XLF Weekly: Balance Early Week Before Selling Interest To Key Support Into Week's End

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLF price action.

As noted in last week’s XLF Weekly, the highest probability path for this week, based on market structure, was for price discovery lower. This primary expectation did play out as balance development occurred under key supply through mid-week before selling interest emerged, 26.85s-26.60s, in Friday’s auction, driving price aggressively lower. Price discovery lower developed to 25.92s near key support ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 26.10s.

NinjaTrader

19-23 August 2019:

This week’s auction saw minor price discovery higher in Monday’s auction, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 27.03s, within key supply overhead. Structural sell excess developed there, halting the buy-side sequence before buying interest emerged, 26.88s-26.85s, into Monday’s close. Monday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as price discovery lower continued in Tuesday’s trade, achieving a stopping point, 26.45s, where buying interest emerged into Tuesday’s close. Tuesday’s late buyers held the auction as narrow balance developed into Wednesday’s auction, 26.45s-26.69s.

Minor price discovery higher developed early in Thursday’s trade to 26.85s before buyers trapped, 26.84s-26.77s, into Thursday’s close. Thursday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as aggressive price discovery lower developed in Friday’s auction, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 25.92s, within key demand, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 26.10s.

NinjaTrader

This week’s auction saw balance development early week near key supply before selling interest drove price lower to test key demand within the developing corrective phase. Within the broader context, the recent stopping point high, corrective phase, and declining bullish sentiment imply potential for further price discovery lower.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon market response to the key demand cluster, 26.20-25.90s. Buy-side failure at this key demand area will target key demand clusters below, 25.60s-25.10s/24.50s-24s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure at this key demand area will result in price discovery higher to challenge key supply overhead, 27s-27.30s/27.80s-28.20s, respectively. The highest probability path near-term based on market structure is for price discovery lower within the context of an incomplete corrective phase. The larger intermediate term bias (3-6 month) is now bearish following the failure at 28.14s.

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Financial Sector Bullish Percent Index now reflects a declining trend following the summer consolidation. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, are also now seeing a declining trend. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Following a period of consolidation in both the broad market and financials’ sentiment, financials’ sentiment is now trending lower in tandem with the broader market sentiment and have not yet reached bearish extreme, implying sentiment conditions will likely worsen before a structural low can develop.

StockCharts

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.