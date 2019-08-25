U.S. Crude Oil Outlook Spells More Trouble For California Resources

CRC share price has been crushed but more pain ahead for shareholders.

SPR release, Chinese tariffs on U.S. crude and Permian pipelines will also impact crude stocks.

With peak refinery and driving season about to end, the crude market is headed into the softer “shoulder” season of the year before winter demand picks up. The seasonal downturn in U.S. crude stocks appears to have ended early and has been modest, notwithstanding a 10-million barrel impact by Barry in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The trend in crude inputs to refineries is expected to drop in the weeks ahead, and the drop will be accentuated by the scheduled maintenance at the largest U.S. refinery, Saudi Aramco’s (ARMCO) Motiva refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.

Its 320,000 b/d VPS-5 CDU will be shut for sixty days commencing September 5th for repairs. It was also reported:

In addition to the 325,000-bpd VPS-5 CDU, Motiva plans to shut the naphtha processing complex, which includes the 115,000-bpd naphtha hydrotreating unit 2 (NHTU2), 85,000-bpd catalytic reformer 5 (CRU 5) and 50,000-bpd isomerization unit for the work, scheduled to finish by Nov. 5, the sources said. While the other units are shut, Motiva has also scheduled a 10-day shutdown of the 105,000-bpd hydrocracking unit 2 (HCU 2), according to the sources.”

SPR Release

The Department of Energy also announced a 10-million barrel release of crude oil stocks during the October-November timeframe. This coincides with the refinery turnaround season, when demand for crude is lightest. “This sale will fulfill requirements for Section 403 of the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015 (Public Law 114-74) and the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2018 (Public Law 115-141),” according to the DOE.

Chinese Tariffs

China announced it would impose a 5% tariff on American crude oil. The tariff is likely to discourage the reestablishment of U.S. crude exports to that destination. China had become the second largest buyer of U.S. crude exports.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said, “Trade policy uncertainty seems to be playing a role in the global slowdown and in weak manufacturing and capital spending in the United States."

Permian Pipelines

Two Permian crude oil pipelines have begun shipping oil to the Gulf Coast in the past two weeks, and a third is scheduled to begin shipments by year-end. Plains All American Pipeline LP’s (PAA) Cactus ll pipeline is expected to ship 300,000 b/d in August and to be at full capacity, 670,000 b/d, in September.EPIC Midstream’s crude oil pipeline began shipping 400,000 b/d. It is designed to ship 440,000 b/d from the Permian and another 150,000 b/d from the Eagle Ford.

Phillips 66 Partner’s Gray Oak pipeline is expected to ship an additional 900,000 b/d. It is scheduled to being shipments by year-end.

The effect of the pipeline additions will narrow the spread between Midland and the U.S. gulf prices, effectively lowering breakeven costs in the Permian.

Impacts

This is expected to enable U.S. crude production to reach forecasts published by the EIA for later this year and next. The EIA projects crude production will rise from 12.3 million barrels per day to 12.92 million by exit of 2019 and to 13.64 to exit 2020.

A Reuters report quoted Barclays analysts writing, “With the impending start-ups of Cactus II, EPIC, and Gray Oak, there will be about 2 million bpd of crude capacity delivering into Corpus Christi from the Permian, with the majority, if not all, of the incremental supply destined for international markets via the docks.”

As reported by Argus, Valero (VLO) expects the IMO 2020 regulations will increase worldwide demand for Permian light, sweet crude:

New restrictions next year on the amount of sulfur in global marine fuels should lift export demand for US oil shale production, US independent refiner Valero said today. Less complex European refiners would seek out the much lighter, sweeter US production to avoid higher sulfur residual sold today into the marine bunker fuel market, Valero chief operating officer Lane Riggs said at the Bank of America refining conference in New York.”

The light, sweet crude would also appeal to “topping refineries” in Asia. These simple refineries have little capacity to remove sulfur and thus must use a lower sulfur crude to produce lower sulfur products. Singapore is the largest bunker fuel supplier in the world, and there will be demand for low sulfur fuels to meet IMO 2020 standards.

U.S. Crude Inventory Outlook

According to the Energy Information Administration, U.S. crude oil stocks are projected to rise from the low seen at the end of July though year-end. Their current forecast to exit 2019 is about 460 million barrels.

Implications for California Resources Corporation

The market has not been kind to California Resources Corporation (CRC) with its share price dropping 73% over the past 52 weeks and 40% since I published an article on Seeking Alpha on July 31st, “California Resources Corporation: Timing A Short Sale.”

Oil's descent from being a highly valued component of the global economy to having a status on par or below that of the tobacco industry…Many large investors such as pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and hedge funds have been turning away from oil companies and other nonrenewable energy firms," writes Philip Verleger.

I still expect more challenges ahead for shareholders and opportunities for short-sellers.

