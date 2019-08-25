Apollo: Likely To Outperform In The Long Run

Apollo Global Management (APO) is a leading alternative asset manager with a value-oriented investment approach and proven capital deployment capability. Given the company's strong track record, coupled with a 5-plus dividend and underlying industry trends toward increased allocation in alternative investment opportunities, I consider Apollo as an attractive stock for investors looking for income and capital appreciation over time.

Background and Business Outlook

Apollo has experienced a strong growth in assets under management (AUM), which has increased more than 5x in the last 10 years, totaling $311.9 billion AUM as of Q2 2019, driven by robust fundraising and consistent long-term returns to invested capital. The company has a diversified platform across 3 business lines: Credit ($201 billion AUM), Private Equity ($77 billion AUM) and Real Assets ($33 billion AUM).

The Credit business has assets distributed in more than 150 funds or accounts across the credit spectrum, including corporate and structured credit and direct origination. The insurance segment is an important growth driver in Credit business, through the management of funds from Athene and Athora, corresponding to around $128 billion AUM. Athene is an affiliated life insurance company focused on annuities that issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products. The expansion to the European insurance market has been made through Athora, which was spun off from Athene in 2018 and has AUM of $14 billion. Athora is rapidly expanding through the European continent based on several acquisitions. The last step occurred in June 2019, when Athora announced plans to acquire VIVAT N.V., the fourth largest insurer and second largest life insurer in the Netherlands. Given Athene and Athora's high growth profile, the insurance segment is increasingly becoming a substantial source of management fees to Apollo.

The Private Equity business has been very successful in capturing value across different market environments. The approach usually applied for private equity deals involves: a) Opportunistic buyouts, generally focusing on out-of-favor industries at attractive price multiples; b) Corporate carve-outs, creating a standalone business from a larger corporate parent, targeting to unlock value from a rather overlooked or undermanaged operation in deals carried out preferably in less competitive scenarios; and c) Distressed investments, building positions in high-quality operations at attractive risk/reward conditions aiming at preferably taking control of the business or selling the investment later at a profit.

Apollo has greatly benefited from its ability to generate outsized gains in these aforementioned scenarios over time. As shown below, Apollo has been able to consistently deploy capital to these strategies, averaging $6.4 billion per year during 2012-2018, and achieving historical internal rate of return (IRR) well above equivalent PE funds and S&P 500 index performance.

Source: Company's Investor Presentation May 2019

Apollo and private equity peers have been able to consistently execute a solid fundraising in the financial market, as evidenced by the figures below. Several factors have driven this trend. Firstly, there is more money to be invested. For instance, world financial assets are projected to increase 50% from 2010 to 2020, according to the Global Private Equity Report 2019, unveiled by Bain & Company. Further, persistent low interest rate policy by central banks has encouraged investors to look for higher yields elsewhere, and the private market has been one of the preferred options, given the expected higher returns of invested capital. This trend is still very clear at the present moment, with more than 40% of LPs intending to increase allocation in private equity assets and less than 10% planning to decrease allocation, according to the same study.

Source: Private Equity Market Update 2019, released by Bain & Company

Finally, the Real Asset business seeks equity investments, targeting acquisition and recapitalization of RE portfolios, platform and operating companies. Besides, it originates and acquires commercial RE debts investments throughout the capital structure and across property types.

Growing Earnings Prospects

Apollo's AUM growth remains robust. On top of a CAGR of 13% during the last 5-year period, Q2 2019 results came in with 2.9% increase versus previous quarter and 15.7% increase versus the same period in 2018. Furthermore, fee-generating AUM has showed similar figures, with 3.4% increase in Q2 2019 versus previous quarter and 16.7% increase versus the same period in 2018, led by Credit and Real Asset businesses.

As a consequence of AUM growth, there has been a sequential increase of management fees, enabling the company to generate growing Fee Related Earnings (FRE) over time. According to the management team during Q2 2019 earnings report, in addition to the positive trends in FRE, it is expected that performance fees can increasingly become a larger contributor to earnings over the next few years, as a substantial portion of Fund VIII is expected to begin to be monetized.

Hence, the combination of FRE growth and significant increase in performance fees will enable meaningful earnings and distribution growth ahead.

This outlook can be quite bullish for the stock, given current distribution of $0.50 a share already translates into a robust dividend of roughly 5.6%, considering stock prices hovering around $35. It is worth mentioning that current payout is near 89%, as shown below, and I personally expect that the management team will take advantage of future earnings growth to slightly decrease the payout ratio to 80-85% range, returning to levels exhibited in 2018.

Source: Company's Q2 2019 Earnings

Conversion to a Corporation

As announced on August 19, 2019, Apollo intends to complete the conversion from a publicly traded partnership to a corporation effective September 5, 2019. While the conversion will generate minimal impact to after-tax FRE, as it is already taxed at corporate rate, it is expected to be beneficial over time. It should enable an expansion of the shareholder base thanks to the simplified tax treatment, through the elimination of the K-1 form and also the potential for index inclusion, such as CRSP, MSCI and total market indices.

Challenges Ahead in Private Equity

After years of heavy inflow of capital into the market, there has been a consequent rise in prices due to the competition for the best assets. Therefore, the average EBITDA purchase-price multiple for leveraged buyouts in the US and Europe has increased to the 10.5x-10.9x range compared to the 9x range observed before 2014.

This scenario poses a risk for private equity companies of potentially overpaying for assets at the late stage of the economic cycle. As such, while Apollo has been active on deals, as exemplified through recent acquisitions of Smart & Final Stores, Shutterfly, Direct ChassisLink and Blume Global, and deployed $8.5 billion in private equity over the last 12 months ended June 30, it is positive to see the company being selective at this moment with $44 billion in dry powder for future investments in more compelling risk/reward opportunities.

Valuation

Apollo is trading at near 15.0x P/E Forward multiple, which is around 15% below the average of the alternative asset manager industry (17.7x). Generally, one of the reasons for companies trading at lower multiples could be attributable to their relatively modest growth outlook. Specifically in Apollo's case, this argument seems not so relevant, as Apollo's long-term earnings growth forecast is 12.5%, which is just 5% below the industry average (13,2%). Hence, according to this analysis, Apollo is undervalued compared to its pears, given the expectation that multiples will eventually converge to the industry average. In a simple calculation, we can estimate around 10% upside, considering the 15% gap in P/E Forward multiples minus a small discount due to the company's growth forecast by analysts versus the industry average. The chart below shows Apollo and its peers' P/E Forward multiples versus the earnings growth forecast.

Source: Data from YCharts, summarized by the author

Takeaway

Apollo is a prominent player in the asset management industry, with recognized performance in capital deployment and positive outlook for earnings and dividend growth ahead.

Given the company is trading at a relative discount compared to its industry peers and considering the conversion to a corporation in September as a potential catalyst for stock prices, I believe Apollo is likely to outperform its peers in the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.