L Brands Needs Major Shakeup

One of my best short ideas over the past 12 months has been retailer L Brands (LB), known for Victoria's Secret as well as Bath and Body Works. Between a debt heavy balance sheet and a business that was seeing margin compression, I was worried the stock would fall into the low $20s. Not only was I right about that, but after the latest report, shares have hit a new low and are continuing their long term downward trend seen below.

After the close of trading on Wednesday, the company announced its quarterly results for the period ending August 3rd, its fiscal second quarter. Revenues of $2.9 billion were down almost 3% over the prior year period, handily missing street estimates by about $50 million. Victoria's Secret came in with a 6% decline in comparable store sales, much worse than the 1% decline seen a year ago, while the growth in Bath and Body Works dipped from 10% to 8%.

On the bottom line, the company came in with non-GAAP EPS of $0.24, which beat estimates for $0.20, but was still down quite a bit from the $0.36 figure reported in Q2 last year. GAAP EPS came in at $0.14, after the company took a nearly $40 million charge related to the early extinguishment of debt. During the period, the company redeemed some of its bonds early, while also using some cash and issuing new bonds with maturities further out in the future.

The company reiterated its yearly EPS guidance for a range of $2.30 to $2.60, which was fair given the street was right in the middle of that range at $2.45. However, the company's guidance for Q3 was a range of a 5 cent loss to a 5 cent profit, while analysts were looking for an 8 cent profit. This follows a similar pattern to recent quarters:

At the Q4 report, the company guided to a Q1 midpoint of breakeven compared to the street expecting a $0.13 profit.

At the Q1 report, the company guided to $0.15 to $0.20 of Q2 EPS compared to a midpoint of $0.23.

To be fair, the company has come in ahead of guidance in these periods, and in fact its earnings history shows it has beaten every quarter over the past 5 years. However, this is now the third quarter in a row where guidance has been well below estimates, so it is easy to beat when you take down expectations enough. Also, there's a troubling pattern seen below.

*Q3 2020 period is midpoint of guidance. Q4 is current street estimate.

Not only has the company seen a dramatic decline in earnings over the past couple of years, but it also is relying on a huge fourth quarter of the year to drive the entire year's profit. In the first two years above, a little more than 50% of the year's EPS were coming for Q4, but for the current year, the company is looking for the final period of the year to generate roughly 85% of EPS. Between trade war tariff concerns and the fears of slowing economies, that's a lot to ask especially if sales continue to struggle.

At this point, the company is in a tough spot, given revenues are disappointing while the US economy is doing pretty well. Analysts are expecting 2% revenue growth next year along with an EPS rise from $2.45 to $2.57, but that might be tough to do. With gross margins declining recently, the company hasn't yet been able to reduce operating expenses enough to maintain its operating income levels. Throw in large interest expenses on the debt heavy balance sheet, as well as reduced share repurchases from lower cash flow, and it's hard to see a meaningful earnings recovery.

So what should the company do? Well, there have been plenty of calls over time to spin off Bath and Body Works, the company's best performing asset. While that seems logical, it would leave L Brands mostly reliant on the declining Victoria's Secret, which doesn't seem like a prudent strategy for shareholders. It would then seem likely that investors would just buy into the spinoff company and sell L Brands stock even more.

Perhaps a better idea would be for management to admit it made a mistake wasting hundreds of millions on buybacks at share prices substantially above current levels. This would be done with an equity offering on any pop in the share price, raising more cash to get the debt pile down further, especially as interest rates are currently at historic lows. While this would result in dilution in the short term, it would get the debt pile down more and improve long term net income and cash flow.

In the end, shares of L Brands are hitting a new multi-year low after the company's second quarter earnings report. While adjusted earnings per share beat street estimates, revenues were light as comparable store sales numbers came in worse than expected. With the company again providing soft current quarter guidance, management is now depending on a huge Q4 to deliver most of the year's profits. With earnings well off prior year levels and the balance sheet remaining debt heavy, a major shakeup here is likely needed. What do you think the company should do? I look forward to your comments below.

