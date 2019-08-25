XLK Weekly: Balance Develops At Key Supply Before Late Week Selloff

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLK price action.

As noted in last week’s XLK Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery lower within the context of an incomplete corrective phase from 83s. The primary expectation did not play out; balance development occurred into mid-week near key supply before selling interest emerged late in the week, driving price lower to 76.85s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling 77.17s.

NinjaTrader

19-23 August 2019:

This week’s auction saw a gap higher open in Monday’s auction as last Friday’s late sellers failed to hold the auction. Price discovery higher ensued, achieving a stopping point, 79.71s, as buyers trapped. Narrow balance developed, 79.77s-79.06s, before buying interest emerged, 79.06s/79.32s, into Tuesday’s close. A gap higher open developed in Wednesday’s trade before minor price discovery higher developed to 80.20s, probing key resistance. Selling interest emerged into Wednesday’s close.

Structural sell excess developed early in Thursday’s auction as Wednesday’s late sellers held the auction and the buy-side sequence was halted. Balance developed through Thursday’s trade, 80.39s-79.10s, before buying interest emerged, 79.25s/79.40s, into Thursday’s close. Thursday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as aggressive price discovery lower developed in Friday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 76.85s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 77.17s.

NinjaTrader

This week’s auction saw minor price discovery higher to key supply where balance developed before aggressive selling interest late in the week. Within the larger context, a corrective phase likely remains incomplete following the development of the new all-time high, 82.78s and a lower high, 80.39s.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon market response to key demand, 77.15s-76.15s. Buy-side failure at this cluster would target key demand clusters below, 76s-75s/74.50s-73s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure to drive price lower through this cluster would target key supply clusters overhead, 79s-79.60s/80s-81s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path near-term is sell-side within the context of a stopping point high development at all-time highs and an incomplete corrective phase. Within this near-term context, the intermediate term (3-6 month) bias now shifts to neutral (barring development of new highs).

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Technology Sector Bullish Percent Index has seen bullish extreme sentiment decline to lows made in June 2019. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, are now exhibiting decline in bullish sentiment. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Caution remains warranted on the buy-side as market structure and sentiment imply potential for lower prices.

StockCharts

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.