A Significant Red Flag For The Economy

Receiving very little attention last week was a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) that showed the economy created 501,000 fewer jobs during 2018 and the first quarter of 2019 than originally reported. This was the largest downward revision in its annual benchmark update since the Great Recession in 2009. The size and direction of this revision has significant implications for the rate of economic growth moving forward, considering that the revisions for most years are very small.

The BLS estimates job creation each month based on survey results and backward-looking formulas that attempt to account for job creation that should be taking place from new businesses that are too new to be included in its survey results. Its methodology is generally accurate, so long as the economy continues to expand at a steady pace, but at turning points it can be horribly inaccurate. Those turning points occur when the economy slows significantly or contracts, and when a recovery begins following a recession.

The BLS grossly underestimated job creation in the early stages of the economic recovery in 2009 and 2010, because its models were not properly accounting for rapid new business formation. For this reason, the most recent downward revision, which was the largest since the last recession, is extremely troubling. It suggests that we could be in the early stages of a significant economic downturn that is not being reflected in the BLS model estimates or lagging economic indicators that investors rely upon. One of those indicators is the quarterly GDP estimate from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

Consider the fact that the BEA initially estimated that the economy grew 0.6% in the first quarter of 2018, which is when the Great Recession began. It revised that figure up to 0.9% in its second estimate. Its final estimate was another upward revision to growth of 1%. It wasn’t until several annual revisions later that it finally determined the economy contracted 2.3%. We saw similar patterns in the second, third and fourth quarters of the 2018.

I don’t pay a lot of attention to the GDP estimates, but investors sure do, and politicians glorify the numbers when they reflect positively on their administrations. The quarterly GDP estimates and monthly employment reports are two of the most influential pieces of economic data on which investors focus. This is one reason why so many investors are caught off guard when financial markets start to rapidly reflect the reality that is hiding behind inaccurate government statistics.

This latest employment revision leads me to the conclusion that we are going to see meaningful downward revisions to the rate of economic growth for 2018 and 2019. The BEA simply doesn’t have all the data it needs in the months following a quarter’s end to provide us with an accurate estimate.

This leads to another concern, which is how we address the next downturn. Common sense would dictate that the Trump administration’s $1.5 trillion tax cut, which went into effect January 2018, would have led to a surge in business investment and jobs. Unfortunately, that was not the case. According to the National Association of Business Economics’ quarterly business conditions poll, which was released in January 2019, 84% of respondents said that their business investment and hiring plans did not change as a result of the lower corporate tax rates. Shockingly, a higher percentage of businesses increased spending and hiring in 2017.

This misfire if fiscal stimulus means that we are extremely low on ammunition to battle the next economic downturn, as we now face $1 trillion deficits for years to come. Monetary stimulus has been at work sustaining this expansion for more than a decade, and with short-term interest rates at just 2.5%, there is only 2.5% to go before the Fed reaches zero again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Portfolio Architect is published as an information service. Lawrence Fuller, the publisher, is also the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Advisor, which is unaffiliated with this Marketplace service. While this service includes opinions about buying, selling and holding a wide range of securities, the publisher is not acting as an investment adviser or providing advice or recommendations to any particular subscriber. Any investment recommended should be made only after consulting with your investment advisor or completing your own due diligence. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Mr. Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals or the strategies discussed by will be met.