price aggressively lower to key support into Friday’s close. Within the larger context, this week’s buy-side phase developed within a larger corrective phase from 64.66s into 2019’s major support area, 55.60s-53.30s.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week will center upon response to this week’s unsecured low, 55.65s. Buy-side failure to defend this key demand will target key demand clusters below, 55.50s-53.50s/52s-49.85s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure to drive price lower through this demand will target key supply clusters overhead, 58s-58.60s /59s-59.50s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path for next week remains sell-side within the context of an unsecured low.

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Energy Sector Bullish Percent Index’s decline from late July halted and reversed this week. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, are seeing declining bullish sentiment. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Currently, conditions favor a neutral bias as sentiment diverges between the broad market and the energy sector.

StockCharts

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.