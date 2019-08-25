WTI Weekly: Price Discovery Higher To Key Resistance Where Selling Interest Re-Emerged

Sell excess mid-week at key resistance; rotation lower to 54.85s where selling interest emerged as the auction paused before Friday’s sell-side breakdown to 53.24s.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI's price action.

As noted in last week's WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for price discovery higher. This expectation played out, albeit modestly, as price discovery higher developed to 57.13s within key supply into Wednesday's trade. Buying interest trapped there amidst structural sell excess, halting the buy-side sequence, driving price lower to 54.85s ahead of Friday's auction, settling at 53.80s.

18-23 August 2019

This week's auction saw sellers trap, 55.02s/55.10s, in Monday's auction, driving price higher, achieving a stopping point, 56.60s, into Tuesday's auction. Minor sell excess developed there, halting the buy-side sequence before selling interest emerged, 55.06s, driving price lower to 55.16s in pullback. Price discovery higher then ensued, driving price higher to 56.49s into Tuesday's NY close. Following Tuesday's NY close, buying interest emerged, 56s, holding the auction.

Price discovery higher developed into Wednesday's early trade, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 57.13s, into the EIA release (-2.7mil v -1.8mil expected). Buyers trapped amidst structural sell excess, halting the buy-side sequence within key supply, 57s-57.50s. Price discovery lower then developed through Wednesday's and Thursday's auctions where selling interest emerged, 55.25s, before achieving a stopping point, 54.85s, in Thursday's trade. Balance trade developed, 54.85s-55.87s, into Friday's auction before an aggressive sell-side breakdown ensued, driving price lower to 53.24s ahead of Friday's close, settling 53.80s.

This week's primary expectation was for price discovery higher. This probability path played out as price discovery higher developed into mid-week to 57.13s within key supply where selling interest halted the buy-side sequence. Price discovery lower then developed aggressively in Friday's trade to 53.24s ahead of this week's close. This week's rotation (389 ticks) is below the average weekly range expectancy (386 ticks).

Looking ahead, response to this week's key demand cluster, 54s-53.24s, will be key. Buy-side failure to drive price higher from this key demand will target key demand clusters below, 53s-52s/51.50s-50.50s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key demand cluster will target key supply clusters overhead, 57s-57.50s/58s-58.75s, respectively. The broader contextual question is whether the buy-side phase (June-July 2019) completed at 60.94s or will continue. Near-term bias shifts sell-side, barring failure of 56.46s as resistance.

It is worth noting that market posture warranted caution on the buy-side near the April 2019 high, 66.60s, as Managed Money (MM) long posture peaked there. Since that high, MM short posture trended higher before reaching the near-term peak into late July where the current price low was formed. This week's report reflects a decline/change in MM short posture (50k contracts) as the short posture trend higher has halted. It generally requires a large quantity of MM short posture to form structural lows. Despite that, MM net long posture is now rising as Open Interest declines, implying a mixed leveraged capital picture. In all, MM posture is neither at bullish nor bearish extreme, implying no asymmetric opportunity is currently present.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

