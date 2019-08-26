Retirement Advisor: Retiring At The Worst Possible Time (Podcast)

Summary

UBS’s new “Bear Market Damage Index” puts hard numbers onto a very real problem — sequence of returns in retirement.

The problem is that a retiree’s investment performance is heavily dependent on the kind of returns the market generates at the point of retirement.

UBS combined the worst characteristics of each postwar bear market, thus postulating a bear market that took 74 months to return to its former high.

A liquidity strategy keyed to this worst of worst case scenarios did far better than a 100% equity strategy, despite the complete recovery of the market’s former high.

The cash-cushioned investor was probably quite a bit happier too.