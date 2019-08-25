Parallels Between The Decline Of The Roman Empire And America

SBTV spoke with Charles Hugh Smith, author and the editor of the Of Two Minds blog, about the startling parallels (e.g. debasing of currency, lack of strong leadership, move towards populism, etc.) between the decline of the Roman Empire and America.

Discussed in this interview:

07:33 Central banks created financialization as the foundation of wealth now

10:25 Comparing the decline of the Roman Empire and America

17:52 Leaders are no longer focused on common good

23:39 The Nixon Shock started the decline in living standards

28:50 Healthcare and education are cartels

36:01 Global phenomenon of increasing growth by increasing debt

40:57 Past the point of no return

42:20 Preparing for the coming collapse

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.