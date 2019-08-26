Retirement Advisor: Retiring At The Worst Possible Time (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).
UBS’s new Bear Market Damage Index puts hard numbers onto a very real problem — sequence of returns in retirement. UBS postulated a bear market that took 74 months to return to its former high.
This podcast (5:45) reports UBS’s calculation that a liquidity strategy keyed to this worst of worst case scenarios did far better than a 100% equity strategy. These numbers should be of interest to anyone who thinks the next bear market might be a big one, and may also suggest a longer liquidity window than most advisors budget for.