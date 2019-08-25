Fitbit: Premium Services To The Rescue

The deal has an initial value listed at $5 million with a CEO prediction that it would reach up to $120 million annually.

The market is so negative on Fitbit (FIT) that a transitional deal with a foreign government only led to a 2% daily gain for the fitness tracking stock. The company remains in the process of shifting to a medical device and premium services company while the market completely ignores the move due to recent weak sales. My investment thesis remains very bullish on the stock due to the deep value and potential for services revenue growth that leads to multiple expansion.

Premium Services

In the fall, Fitbit plans to launch a premium service for a subscription that includes some mixture of devices combined with access to coaching and medical doctors. The key here is a service that uses the data captured by a fitness tracker or smartwatch to coordinate with a combination of health professionals, wellness coaches and nutritionists.

A prime example provided by Fitbit is a hypertension study of 200 patients in the UPenn and Carolinas HealthCare System. Over 1 year, the study found that 89% of participants reached the target blood pressure levels with coaching and Fitbit Care. Only 30% of participants were at the desired blood pressure target with traditional clinic care.

The problem with traditional care is that a huge gap exists between appointments. Not to mention, the health professional has limited data to judge whether the patient followed prescribed exercising or diet plans. For this reason, amongst many others, Fitbit signed a deal with Singapore's Health Promotion Board on a public health initiative.

Evidently, Singapore is facing a rise of chronic conditions such as hypertension and type 2 diabetes that can be resolved via healthier living. According to CNBC, the deal includes the Fitbit Inspire device free as part of a package deal for signing up for the $10 a month premium service for a year.

Singapore only has 5.6 million citizens and the CEO thinks the program can reach 1 million citizens. Per Fitbit CEO James Park:

"We think this program could reach up to one million people, hopefully to investors and other potential customers that the transformation that we’ve talked about in our business model is becoming real."

The contract was apparently a healthy competition with Apple (AAPL) involved. The deal is interesting considering the news that Apple's health team has faced a number of departures since late 2017 with some employees having wanted to focus on bigger challenges in the health care system. The real question is whether the tech giant doesn't offer the services and coaching desired by the Singapore government or whether the lack of a lower end device was problematic in the cost equation.

The Fitbit Inspire has a listed retail price of $80 while the Watch Series 4 is listed at $399 and above. The Watch Series 3 has a starting price of $279, a cost that alone doubles the $120 fee for premium services for a year.

Financial Impact

The big unknown is the financial impact. A Fitbit company spokesperson apparently told CNBC the deal would amount to 5% of the health business or the equivalent of roughly $5 million in annual revenues. On the other hand, the CEO projected 1 million subscribers that would amount to $1.2 billion in annual revenues based on a $10 per month subscription.

Reuters threw more confusion into the deal value by suggesting the cost is 10 Singapore dollars or the equivalent to $7.23 per month. A discount wouldn't be surprising, nor would it surprise me that the journalist misunderstood the cost was stated in U.S. dollars.

Fitbit has seen revenues stall since topping the $1.5 billion level back in 2015. Any service that adds a consistent revenue stream would make the stock substantially more valuable. The biggest problem is the inconsistent device sales.

In order to achieve the stated $5 million revenue impact, Singapore would only need to sign on 41,666 consumers at the $10 per month rate. A big question is whether the government is subsidizing the cost of this program or whether consumers are paying for the service.

The numbers thrown around in the CNBC and Reuters articles would amount to the following revenue streams:

100,000 subs @ $10.00/month = $1M/month or $12M/year

100,000 subs @ $7.23/month = $0.7M/month or $8.7M/year

1M subs @ $10.00/month = $10M/month or $120M/year

1M subs @ $7.23/month = $7M/month or $87M/year

A deal with a small government like Singapore that tops 100,000 users and tops annual revenues of $10 million is indeed very transformational for a stock with a market value of only $750 million. The market opportunity here is massive and the company has cash of $335 million pushing the enterprise value down next to nothing for a leading wearables stock.

A bonafide health and wellness subscription platform would trade at EV multiples significantly higher than 0.15x.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Fitbit has taken the first major step towards a transformative shift into a health and wellness service provider. The company has a long way to go to prove to the market that a transition is possible, but a simple 3x EV/S multiple pushes the stock towards $20. Just this deal alone with Singapore could push Fitbit Health Services to annual revenues above $200 million. With the near limitless potential in health and wellness or medical devices, the stock isn't going to hang around at this low market valuation for long.

