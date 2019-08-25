Standard Life Aberdeen: Core Business Trading At An Unwarranted Discount

Opportunity to unlock even more value through further sales of non-strategic holdings.

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTC:SLFPF), UK’s largest listed fund manager, recently made yet another major non-core asset sale, divesting an additional 3.3% stake in India-based insurer, HDFC Life. The latest move highlights SLA's initiative to actively pare down its non-strategic holdings - a major positive for shareholders.

The company’s intention to further reduce its non-core holdings will likely unlock more value and highlight the increasing undervaluation of its underlying asset management business. As much as GBP2.1mn could be raised from further sales of HDFC Life which should cushion uncertainties in assets under management (AUM) flows or could be used to repurchase shares.

Meanwhile, the improving underlying earnings outlook should not be ignored. Positive AUM developments in the latest quarter signal a light at the end of the tunnel for SLA’s weak earnings performance thus far. In the last six months, AUM outflow decelerated to GBP15.9bn from GBP24bn in H2 2018. Likewise, noticeable improvements in asset management performance based on the 1- and 3-year returns versus benchmark, are encouraging and if sustained, should encourage further reduction in net outflow and an improvement in fee yields.

SLA further reduces its non-strategic stake in HDFC Life

On August 14, Standard Life Aberdeen (NYSE:SLA) announced the further sale of its stake in HDFC Life Insurance Co (HDFC Life), its insurance joint venture in India, adding to the initial 6.21% stake sold in H1 2019.

Source: p33 of SLA Half Year Results 2019 Investor Presentation

SLA sold the additional 3.3% stake via a block deal on the Bombay Stock Exchange at an average price of INR480.70. In total, the transaction will result in SLA receiving INR32.0bn or about GBP374m. To date, the SLA stake has been reduced by nearly 10%, bringing the current stake in HDFC Life to 19.7% or about GBP2.3bn.

As mentioned during the first half 2019 briefing, management views its stake in HDFC Life as non-strategic; thus, a further reduction of holdings could be expected in the future, possibly until the remaining stake hits the 9% threshold which, per SLA, is locked up until March 2021.

Asset Management Business – Broadly Unloved

The recent sale of the 3.3% stake at HDFC emphasizes just how undervalued its core asset management (NYSE:AM) businesses currently is.

Looking at the SLA market capitalization of GBP6.23bn and using current market cap of its listed businesses HDFC Life, HDFC AM, and Phoenix, investors are pricing core SLA AM business only at GBP642mn. This is about 2.0x P/E ratio, or 80% cheaper than peer average of 11.9x.

As seen in Table 1 which shows a range of discounts applied to both Phoenix and HDFC stake holdings (ex-China), even with a huge 40% discount to HDFC and Phoenix at 5% (Phoenix is a strategic investment, and thus we expect SLA to hold the stake for long-term), the AM business is still undervalued at a 39% discount to peer average which I believe is unwarranted.

Table 1. SLA Value (ex China)

Source: MarketWatch.com, Bloomberg, Company Reports, Own Research (Market Price as of 08/21)

Although SLA has admittedly underperformed in recent times on the back of fund outflows and unimpressive fund performance, the huge discount seems unjustified as I see little reason for further earnings deterioration. The improvements seen in the most recent earnings result (H1 2019) across aspects – AUM flows, fund performance, and cost savings gives me some comfort in adopting a more optimistic outlook.

Visible Signs of Improvement in AUM and fund performance

Over the last 12 months, the performance of SLA funds versus its benchmark has improved, signaling a potential end to weak returns observed in the past periods.

As seen in Figure 1, SLA funds' 1-year performance versus benchmark returned to positive territory in H1 2019. More notably, the global emerging market funds return improved from a ~10% underperformance to a high single-digit outperformance relative to benchmark in H1 2019.

Figure 1. SLA funds 1 year performance versus benchmark Source: Company Presentation

Likewise, as seen in Table 2, the percentage of SLA's AUM above benchmark improved for both the 1- and 3-year horizons from FY18. Improvements on both metrics are a positive development as the continued improvement in returns, especially for the longer 3- and 5-year time horizons is an important metric in fund selection.

Table 2. % AUM above benchmark

H18 FY 18 H1 19 1yr 61% 47% 53% 3yr 53% 50% 65% 5yr 66% 62% 60%

Source: Company Presentation

Given the improved performance of SLA funds, I also expect to see further deceleration in asset outflows which was evident in H1 19 versus H2 18. From a net outflow of GBP24bn in H2 2018 and GBP16.9bn in H1 2018, net outflows in H1 2019 was reduced to GBP15.9bn.

Following the deceleration in fund outflows, I think we might eventually see recovery in fee yields as well. Fee yields were reduced from June 2018 (See figure 2) given the AUM outflows and fee agreements the company had to put in place with its partners. Thus, as outflows reduce and perhaps reverse, we should see a claw back in fee generation and an improvement in overall margins to follow.

Figure 2. SLA funds one-year performance versus benchmark

Source: Company Report and own research

Supporting earnings for 2019 as SLA waits for improvements to reflect in the income statement are the cost synergies. As of H1 2019, SLA is two thirds of the way from fully extracting cost synergies of GBP350m - the company is confident in achieving the last third over the course of the year. The successful implementation of the cost savings program provides an important support to its earnings.

Source: p9 of SLA Half Year Results 2019 Investor Presentation

Valuation

I think SLA shares look attractive, offering as much as 26% upside from a target price of 301.47p derived by applying a P/E ratio of 8x to its AM business (implying a 32.8% discount from peer average of 11.9x), and 5% and 10% discount rates to stakes in Phoenix and HDFC, respectively. Even with a higher discount for HDFC at 40%, the target price is still 12% higher than the current price although I believe a lower discount should be applied given HDFC’s position in India, relatively low liquidation costs in case of sale and in reference to the latest sale of 3.3% stake which was sold at just 7% discount from market price.

Source: MarketWatch.com, Bloomberg, Company Reports, Own Research (Market Price as of 08/21)

Likewise, I also believe SLA’s outlook is slowly improving as evidenced by the latest set of results, which showed reduced AUM outflows and better fund performance.

There’s also a chance to unlock value through accelerated stake sales in HDFC Life which is highly probable in the coming months. The company is also in the midst of extracting cost synergies and implementing a buyback program which it plans to complete within the year. These initiatives provide leeway for investors in case improvements in the AM business takes longer tan expected to translate into improved earnings.

Conclusion

SLA’s sale of its non-strategic investments is a strategic move to unlock and realize trapped value within its balance sheet. It also highlights the increasing undervaluation of its AM business which I believe is unwarranted. Additionally, the completion of cost synergies and share buyback program will provide flexibility to SLA as earnings may take time to reflect the slowly improving AUM flows and fund performance.

