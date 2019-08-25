Simon Property Group: The Safest 10% Yield In The Market

When we look for 10% yielding stocks in the market, we might find ourselves looking at risky stocks like Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT), Apollo Commercial Real Estate (ARI) or Macy’s (M). I recently wrote about why I am very pessimistic SKT. There I explained why the payout ratio doesn’t accurately reflect dividend safety due to their necessity for debt pay down, and the future is likely to present even worse cash flow declines than present. ARI has a very high payout ratio at 95% (based on the past 6 months), and its business model not only is subject to interest rate and credit risk but also doesn’t have much in terms of organic growth (consider that the dividend hasn’t been raised since 2015). M is similar to SKT in that the payout ratio gives the illusion of dividend safety - the outlook for future cash flows, however, paints a more grim narrative. M is guiding for 2019 adjusted EPS to decline from $4.18 to $2.95 at the midpoint, representing a decline of nearly 30%. This illustrates the margin pressures facing M as they have had to simultaneously face pressures from e-commerce, extensive promotional activity, and arguably existential crisis. Because of the low interest rate environment and elevated stock prices, it seems that for the most part, only “junk” stocks trade at such high yields.

Perhaps we might try our hands at preferred shares - Washington Prime (WPG) has two issues yielding around 9%. While preferred dividends are certainly safer than common dividends, WPG, however, is already not covering their common dividend after accounting for recurring capital expenditures. What’s more, WPG has a highly leveraged balance sheet and is needing to issue more and more debt to fund their capital intensive redevelopment projects (since there isn’t any free cash flow after the dividend). Finally, WPG continues to report declining cash flows and it's hard to identify a catalyst to turn things around. Deep value - maybe. But it’s clear that even the preferred shares are very risky.

For those who have their minds set on a 10% yield but do not want to take the high risk seen above, I have an alternative proposal which uses an options strategy called the “covered call.” This is a popular strategy often used by dividend investors to generate extra income - I won’t bore the reader with a definition (those interested can consult the link above), but basically, you are willing to cap (limit) your upside potential in return for an earned premium (extra income). This makes sense for dividend investors, especially considering that capital appreciation is often limited for stocks which aren’t growing their dividends.

The stock which I am proposing to use for this covered call strategy is Simon Property Group (SPG), a mall REIT which is low risk due to:

having an A rated balance sheet which the credit agencies have remarked to even be under-levered;

having strong financial results as evidenced by strong leasing spreads;

having a well covered dividend with a payout ratio lower than 70%, further protected by growing cash flow; and

having enough cash left over after paying the dividend to fund its redevelopment projects.

Yes, you heard me right - we can generate a 10% yield even using the low-risk SPG. Here’s how to do it (note that the prices for the options may differ at time of reading, but the strategy is applicable and still valid).

There are two expiration dates which we can use: April 2020 and January 2021. Between now and April 2020, SPG will make 2 dividend payouts of at least $2.10 each. To achieve a 10% yield, we would need to earn at least $3.10 in option premiums ($2.10 * 2 + $3.10 = $7.30 which is a 5% yield in 6 months or 10% annualized). We can see an April 2020 option chain below:

(Nasdaq)

We could sell the $160 strike for around $3.60, which would be a 10.7% yield.

Let’s look at the other option for those wanting a 10% annual yield for a longer 1.5 years time period.

Between now and January 2021, SPG will make 5 dividend payouts of at least $2.10 each. To achieve a 10% yield, we would need to earn $7.75 in premiums ($2.10 * 5 + $7.76 = $18.25 which is an annualized 10% yield over 5 quarters).

We can see a January 2021 option chain below:

(Nasdaq)

We could sell the $160 strike and get around $7.00 for a 9.6% yield.

In both these scenarios, we’d receive cash payments totaling 10% or greater. We’d also have upside all the way until $160 - that’s almost 10% in capital appreciation upside. This upside actually looks very likely considering the fact that SPG is very likely to continue increasing their dividend at healthy rates. We have achieved our goal of a 10% yield, but have at the same time lowered the risk profile by investing in a high quality company, and increased our total return potential due to the 10% upside. Would you rather own ARI, M, SKT, WPG preferred stock, or a 10% yielding SPG?

