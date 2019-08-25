SailPoint: Getting Ahead

SailPoint (SAIL) is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that address a niche segment of the cybersecurity market. Given the lack of awareness amongst mid-market and non-public companies, SailPoint will have to continue to rely on its targeted push marketing strategy to artificially expand its monetizable TAM (total addressable market). This will continue to be assisted by its global partners who double as evangelists to help make a case for enterprises to adopt cyber governance solutions. As a result, there is a little organic incentive for customers to be proactive besides compliance. This will drive fluctuations in quarterly expectations and reported numbers. SailPoint is a HOLD as the limited monetizable TAM caps the case for surprise earning beats in coming quarters.

SailPoint is a leader in identity and asset management solutions for enterprises. It offers both on-prem (IdentityQ) and cloud-based (IdentityNow) solutions. It also provides an identity analytics solution called IdentityAI.

Recently, growth has been increasingly driven by the company's awareness efforts, international expansion, and its strong relationship with system integrators and channel partners. Given its small size and a commanding victory in its niche position, SailPoint has been able to capture a lot of the low hanging fruits in the identity governance space. However, going forward, the company will have to spend more on awareness. Its failure to easily penetrate the mid-market is a testament to the lack of awareness of the solutions it provides. There is also little incentive for non-public companies to take cyber governance seriously. Due of the duration of education required to onboard new customers, investors should be wary of jumping headfirst into the growth narrative. Unlike traditional security solutions, which are a must-have to protect against cyberattacks, SailPoint’s solutions are more geared towards staying compliant with industry security standards such as HIPAA and Sarbanes-Oxley. The urgency isn’t strong for most non-public companies to abide by the latest rules and regulations. Most of its customers are financial institutions due to the heavy regulations in the sector. Other customers are loosely represented across all verticals. This puts the burden on SailPoint to educate more verticals, especially mid-market and small enterprises. Also, the company faces competition from bigger names such as Oracle (ORCL) and Microsoft (MSFT), who are passively dabbling in the identity governance space.

While the identity governance space is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17% to $12.56 billion by 2026, the huge cost of implementing identity governance solutions remains a strong headwind to widespread adoption. Future demand is expected to be SaaS-based, driving a lower total cost of ownership according to Gartner.

By 2021, IGA as a service becomes the dominant delivery model for new deployments, where 40% of new buyers will opt for cloud-architected IGA and 15% for cloud-hosted IGA software, up from 5% and less than 5%, respectively, in 2018. Through 2021, customers using a cloud-architected IGA solution will save an average of 30% in initial integration costs and 40% in overall professional services over a three-year period, and accelerate time to value by an average of three months.

In this regard, SailPoint is well-positioned via its IdentityNow offering. Its subscription service now represents more than 50% of its business. Its licensing business has been stagnant as customers switch to the SaaS model. Asides this, another big positive for SailPoint has been the notable displacement of bigger vendors who are too slow to adapt to the shifting landscape. Though, the displacement of existing vendors early into the growth of the space makes one wonder if the space is as big as it is painted to be. Early in 2018, SailPoint put its total addressable market at 80,000 companies with a 2% market share. While that is a modest projection in which making a case for a market share growth to 10% of the overall market is plausible, it also puts a question to the path to profitability if the company is barely breaking even on the low hanging fruits. Regardless, this points to the desire by customers for innovative and cost-effective solutions. In that regards, SailPoint shines bright.

Other issues of concern include the company’s reliance on partners and its international expansion strategy. Currently, the company relies on partners and system integrators for 80% of its new customers. This is a sign that sales and marketing incentives will continue to be on the high side while putting pressure on operating margin. Also, the U.S. represented 69% of total sales last quarter up from 66% the year before. EMEA sales were flat at 23% of the overall sales while sales from the rest of the world fell to 8%. It’s increasingly clear that SailPoint’s strengths lies in the U.S. at least in the near term. The U.S. market is saturated with a lot of big players, making it tough to make the case that SailPoint will continue to grow market share without sacrificing profits.

Valuation

At a market cap of less than $2 billion, SailPoint appears cheap, given the potential it can attain if it continues to gain market share. However, recent notes from management about the difficulty in onboarding mid-market customers put a question to the growth narrative. In terms of risk/rewards, SailPoint has more incentive to more than double its market cap, given the untapped market share in the identity governance space. However, it's not clear if investors will be comfortable with lofty valuation multiples if the company continues to sacrifice profitability for market share. At a modest price/sale of 7.2, SailPoint’s valuation sits right in the middle of other SaaS businesses growing in a niche market such as Qualys (QLYS), Tenable (TENB), and Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME). These are companies that have been able to establish a niche for themselves in the cloud security space. The market prefers to reward them only after they have delivered on their promise, and in the case of SailPoint, I don’t think it will be any different. Lastly, its balance sheet is debt-free. While its cash position is not too large, its financial health is sound.

I will be initiating a HOLD rating until I’m confident in management’s ability to shake off its recent weaknesses by providing improved revenue guidance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.