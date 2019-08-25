Cheesecake Factory: Despite Its Discounted Valuation, We Are Still Cautious

Investment Thesis

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) delivered a poor Q2 2019 with only modest comparable sales growth. The company will likely continue to face headwinds as its wage expenses are expected to increase by 6% in 2019 and 5.5% in 2020. Its effort of trying to mitigate the margin compression by raising menu prices has resulted in negative traffic trends. In addition, the company’s recently announced acquisition of Fox Restaurant Concepts may not be accretive until 2021. Its shares are currently trading at a valuation below its historical average. Nevertheless, we do not see any meaningful catalysts in the near-term to drive its share price higher. Hence, we think investors may want to wait on the sideline.

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

Cheesecake Factory delivered an unimpressive Q2 2019 with only 1% growth in comparable sales. A traffic decline of 2.8% year over year due to the company’s 3% increase in menu price was the primary reason behind the weak comparable sales growth. However, this growth was necessary as the company expects wage expenses to grow by 6% in 2019 due to minimum wage increases. In the earnings release, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 9% year over year from $0.33 per share to $0.36 per year. This marked the 7th consecutive year of dividend increase.

Reasons why we have a cautious view

We have a cautious view on Cheesecake Factory and its growth outlook for the following reasons:

U.S. consumer confidence remains at a high level despite global economic uncertainties

Restaurants (corporate + franchise) in the U.S. represent 86.5% of its total restaurants. Therefore, it is important for us to look at the trend of the U.S. consumer confidence index. While U.S. consumer confidence has declined in August 2019 from July, it still remains at a level much higher than 2009. Therefore, the current macro environment should be favorable for the restaurant industry in the U.S. However, we are disappointed about the fact that Cheesecake Factory is unable to benefit much from this macro tailwind. Following the price increase of 3% in Q2 2019 to offset rising expenses, its traffic declined by 2.8% year over year. As a result, its comparable sales only increased by 1% year over year. If the company is unable to reaccelerate its comparable sales growth under this tailwind, we are concerned that in an economic recession (it may not be too far away from now), we may even see a decline in Cheesecake Factory’s comparable sales.

Rising wages expected to compress its operating margins further

Cheesecake Factory expects higher wage expenses for the rest of 2019 and 2020. In fact, wage expenses as a percentage of total revenue has increased by 20 basis points year over year to about 36.2% of its total revenue in Q2 2019. For the rest of 2019, management expects its wage expenses to increase by 6%. The increase in wage expenses for 2020 is expected to be about 5.5%. The growth was primarily due to mandated minimum wage increases. We think this growth in wage expenses coupled with food inflation of about 2% in 2019 will result in further margin compression in the second half of 2019 as Cheesecake Factory appears to be unable to re-accelerate its comparable sales growth.

There are still some positives though

Despite our cautious view on Cheesecake Factory, there are a few potential growth drivers to drive the company’s business in the long term:

Off-premise revenue through collaboration with DoorDash

We like the fact that Cheesecake Factory has been able to grow its off-premise revenue rapidly in the past few years. As can be seen from the chart below, its off-premise revenue has increased from 9% of its total sales in 2013 to 14% in 2018. In Q2 2019, this ratio has increased to 16% of its total sales. Cheesecake Factory’s recent collaboration with 3rd party delivery platform DoorDash (DOORD) should be beneficial as it will allow it to continue to grow its off-premise sales. However, we think the delivery market is competitive as any restaurants can easily join a delivery platform. Therefore, consumers do have lots of choices.

Acquisition of Fox Restaurant Concepts should be beneficial

On a separate press release after its Q2 2019 earnings release, Cheesecake Factory announced it will acquire Fox Restaurant Concepts for a total of $440 million. The company expects the acquisition to be neutral on its revenue in 2020 and accretive thereafter. Prior to the announcement, the company has already invested $88 million in Fox Restaurant Concepts’ Flower Foods and North Italia brands in the past 3 years. We are optimistic about this acquisition because Cheesecake Factory has been involved in Fox Restaurant Concepts’ businesses in the past few years and should have good knowledge of the newly acquired business. Therefore, we think management should have a good feel of how to integrate and achieve synergies. Nevertheless, as management noted, this acquisition won't be accretive until after 2020.

Valuation: Fairly Valued

Following the announcement of a revised fiscal 2019 guidance, shares of Cheesecake Factory have declined sharply. As a result, Cheesecake Factory is currently trading at a low forward P/E ratio of 13.98x. This ratio is now nearly 4.5x multiples below its 5-year average of 18.40x. As can be seen from the chart, its P/E ratio is also below many of its peers. We think the market may have over-punished the company by giving it a very low valuation. Using its 5-year average of 18.40x and the midpoint of its 2019 EPS guidance of $2.63 per share, we have a price target of $48.40. This is significantly higher than its current share price of $36.47.

A growing 3.7%-yielding dividend

Cheesecake Factory has consistently increased its dividend every year since it started paying a dividend (see chart below). The company currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 3.7%. As can be seen from the chart, its dividend yield is towards the high range in the past 5 years. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend is safe with a payout ratio of about 48% in the first half of 2019 (based on its H1 2019 EPS).

Risks and Challenges

Significant increase in food costs and wage expenses are some ongoing risks that Cheesecake Factory faces. If the company is unable to offset these increases through price increase in its menu, its operating margin will be compressed. The company is also exposed to macroeconomic risks. In an economic downturn, consumers will likely reduce dine-out expenses. This will result in a decline in its revenue.

Investor Takeaway

The recent sharp decline in Cheesecake Factory’s share price has made its valuation much more attractive. Nevertheless, we still have a cautious view on Cheesecake Factory’s growth outlook given the likelihood of continual operating margin compression in the near-term. In addition, its acquisition of Fox Restaurant Concepts may not be accretive until 2021. Therefore, there may not be enough near-term catalysts to drive its share price higher. Hence, we think investors may want to wait on the sideline.

