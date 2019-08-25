American States Water Is The Most Overvalued Water Utility

Among these, American States Water appears to be the most overvalued of the pack. I can't advise any investor to initiate a position at these prices.

But in the process many of them have become overvalued and now have modest prospective return.

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

Water utilities seem expensive across the board. American States Water Company (AWR) is no exception. Dividend yields are at historical lows, valuations are at historical highs, and we have yet to find any value in the industry.

Investors have been bidding up safe stocks in the past months, and there aren’t many stocks which are safer than water utilities. Their government guaranteed income combined to their long history of dividend payments make them a crowd favorite.

James Grant, author of Mr Market Miscalculates, said that:

There are no bad assets, just bad prices.

The idea is that there is value in most assets - at a certain price.

This also implies that if the price is wrong, the quality of the asset is irrelevant.

Valuation is super important, and even safe, secure stocks can cause important losses if you overpay for them.

AWR Company has a dividend yield of 1.39% & trades around $87.79. Based on my M.A.D Assessment AWR has a Dividend Strength score of 92 and a Stock Strength score of 55.

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors should sell their shares in American States Water Company, to realize value and redirect the proceeds towards more undervalued positions.

I will first analyze AWR’s potential as an income producing investment before assessing its potential for capital appreciation and / or preservation.

Dividend Strength

Water utilities have some aspects which naturally make them safe dividend stocks: their revenues come in at guaranteed price, they supply a vital commodity, and they generate tons of cashflow. Many of these companies have been paying increasing dividends for decades. But for them to be considered a strong dividend stock, the dividend needs to have enough potential to contribute significantly to total returns.

Dividend Safety

54% of American States Water Company's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 34% of dividend stocks.

AWR pays 35% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 36% of dividend stocks.

These levels of payout are in line with the industry standards. The company’s earnings have been trading upwards over the past 5 years, and cashflows while more volatile have edged higher too.

31/03/2015 30/06/2016 30/06/2017 30/06/2018 30/06/2019 Dividends $0.8300 $0.8800 $0.9400 $1.0400 $1.1150 Net Income $1.61 $0.44 $1.85 $1.65 $2.06 Payout Ratio 52% 200% 51% 64% 55% Cash From Operations $4.18 $2.86 $3.36 $3.63 $3.14 Payout Ratio 20% 31% 28% 29% 36% Free Cash Flow $1.82 $-0.96 $-0.24 $-0.39 $-1.53 Payout Ratio 46% -91% -376% -260% -73%

Furthermore, AWR can pay its interest 5 times, which is better than 58% of stocks. This level of coverage can be considered very satisfying, way above the sector median of 3x.

Looking at payout & coverage ratios together would suggest that AWR’s dividend is super safe. The dividend has been increased for every year for the past 64 years. There is virtually no scenario where I see a dividend cut, or even a dividend freeze, happen in the next years.

Dividend Potential

American States Water Company's dividend yield of 1.39% is better than only 25% of dividend stocks. AWR has never yielded so little throughout the business cycle.

The current yield is well below the stock’s 10 year median and average yields of 2.37%. Since 2015, the stock never yielded above 3% and has since been increasing rapidly in price, pushing down the dividend yield.

Which is a shame, because this last year, the dividend grew 10% which is higher than their 5 year CAGR of 7%.

The dividend has been growing at a satisfying rate. Assuming a 7-8% long term dividend growth rate, an entry above a 2.75% yield would provide good returns in a super stable business.

Unfortunately this isn’t the case here, and AWR’s dividend growth rate isn’t high enough to back up the super low dividend yield.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives AWR a dividend strength score of 92 / 100. The number is misleading: the stock’s good ranking on all dividend metrics but dividend yield gives it a strong dividend strength score. The yield should prohibit any serious dividend investor of buying the stock at the current price.

Stock Strength

How did the yield get so low? The only way I can think to justify it is that the stock increased tremendously in price and became overvalued in the process. If this proves to be the case, current shareholders would be well served by selling the stock to realize value.

Value

The valuation of water utilities seems to make no sense, and AWR looks especially overvalued.

AWR has a P/E of 42.62x

P/S of 7.03x

P/CFO of 27.89x

Dividend yield of 1.39%

Buyback yield of -0.14%

Shareholder yield of 1.25%.

These values would suggest that AWR is more overvalued than 66% of stocks, which is worrying. It is hard to justify that a super stable business which grows at a modest rate would deserve to trade at 28x operating cashflow.

The price sales ratio is often used as the ultimate popularity metric. It allows to compare virtually all stocks, since while all stocks don’t necessarily generate positive earnings and cashflows, all generate position revenues.

At 7x sales, AWR is trading at a higher multiple than 85% of US stocks. There is no way to justify this, given the median 2.8x sales of the utility sector.

Any way you look at it: P/E, P/S, shareholder yield, P/CFO, AWR looks overvalued.

Value Score: 34 / 100

Momentum

American States Water Company' price has increased 19.17% these last 3 months, 24.70% these last 6 months & 43.49% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $87.79.

AWR has better momentum than 94% of stocks, which shows what a great run AWR has had for the past 6 months. Stocks with the best relative strength tend to continue to outperform…until they don’t. While there is a positive correlation between expected 12 month price movements and trailing 3, 6 and 12 month performance, the correlation turns negative at the 5 year period.

This happens because after a while, great momentum makes stocks extremely overvalued, and eventually reality brings the price back down to reality.

So could AWR go higher in the next few months? Sure, why not, the valuation already makes no sense at these prices. But when investor excitement about water utilities wanes, and it will, prices could come down a lot. A return to the median 10 year dividend yield would suggest a 40% drop in share price.

Momentum is best used by investors when combined with value. Great momentum and awful valuation on the other hand, are an explosive cocktail which I wouldn’t advise anybody to get involved with.

As you can see in the table above, AWR has better momentum than all of its peers. As long as water utilities continue to attract more investors in search of safe havens, AWR could continue to lead the pack.

Momentum score: 94 / 100

Financial Strength

AWR's gearing ratio of 1.7 is better than 46% of stocks. American States Water Company's liabilities have increased by 10% this last year. Operating cashflow can cover 11.8% of AWR's liabilities.

These ratios would suggest that American States Water Company has better financial strength than 57% of stocks. For a utility this is actually very good. The liability coverage and gearing ratio are very reasonable.

Of the peer group AWR has the best financial strength along with SJW Group (SJW) and The York Water Company (YORW).

Financial Strength Score: 57/100

Earnings Quality

American States Water Company’s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -12.1% puts it ahead of 65% of stocks.

25.9% of AWR's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 6% of stocks. Each dollar of AWR's assets generates $0.3 of revenue, putting it ahead of 33% of stocks. Based on these findings, AWR has higher earnings quality than 26% of stocks, however, because of the nature of the business, all utilities score low on earnings quality. Comparing the peer group makes more sense.

It is worth noting, that among its peers, AWR has the best asset turnover, and the highest amount of negative accruals.

Relative to its peers, its earnings quality looks somewhat decent.

Earnings Quality Score: 26 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 55 / 100 which isn’t satisfying. Despite good fundamentals, a stable business and a long history of sharing returns with shareholders, AWR’s valuation makes no sense at all.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 92 & a stock strength of 55, American States Water Company is a subpar choice for dividend investors. I would even suggest that current shareholders sell their position and replace with a higher yielding utility stock. This is explained in detail in this article: "How to sell your dividend stocks to increase your income." You can also refer to my recent article on California Water (NYSE:CWT), where I gave two recommendations of utility stocks to replace your overvalued water utilities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.