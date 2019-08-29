Why I'm Taking Profits On Tencent

TCEHY is the best of breed social network and gaming company of China (and arguably, the world).

In 2018 I turned bullish on Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) as Chinese equities sold off hard due to the trade war. I view TCEHY as the name which investors tend to know only after Alibaba (BABA), but a name which probably should be owned next to any BABA holding as it really is a giant of similar magnitude. I however have grown wary of their capital allocation decisions and have decided to take profits - I don’t want to be invested in a Chinese stock which isn’t materially buying back stock amidst a time when Chinese stock valuations have fallen hard due to the trade war.

(Note: financial results reported using RMB, unless otherwise noted)

Strong Businesses Have Strong Financial Results

TCEHY is the market leader in media (video, news, music, literature), online gaming, social networks, fintech, and number 2 in cloud to Alibaba (BABA):

(2019 Q2 Presentation)

When I say it like that it’s easy to misunderstand just how big this company is. Let’s go through this slower.

TCEHY is arguably the premier gaming giant in the world: among their numerous hit titles is League Of Legends:

(League Of Legends)

Another big hit is Fortnite (they bought a 40% stake in 2013):

(Fortnite)

TCEHY is also the owner of WeChat, the top social network in China and number two in the world with 1.13 billion monthly active users. This is why TCEHY is often called the “Facebook (FB) of China.” Different than FB, however, is the fact that Chinese people also use WeChat Pay extensively (similar to Apple Pay). In China, mobile payments is much more developed as businesses cracked down on fake cash.

In the most recent quarter, TCEHY saw strong revenue growth from social networks especially from value added services and online advertising, as well as in Fintech and Business Services:

(2019 Q2 Presentation)

Even online gaming revenues grew slightly, though this was in large part due to the fact that online gaming saw a significant slowdown due to China’s regulatory committee being more stringent on game approvals in 2018.

Worthy of note, cloud continues to grow rapidly - in 2018, annual cloud revenues grew 100% YOY to $8 billion.

This is a company with a strong mature business in online gaming hiding the crown jewel which is WeChat, as they should be able to grow online advertising and fintech revenues through this dominant platform for the next decade or more.

Balance Sheet

In comparison with other fast growing tech names, TCEHY operates with a bit of higher leverage as debt to EBITDA hovers around the 1.5 times range:

(2019 Q2 Presentation)

This isn’t necessarily a bad thing as in compensation for the heightened risk profile, it means that management is trying to maximize shareholder returns. Further, I should note that alongside the $165 billion RMB in long term debt, TCEHY also has $179 billion RMB in cash and equivalents - if there’s a problem with TCEHY it likely isn’t the balance sheet.

The balance sheet statement is a bit complicated to understand due to certain “transfers” due to accounting adjustments. We can see the balance sheet below (as of the end of 2018):

(2018 Annual Report, emphasis by High Probability Investments)

I highlighted 4 important lines. At first glance it appears that available-for-sale financial assets (‘AFS’) simply became financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (‘FVPL’) and financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (‘FVOCI’), and that TCEHY significantly added to “investments in associates.”

This is almost true. We can see below that due to the adoption of IFRS 9, AFS was essentially redistributed to FVPL and FVOCI.

(2018 Annual Report)

Then we can see below that $78.8 billion was transferred out of FVPL, but with the additions, disposals, and changes in fair value we arrive at the bottomline for FVPL:

(2018 Annual Report)

$3.6 billion of the above transfer went to FVOCI:

(2018 Annual Report)

The rest of the transfer went to investments in associates:

(2018 Annual Report)

The takeaway from this exercise is twofold: first, we understand why the balance sheet had so many changing parts from 2017 to 2018, and two, we now know to look at FVPL, FVOCI, and investments in associates when analyzing their use of cash flows.

Valuation

TCEHY has some very attractive business lines but best of all, due to the trade war shares trade cheaply. TCEHY does provide non-GAAP “core earnings” which adjust for non-cash gains in investment holdings, but I don’t like this metric because it also adds back share based compensation. On a trailing twelve months basis, TCEHY earned $7.20 RMB in my definition of adjusted EPS. Based on the latest exchange rates, that’s $1.02 USD per share. Shares thus trade at 41 times trailing earnings, which at first glance may not look cheap but consider that adjusted earnings grew 23% this past quarter. Further, TCEHY noted on the conference call that the fair value of their listed companies was approximately $48 billion USD and $302 billion RMB, good for 12% of their $389 billion USD market cap (based on 9.3 billion shares outstanding).

Note that I will use USD as the currency of choice in analyzing valuation because TCEHY is an ADR that trades in USD.

Consider that online gaming has been a slow growth driver recently - revenue growth of 8% in the past quarter was much slower than the 23%-37% revenue growth seen in social networks and fintech & business services. Based on their 30% non-GAAP operating margins seen in 2018, we arrive at about $31 billion RMB in TTM online gaming operating profits (from $106 billion in TTM online gaming sales). I note that this is likely being conservative because online gaming likely has higher margins than the other business segments. For a segment growing revenues at mid to high single digit rates, an earnings multiple of 25 times looks reasonable if not too conservative - that’s $775 billion RMB or $109 billion USD in value for online gaming alone. That leaves approximately $280 billion USD in value for their social networks and fintech & business services. These other segments generated approximately $234 billion RMB or $32.8 billion USD in TTM revenues. For $280 billion USD, the rest of TCEHY is valued at less than 10 times sales, which is absurdly cheap considering that these sales are growing at around 30%. A more reasonable valuation would be a minimum of 12-15 times sales or between and $394 billion and $492 billion USD. I justify these multiples based on assumed 30% forward operating margins (12 times sales thus implies 40 times earnings). Adding it all together, and we arrive at a fair value between $503 billion and $601 billion USD, both of which being materially higher than the $389 billion USD current market cap.

Why am I so optimistic on the rest of TCEHY? The real piece of value is their WeChat - TTM online advertising totaled $63.1 billion RMB in revenues, or $8.8 billion USD. That’s really low, especially compared to FB’s $55.8 billion number in 2018. As someone who occasionally uses WeChat I can attest that advertisements remain sparse in the app, leading me to suspect that TCEHY has a significantly long growth runway of low hanging fruit in advertising growth for the platform.

Why I’m Taking Profits

Ironically it is the undervaluation of the stock which is making me turn neutral on the stock. In 2018, out of $61.5 billion RMB in adjusted net income (I subtracted $10.3 billion RMB from the company provided non-GAAP figure of $77.5 billion), TCEHY only bought back $783 million RMB worth of stock - that’s just over 1%. TCEHY also paid $7.3 billion RMB in dividends, but for the most part spent significantly on acquisitions at about $75.7 billion RMB as well as letting their cash and term deposits balance grow by $18 billion RMB (I should note that TCEHY helped fund these efforts by issuing $32.5 billion RMB in debt). TCEHY ended the year with $160 billion RMB in cash - and this cash hoard only continued to grow to $180 billion RMB as of the most recent quarter versus $165 billion RMB in long term debt. I am astounded to see TCEHY prioritizing equity investments and hoarding cash while its share trade so cheaply - while some equity investments might be warranted, financial discipline suggests that they could have balanced it better with a more material amount of share repurchases. Further, I question their decision to allow cash to continue building up - what more do they want to see before they put the cash to work through share buybacks? As a rule, I just do not buy stock in companies that don’t materially buyback shares with free cash flow when their stock trades in the dumpster. Giving some reference, their $75.7 billion RMB in 2018 and $88.8 billion RMB in 2017 in equity investments equate to $10.6 billion USD and $12.4 billion USD, respectively - which are huge numbers and basically mean that TCEHY invests all of net income and more into equity investments. I challenge the reader to find many if any technology companies doing this level of annual equity investments (as a % of net income) in the USA - I find it hard to believe that they really are able to get such attractive prices on such a high level of equity investments, especially as compared to their own stock price.

In addition to this, I see increasing macro risk as the ongoing trade war does not look like it will be resolved soon, if ever. This is concerning because it may lead to the RMB to continue to weaken against the dollar:

(Google Finance)

The protests in Hong Kong also raise the risk of both fall out from the trade war as well as greater repercussions if Hong Kong sees material change to the status quo. These macro risks just compound the main issue in their lack of material share repurchases in preference for cash hoarding and equity investments.

Conclusion

While TCEHY has a fantastic diversify of best of breed businesses, the currency risk and lack of material share repurchases however raise red flags that I can’t overlook. I rate shares a “hold” as I am closing my long position.

