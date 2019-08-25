Profit From Weight Watchers Volatility

Weight Watchers (WW) has been a roller coaster stock in the past few years. Shares surged in late 2017 and the enthusiasm ran high for many months. The price skyrocketed over $100, as investor enthusiasm reached a fever pitch.

Before we get into a possible trade let's take a look at the financials and how they trended in the past. Prior performance was strong. From 2015 to 2018, Revenue, Gross Profit, Operating Income, and Earnings from Continuing Operations all trended positively.

When looking at the charts, what I see is a stock that went parabolic and then returned to normal valuations during a strong corrective period. That correction period spanned from the summer of 2018 to early 2019.

Some people may be seeing a few resistance and support levels. One level is around the $48 range where it appears the stock hit some resistance on the way up and then found a bit of support on the way down. The next level of support is around the $28 to $30 range. Then the stock fell to below $20 and consolidated there.

At this current price level, shares have found support and rallied. This is bullish. What some investors might say is that the stock may have a tough time breaking through the resistance level above $30.

For investors looking to take a position in the stock today, but thinking that the price may move sideways, there is a potential solution. The solution is a covered call trade. Here's a simple calculation using today's pricing and a calculator from the Options Industry Council.

In this example, we are hypothetically purchasing 1,000 shares of WW stock for the current price of about $28.25. Then, we can also choose to sell the $30 strike price September 20th expiration call option. The bid price on that call option is currently $1.35. Since we hold 1,000 shares, we end up selling 10 contracts for $1350.

The calculation has a few possible outcomes. First, the share price could collapse to $0, in theory. An investor could take the same risk of loss as holding the shares.

Another possible outcome is that the shares simply trade down. Because the investor collects $1.35 in options premium per share, they have a slight downside protection. After calculating some transaction costs, their break-even price is actually $26.92. As long as shares trade above $26.92, these investors make a profit.

In another scenario, shares trade between the break-even price and the strike price. The result is that the calls expire worthless. The investor keeps the $1350 options premium and gets to also keep their shares. The return on investment from receiving the options premium alone is 4.9% over a period of about 30 days. Consistently achieving this level of return would yield an annualized profit of 59.3%. Not too shabby.

And the last scenario is that the share price rises above $30 and stays there until the options expire. The result is that the shares would be called (sold). The investor would walk away with an 11.4% profit for holding during that period of 30 days. Annualized, this is a 137.3% rate of return.

A Golden Future?

Another possible point of interest for the stock is the 200-day moving average, which happens to be just below the current price. If the stock maintains a bullish trend and the 50-day moving average breaks past the 200-day moving average, then you have a Golden Cross situation.

If the stock manages to form the Golden Cross pattern, technical analysts will take notice. At that point, I do not recommend the covered call trade. Instead, I would simply buy and hold the stock until it reaches a higher value.

Conclusion

With current valuations on most stocks seeming to be heavily elevated, a forward PE ratio of 14 isn't that bad. In the past thirteen quarterly reports, Weight Watchers has beat the EPS estimate of analysts eleven times. Six out of nine times, they've beat revenue estimates. Further, in the past couple of months, forward looking earnings and revenue estimates from analysts have been revised up.

Investors should believe that near-term price targets on this stock should remain conservative, but the stock has found a bottom in the recent trading range. The overall volatility gives an opportunity to profit from options premiums at the $30 strike price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.