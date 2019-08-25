Immunovia AB (publ) (IMMVF) CEO Mats Grahn on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Immunovia AB (publ) (OTCPK:IMMVF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 23, 2019 10:00 PM ET

Mats Grahn - Chief Executive Officer

Lars Hevreng - Vator Securities

Ingrid Gafanhão - Kempen

Mats, please begin.

Welcome to the call, everyone. I'll talk about the first half of 2019 and the quarter two, specifically. This is the peer data that, of course, was characterized by the major milestone that we reached in the second quarter when we completed the optimization started with excellent results, and we'll spend quite a long time on this one today, going through the very, very good results and what they mean. But before that, I'll just like to comment shortly on the financials that we have released also today. And there you can see that the cash position is very well.

We are well financed. We have SEK 327 million at the end of the period. And that will take us approximately two years from now. I'm looking forward with the current business plan. The burn rate, January to June, was approximately SEK 60 million, and that will increase somewhat during the second half, given the ramp-up on the commercial efforts and somewhat on the prospective collection and mostly on commercial assets. And therefore, I think it's fair to say that we have the two-year run rate, given the cash at hand.

So, with that, I'd like to move on to the main topic of today, which is, of course, the optimization results, truly excellent results and, actually, the first ever in the pancreatic cancer area globally to show that we can differentiate PDAC pancreatic cancer subjects, patients from symptomatic people who have symptoms that could have been pancreatic cancer, but it's something else.

Yes, this is great because it does reflect the clinical situation where the commercial IMMray PanCan-d will be used in the two-large groups of the symptoms – early symptoms, and of course, the diabetes group, which is back into the major part of the business opportunity of over $4.4 billion that we are addressing going forward.

So, talking about the patients that do have a concern in symptoms. I talked about this before, and this can be many big symptoms, such as back pain, abdominal pain, jaundice, sudden weight loss, reflux, bloating, dyspepsia, gastritis and, of course, diabetes and some other. And the people who do have these symptoms, some of them have pancreatic cancer, and these are the ones we need to differentiate or find and diagnose as opposed to the ones who are not healthy, but they have some other condition that gives similar symptoms, such as pancreatitis, which is inflammation in the pancreas; different liver diseases; bile duct diseases; gallstone diseases; abdominal pain, in general, where no diagnosis is actually found, but it goes away anyway after a while; and inflammatory bowel diseases and so forth.

So, it is a very complex and difficult diagnosis to set for the clinicians, and it also means that the immune system is active in all these situations. And as part of this, we have now shown that we can differentiate this with extremely good accuracy, which is a truly major milestone that has reduced the technical risks significantly moving forward. So, it's been a great quarter. And definitely, in this sample also support from – in others in a great way.

If you look upon the study, it include pancreatic cancer samples from all stages: so treatable, stage I and II; non-treatable, stage III and IV; and also, of course, controls from collective perspective, mainly in our collaboration with U.K., where they actually have this set up with primary care stations and the people coming into the gastro center for defense diagnosis.

So, that is – really, truly, it can reflect in the clinic situation and also, of course, healthy controls in the study. I think that there are many, many different comparisons within this, actually. It's all the stages versus all the symptomatic or all the diabetics or all the healthy. And of course, the symptomatic ones are actually subgroups that understand us well, given that they have different conditions. But all in all, we do – with only in PanCan-d find all these pancreatic cancer ones versus the rest in different comparisons here with accuracies over 90% and moving up to 98%, which is what we released.

We went on during the summer after the first release of this excellent paper and have presented at the PancreasFest meeting in U.S. in Pittsburgh. A poster detailing results in more detail, and we focus then, of course, on the clinical-relevant situations, meaning that for the hereditary, it's mostly, actually comparing healthy versus the one who is starting to get cancer and that we did when we added the value of the measurement of CA19-9, the standard, simple test of a one biomarker. It got a result of 98% accuracy rate, truly great.

And also, even more important, when it comes to the symptomatic versus the pancreatic cancer ones, all these mixed groups of various conditions showed that we could differentiate them with 96%, 97% accuracy. And that is, of course, reflecting directly the early symptoms, commercial situation that they're going for. So, that was great as well. And thirdly, when it comes to the diabetic’s ones, where we have diabetic controls, who do not have cancer that we then manage to separate from the pancreatic cancer samples with 96% – over 96% accuracy in combination with the [99%].

So, even if only IMMray PanCan-d show greats results, truly commercially viable, adding this additional few percentages up to this level gives us an incredibly attractive performance situation moving forward. And that is a great situation to be in. Furthermore, and that, probably, also showed only stage I and II versus all the controls, and that is also a great result of 98% accuracy. So, it's not only that we differentiate pancreatic cancers, stages I to IV, we've showed also that it is equally applicable to the very early stage, stage I, II, III, IV are treatable, which is, of course, very, very important.

Another aspect I get asked sometimes after these presentations, and we've got questions [indiscernible] test as well. Do you need different signatures or test – subtest, so to say, for these different situations? Or is it actually – you can do with this one test. And that answer is we can do this with one test, which is also very strong – very, very strong. So, this sets us in a great attractive situation now moving forward with full speed towards, of course, the Q3 launch during 2020.

The next steps moving there remains as communicated before, starting with the commercial test model study, which is there to run the now – candidate signature and algorithm on the reduced commercial slides, so to say, where we only run the ones that we believe it will be the test. And there, we're testing, so to say, the significant point optimization, not to, say, too much-rounded the true discovery check 400 different ones. And so that's the difference there. We have an ability during this study – in the study to some fine-tuning, so we need to make it even more robust. And we also have an increased number of different supplying cost that tells us to be absolutely sure of – that can handle any potential systematic valuation in the deliveries from these ones.

So, it's, of course, the big technical risk has been taken down already now with the optimization study. But after this commercial test note study that will be finished at the end of the year as indicated before, we will have a truly low, low, low risk on the technical side and moving forward through the steps after that, which are the verification test and the validation studies that are done on completely lost products: the first one in open samples that we know, which one they are; and the second one, validation done on blinded samples.

No. We – mostly, though, I don't know before the [data] is opened, which one is which. So, we are on time there. The major time-wise risk has been – what we also communicated in the early summer was to get all agreements in place with delivery on the fresh additional samples needed. And there I have to report that we are having these agreements in place and deliveries are allowing for the start as planned on the commercial test model study. And even for the later verification studies and relation studies starts directly after the commercial test model study.

We are well underway with agreements for deliveries to these ones as well. And as you may have seen an additional benefit there is that we added the first supplier or collaborator in this area and, typically, in Germany, which is good because it opens up a market where we previously had no collaborations with key opinion leaders, and this is a good additional bonus, so to say, even though we have great deliveries from the U.S. and from other European countries to these studies.

So, looking forward to, as I said, results at the end of the year for the commercial test model study, and that will then lead to the locking of the test completely and the final steps towards commercialization in quarter three. In parallel to this, we are also increasing as we talked about before the market access to commercial activities in various areas. For example, the awareness that we have to make sure that the customers, various ones, the targets are aware and know about the test and get informed. So that means that we are continuing the collaborations with the patient organizations to reach the risk individuals in the familiar group mainly, reward individuals with only one relative that have started that are very, very likely to be self-pay customers.

We also are really mapping, and we're going to continue to work with, of course, articulated the pancreatologist, but expanding that to the gastro clinicians that are the ones that are in charge of the places. Early symptoms use will be extremely important, and that's also where we will deploy the same stores, initially for the first years. And we have – on top of this, also, and especially, [we have] started to reach out to certain private Medicare organizations that are very interested in that, what goes on here, which is another important growth on a medium and longer-term.

So, that's a lot what I think is going on the awareness side and building of customer stock – potential customer stock and the type curves. We are also, of course, investing in the sales support functions. Examples of this are logistics, how to get the samples in the most convenient way for the customers from their place to our labs. This is something that's overlooked some times. Our colleagues have called it the color board. That's, frankly speaking, extremely successful unless in terms of – actually, the logistics of that test is the most important factor of their success. One of the most important factors. And we have great plans underway in that area, how to move the blood samples in a very, very convenient way to our facilities.

Other functions that need to be put in place, and it's underway. It's, of course, the ability to do building in the right way, in a correct way and making it easy to put orders in and get the results back and so forth to all the infrastructure. In parallel to prepare for the sales force build-up, in terms of identifying people, getting plans for the two sales teams in place, training plans, timing and the sales strategies, of course. So, that's ongoing parallel to the technical work, and we are moving forward diligently on both ends there, which is great, great spirit. For Immunovia, it's really fun to work with this.

Another area that moves in parallel to this, not affecting the sales store but still important for the later reimbursement discussions of the large prospective studies there, it depends on how one has two – during periods in two very important key opinions' centers added in the U.S.: the Colombia University in New York, one of the world's most well-known sites in cancer; and also in Chicago, another very, very important hospital. The PanDIA, the study that collects samples from the new onset diabetics, has been progressing very well in Scandinavian Sweden, and they have passed the 2,000 individuals' samples.

So, that is building very good as planned. Counting, yes, that it's a very successful collaboration and has certainly been instrumental in the delivery of samples also to the optimization study and now the commercial test model study as well. If the UCL collaboration, we announced in the quarter there that the formal agreements for continuing into the prospective stage of that one moving forward and also expanding it geographically in U.K., that means the UCL can deliver even more samples per time units going forward has been signed. That's given in the press release that during the period as well. So, the prospective studies move forward as well.

These agreements will be directly after the validation study is completed before the ones that we tell you to take the steps inching for interventional phase. Right, so the PanCan-d, that's our main, main focus. We remain very, very focused to move to commercialization to address this fantastic market that is there waiting for us and their clinical need that is there where the patients are waiting for it, where the clinicians are waiting for it, and that no one is still close to where we are and, actually, I think this area.

So, in parallel to that we have also the pipeline, where we work with the lung cancer, a very attractive market, of course, where there is screening ongoing U.S. with low dose CT, that has certain problems that need to be solved in terms of the may false positives, and that is one target for us.

However, the pharma collaboration we're doing is – has also another quarter's performance practices that's picked up before to run a number of studies with us: First, to show that we can differentiate cell – noncell lung cancer from non-small-dose lung cell cancer from healthy and also symptomatic. So, there has been expenses to develop scope here. And we are working diligently together with the pharma on that.

Because that results gives us the data we want as a company to move further into the studies where we will study the potential to differentiate the people who have a positive test from the low dose CT. And that [indiscernible] some problem with the lung being symptomatic, but it really differentiates these lungs from the ones who actually have cancer. But also, to see how early you can find the cancer in stage I and so forth because it is a similar problem as the pancreatic cancer case with low survival rates, but it's a larger cancer area with more than 4x as many people affected and death per year.

So, the current state is that we are focusing on the pharma study because that leads as a foundation to both directions. In parallel, we are building the key opinion leader network and addressing where to get the very best samples for the company studies after that one as well. So, it's been quite a lot of activities. It's always the sample access. That is the main time-consuming and the time-critical area in all studies, and you wanted also to be very high quality.

So, the clinical data that comes with the samples is correct and so forth. And that sample is collected in a correct way. We will continue to, of course, to report when we have milestones reached in these ones, and we'll get back to that. Same goes for the – all the areas were similar to these ongoing studies.

Okay. So, to summarize the key things of this time period, of course, it is the PanCan-d results that are excellent and for all risk groups that we do address show fantastic data to build on for the finalization. And we – took us in a very strong position, meaning that the technical risk is significantly reduced already with the optimization study and will be minimized with little remaining parts once we have completed the commercial test model study.

So, we are on plan for this one, the commercial test model study, as indicated. The critical sample delivery agreements are in place, and deliveries are ongoing. In parallel, we are ramping up the commercial activities, as described in this call, and we are all moving towards sales start in Q3 next year, 2020.

So, that was my summary of report today, and I'd like to open up for questions.

Thank you. We're now ready to take your questions. [Operator Instructions] And the first question comes from the line of Lars Hevreng from Vator Securities. Please go ahead.

Lars Hevreng

Thank you. Mats, can you just please remind us about the expected timing for the results of the – about these three large studies? I mean the [indiscernible] the PanSYM and the PanFAM trials.

Mats Grahn

Well, the sampling is ongoing, and it's going really well. But we would like – we will run the interim readout of all of them using the test that has been validated because that will be a requirement for the ethical bodies to go into the interactive phase after that. So, that means that it will be directly after the validation study in Q3 next year moving to interim results. And all three of them will actually be ready for it at that time.

So, it's going to be a lot of running there right after that one. So that's a great situation, of course, for efficiency. And then there's a little bit different timing on the completion, given the nature of these studies after that in the intervention phase.

The one that is the fastest was the PanSYM because we have very high flow of patients and a predictable number of events moving forward. So, that will take another – as we have indicated before, I follow the timelines there, another year, 1, 1.5 years. And same with the diabetes ones, there will be collection completed about a year after the first one. So, that’s it.

Lars Hevreng

Okay. Can you – also, about the number of employees that you expect to have in the company in around a year's time. You're today around 50, but with the company launched, what will you say?

Mats Grahn

Exactly, we're not – but yes, we will be significantly increased, and the increase will happen in the commercial organization, particularly in U.S., where we will employ a sales force, and we will be at least 75 people, probably more in a year's time.

Lars Hevreng

Okay. Thank you.

And the next question comes from the line of [Peter Clinton], he's a private investor. Please go ahead. Peter? [Operator Instructions] Okay. The next question from the line of [Michael Loughman]. He is also a private investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

I listened into the Q2 conference call of Garden Health in the beginning of August, and they just increased the addressable market to $60 billion annually, and the stock went up, of course, and is now more than fivefold since October last year to reach a market cap around $10 billion. The estimated size of the addressable market leaves plenty of room for many other players, including Immunovia. Have you made any updated estimates since last summer of the addressable market for your near-term products and for your pipeline products that you can share with us, please?

Mats Grahn

The pancreatic cancer area, we have a pretty good and solid estimate, as you know. And there we look into the addressable groups. The hereditary group being about [200,000 patients] that are having the -- it's enforcing the criterions of familiar pancreatic cancer, mainly more than two close relatives, actually, and that means $240 million in Europe and U.S. Early symptoms about a million test per year for the need for the area where the health care systems are moving in the direction where they absolutely need to like that, $600 million. And then the type 2 diabetics, where the number of people are about 3 million in Europe and U.S., that will get the diagnosed basis every year.

I know we calculate maybe in your mind, it's a little bit low with one test per year in two years. But that – it is – you have to think also about the medium time before diagnosis, after diagnosis of diabetes announcing the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. For the ones who are affected, there is 1, 1.5 years. So, there is – even though the clinically relevant time is three years, it may be cut down to two years by authorities. We shall see. But even going for that, so to say, realistic this is a $3.6 billion opportunity in Europe and U.S., should we reach everyone.

So, I'm not updated on that one because I think it addresses both situation as it is. When it comes to our pipeline products that are in early stages, as you now, we will – given the results we are getting in the ongoing studies, be able to quantify what part of these markets that is at least addressable, but I will not do it now.

Lars Hevreng

Okay, thanks.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Ingrid Gafanhão from Kempen. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Ingrid Gafanhão

Hi, thank you for taking the question. Can you please just remind us again on the timeline for your loan program?

Mats Grahn

We are working with a study that is the foundation of further steps there, and that is the one I alluded to here, in which we do together with one of the big pharma. That one is actually dealing with the ability to differentiate lung cancer at all the stages versus healthy from – it's what we released last year now. There has been another. The ongoing study has been extended, and there are more samples put into it when it comes to in people who have symptoms as well, which makes a lot of sense. And so, we – given the – the dependence on the pharma there we don’t have an exact day when we will complete it. We don't know we will complete it. And as – our ambition is to complete it within the year here. And I think that's definitely doable.

In parallel, we are securing additional relevant buybacks for our needs moving forward to detection of the ones that have done the low dose CT. Specifically, that's an only Immunovia activity. And we will, of course, communicate both the ongoing study and progress on building up that program when we have it. So, [indiscernible] therefore, I will not give the data. I can't actually not tell exactly when we will complete the whole launch of the products yet. But as we move forward and the results are coming, we can become more and more precise.

Ingrid Gafanhão

Oh, no problem. Thank you for letting us know. I was just curious that should we still expect any sort of update in H2? Or that's also for now timing that you're not communicating?

Mats Grahn

Yes, we definitely hope to be able to communicate during – for Medicare for doing the second half of the year. Yes.

Ingrid Gafanhão

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] And we have a question from the line of [Peter Clinton], who is a private investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, I'm not sure, if I think, it's me that you're referring to. My name is Michael Peterson. So that explains that I was just quiet before. Anyway, thanks for taking the question. And my original question was that – to hear your view about the de-risking of the technology with the results that came out now during the summer. But the way I understand it is that your view is that you have significantly de-risked. So, if I look on the share price, so either you and I are wrong, which I hope that we are not or the sort of the risk premium within the commercial phase has increased. So – and because of that, can you please walk us through the coming quarters, sort of events and how we should monitor that?

What are sort of expectations in the coming – in this coming quarter? I'm not sure if you – what will happen now, I think, now you are – you have finished the preparations for the commercial tests and now you're starting in September. And do you have anything else you can say in Q4 and Q1? And then hopefully, you will sort of hit sales. I'm trying to visualize what's happening.

Mats Grahn

Absolutely. And one very important milestone is to allude to, of course, the start, that means that we have all the samples in hand, which we are very confident of now in September here. And then the – even more important, of course, the results of the commercial test model study in – at the end of the year; and then the two steps, which are very tightly linked to verification, validation; and then, of course, sales start in Q3.

So, that's going to be physically every quarter moving towards the same quarter. Where – yes. And then we will as – we will, of course, increase our market access activities that are being informed about in the news updates and so forth.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. So, did I get it correct that the next sort of step is that the end of this year, we will have the results of the commercial test. This helped the negative one or did I miss something in the beginning?

Mats Grahn

No. That is absolutely correct. And that's the key milestone that we'll take down the remaining, if there is any technical risk, very, very low.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much.

As there are further questions, I will hand it back to the speakers.

Mats Grahn

Okay. So, thank you for listening in. It's been a great quarter so far given the results, and they are truly milestone in the whole area of pancreatic cancer, not only for Immunovia. It's the first time that anybody shows that you can with this fantastic data show that you can detect and find the pancreatic cancer lungs out of the group of symptomatic and/or diabetic lungs. Remember, they do address at these results exactly the risk groups that we are going for. And the study has been done with fresh samples from [Trax] side and prospectively collected controls. And now that has not been done by anybody else before.

So, great talking to you, again, and we are looking forward to the continued step-by-step approach. And I think we are looking forward as much as you do, not to mention how much the patients and the clinicians look forward to this test. Thank you.

