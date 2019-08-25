MarketAxess: Caution May Be Warranted

I present two ways MarketAxess shareholders who would like to stay long can strictly limit their risks.

Complement Your Bullishness With Caution

MarketAxess (MKTX) was one of top ten names I presented to my Bulletproof Investing subscribers in this Marketplace post on February 21st.

Our top ten names from February 21st. Screen capture via Bulletproof Investing.

Over the next six months, the stock returned 66%.

My site is still somewhat bullish on MKTX, but it is no longer one of its top ten names. Caution may be warranted here, given the Value component of its Quant Rating.

So, I have presented a couple ways cautious bulls can stay long MKTX while strictly limiting their risk. Before I do, though, a quick note of congratulations to Seeking Alpha contributor Bishop Research and Analytics, who wrote last September that they saw 101% upside potential for MKTX based on discounted cash flow analysis. The stock is up 111% since that article.

Adding Downside Protection To MarketAxess

For these two examples, I'll assume you have 200 shares of MKTX and can tolerate a decline of 20% over the next several months, but not one larger than that. In both cases, I've circled the cost as a percentage of position value, to distinguish it from the annualized cost as a percentage of position value.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Friday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 200 shares of MKTX against a greater-than-20% decline by late February.

The cost here was $3,100, or 3.99% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the put options. In practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 13% between now and late February, this was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to protect you against the same, greater-than-20% decline as above over the same time frame.

Here, the cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $420, or 0.54% of position value, when opening this hedge, assuming, conservatively, that you placed both trades (buying the put options and selling the call options) at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up

I mentioned above that my site was still somewhat bullish on MKTX, but it was no longer on its top ten names. A bit of elaboration is in order. Of the 1,286 securities that passed both of my site's two preliminary screens on Friday, MKTX was ranked #129. So far so good, but what gives me a bit of pause is the "w/AHP" column below.

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor.

"AHP" is short for "also hedgeable with puts" against a greater-than-9% decline. This is an additional test my site runs: securities that pass it tend to outperform those that don't, and this is true during periods of negative performance as well, as I explained in a recent article (When Strategy Meets Reality). For example, during a several-month period when our top ten names had generated negative returns, the average return for AHP names was about -2% while the average return for non-AHP names was about -12%. It's notable that back in February, when MKTX was a top ten name, it passed this test. Given that, and the recent market uncertainty, one of the hedges above may be worth considering here for MKTX shareholders who want to stay long.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.