Energy Transfer: Loose Ends And 'Broken Record' Edition

My "broken record" view on price-versus-cash flow remains intact. Valuation multiples continue to contract despite rapid EBITDA and DCF growth.

This article highlights a number of loose ends: back-story items that Energy Transfer investors should know about.

Energy Transfer put up another excellent quarter. The Street yawned, but unitholders continue to collect a 9% cash distribution yield.

As has been my custom, I am writing you with a post-quarterly earnings report update on Energy Transfer (ET).

In this article, we will focus upon a variety of what I'll call “loose ends,” meaning coverage on wide-ranging topics instead lieu of a headline summary of the most recent earnings highlights.

In addition, I will offer a “broken record” segment (or a repetitive commentary; for those old enough to remember the attributes of a vinyl record with a “skip” in it) at the conclusion of the article.

Loose Ends

Here's the punch list:

Address questions about financial leverage; why do “bank” leverage figures differ from “rating agency” leverage?

Update on Energy Transfer management's ability to improve return-on-invested-capital.

My take the status of the Mariner East and Revolution assets.

Overview of Energy Transfer's growth capital forecast, and the forward project slate

Energy Transfer Leverage Ratio

If I had to pick the most important financial metric shaping the Street's view of Energy Transfer, the leverage ratio would be it.

But why are there TWO leverage ratios: one's called “bank” leverage and the other isn't?

Bank leverage is defined by the Energy Transfer banking covenants. The bank leverage ratio is lower than the credit rating agency figures. A big factor causing the spread is the banks give EBITDA "credit" to the company for certain unfinished growth capital projects. This is accomplished through discussion / negotiation between bankers and Energy Transfer management.

Over the past several quarters, bank leverage ratios were reported as follows:

Energy Transfer Leverage Ratio (as defined by banking covenants)

2Q 2019 1Q 2019 4Q 2018 Net debt-to-EBITDA 3.61x 3.82x 3.38x

source: figures reported by management

Credit rating agency leverage is more of a “plug-and-chug” calculation.

However, it's important to note that the credit agencies do not have a singular definition for leverage, either. These vary somewhat, each agency including puts and takes for things like AROs, debt issuance / extinguishment costs, leases, etc.

To be clear, Energy Transfer management continues to target net debt-to-EBITDA between 4.0x and 4.5x. When CFO Tom Long speaks to this, he's talking about leverage as defined by the credit rating agencies.

For your perusal, I've run a set of net debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratios that are in the ballpark to what the agencies utilize. Indeed, my methodology (outlined below) appears to be on the conservative side.

Here's the formula:

Net Debt = long-term debt + short-term debt + one-half preferred stock equity less balance sheet cash

divided by

EBITDA = operating income + depreciation and amortization

Please note I calculate net debt using end-of-quarter figures; I do not average the current and linked quarters. I made no adjustments for lease obligations. Other non-operating income / losses were omitted from the calculation (for example, equity earnings in unconsolidated affiliates, interest rate derivatives, and losses on extinguishment of debt).

Raw data was taken from 10-K and 10-Q filings.

Here's the punch line:

Energy Transfer Leverage Ratio (rolling 4Q, rating agency proxy)

2Q 2019 1Q 2019 4Q 2018 Net debt-to-EBITDA 5.02x 5.41x 5.71x

Since the end of 2018, we find significant improvement.

CEO Tom Long pointed this out on the 2Q 2019 conference call:

But I will say that leverage metrics that we're talking about, if you really kind of look at not just this quarter annualized or the first quarter annualized, but even try to look back over the last four quarters we have, depending on the various calculations between the various agencies, which they all have a little different methodologies as to how they go through that. You're clearly in that for 4.5 to 5 range. I would not say we're in that 4 to 4.5 yet. So clearly, it's exciting to be here, we feel like we're right on the doorstep.

Return-on-Invested-Capital (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Weak comparable RoIC is another key management metric I believe is holding common equity units back. In my last ET article entitled, “Energy Transfer: Crossing Swords With The Street,” I ran return data for ET versus several large MLP peers. On balance, the peer group offered low-to-mid teens RoIC.

There are several ways to compute RoIC. I elected to use the formula:

RoIC = unadjusted EBIT / total assets less short-term liabilities less cash

Please find below Energy Transfer's RoIC:

Energy Transfer Return-on-Invested-Capital (rolling 4Q)

2Q 2019 1Q 2019 4Q 2018 RoIC 8.4% 7.8% 7.2%

Clearly, return on capital remains below peers, but is trending well.

Mariner East and Revolution Assets

These two assets are integral to Energy Transfer's national franchise. The Pennsylvania facilities are identified by two markers:

Energy Transfer received tremendous negative press over the construction of these assets. On one hand, the company appeared unprepared for the Left-Greens' protests. Compounding matters were some poor decisions regarding HS&E management, construction oversight, and public affairs communications. Indeed, I contend much of the bad media coverage was deserved. On the other hand, few pipeline operators could have anticipated the political onslaught. The Left-Greens were well-organized, well-financed, and opposition went far beyond simple, grass-roots opposition. Similar to the DAPL protests Energy Transfer experienced in North Dakota, it appears some heavyweight opponents were financed, mobilized and organized far from Pennsylvania. Energy Transfer kicked over a fire ant mound.

However, the company now owns nearly irreplaceable, high-value assets. I believe it's extremely unlikely any other pipeline operator will be able to duplicate the span and scope of Energy Transfer's PA franchise.

Mariner East

Mariner East 1 and Mariner East 2 pipelines are in-service. According to management, ME2x is 99% complete. Primarily, what remains is the completion of permitted HDDs; however, both Energy Transfer and the State are questioning whether such pipeline boring operations are well-suited to the Pennsylvania geography. Traditional, open-cut pipeline construction may be best. I believe Energy Transfer management and PA regulators are working through a process to enable the best solutions. ME2x is planned for operations to commence by the end of 2019.

Opponents continue to argue the proposed 20-inch ME2 pipeline is now a cobbled-together system consisting of new 20-inch pipe and smaller, older pipelines already within the right-of-way. Nonetheless, Energy Transfer and the regulators are satisfied with the current work around. I suspect the additional 20-inch pipeline segments necessary to make the system contiguous will be completed sometime late in 2020.

Once fully operational, the system will be referenced as the Mariner East system: it will no longer be necessary to consider each loop as separate pipelines.

Revolution

After only a week of operation, a landslide caused the pipeline to rupture. A section of the Revolution pipeline exploded; while no human injuries were associated with the blast, there was significant property damage within the vicinity. Unusually, heavy rains contributed to the landslide. The pipeline was shut down immediately, and regulators ensured it has remained shut down until appropriate remediation, land restoration, HS&E management systems, and approved forward plans are in-place. Energy Transfer management continues to work with State regulators. The company is complying with all requests. To date, there is no timetable for resuming operations, nor will the company offer any details.

Revolution is an important piece of the PA operations. Parts of the overall facilities' scope are still in service. Rover continues to feed a short stretch of the system, transporting material into ME and onto Marcus Hook.

Growth Capex

In recent years, the Street scorned Energy Transfer's huge growth capital program. Problems financing thereof, and sheer magnitude of the program off-put many analysts. Energy Transfer management plowed ahead, anyway.

Nonetheless, the major capex push is winding down. Coupled with management's recent decision to scale back the its “deal machine,” more Street-aligned strategies appear to be shaping up.

The Street really disliked Energy Transfer's current year $5.0 billion growth-capex push. Perhaps in response, via the 2Q 2019 earnings release, management announced 2019 growth spending will be reduced to $4.6 to $4.8 billion. Meanwhile, this years' adjusted EBITDA forecast was bumped up to $10.8 to $11.0 billion.

Here's two slides from Energy Transfer's August investor presentation materials that summarizes the situation:

Indeed, growth capex scaled back, EBITDA up, and there's a smaller 2020 major capital initiative footprint.

There's a good line-of-sight to upcoming projects: tending to increase thruput via increasing the capacity and related facilities of existing pipes instead of new pipeline construction. Given the historic propensity for the industry to over-build, I see this as a welcome strategic development.

Lake Charles LNG

At least one significant project on the horizon should be mentioned: the Shell and Energy Transfer Lake Charles LNG export facility.

On the most recent conference call, Tom Long explained:

As a reminder, in late March, we announced that we have signed a project framework agreement with Shell that provides the foundation to further develop the Lake Charles LNG export facility for a final investment decision. In addition, in early May, Lake Charles issued an invitation to tender to US and international consortia to bid for engineering, procurement and construction contract. Energy Transfer and Shell will each have a 50% equity interest in the project, and each company will be entitled to 50% of the LNG offtake. Energy Transfer is actively marketing its 50% of the LNG offtake or 8.25 million tons per annum. The project would convert Energy Transfer's existing Lake Charles LNG import and the gasification terminal to an LNG export facility with a liquefaction capacity of 16.45 million tons per annum. The project is fully permitted, uses existing infrastructure and benefits from the abundant natural gas supply and proximity to major pipeline infrastructure, including Energy Transfer's vast pipeline network.

While this has the potential to be a really big deal, and none withstanding management's enthusiasm, the project isn't nearly ripe yet.

I offer where the project slots in on the Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) FID (Final Investment Decision) radar screen:

source: RDS 2Q 2019 earnings call presentation

On the first slide, the Lake Charles project is highlighted in yellow.

Author's Update, August 27, 2019: I edited the following section about Shell major project selection process. A Shell employee (engineer familiar with the details) wrote me and explained the overall process, and where my article should be clarified. My edit reflects his counsel.

We see the project listed under Shell's “Define” heading. This is the last gate on the way to a FID. The project is in the process of scope and specification. Afterwards, it must still compete for capital with other Shell major projects. Management will evaluate and rank each project as a function of available capital. There are three other "Integrated Gas" projects in the "Define" bucket.

The Old "Broken Record" Department

Rounding out this article are a trio of data points. These are nothing new. Interpret these as you wish.

First, here's Energy Transfer's adjusted EBITDA walk from 2015 to 2019:

Through the first half of 2019, year-over-year adjusted EBITDA is up 47%.

Second, please note Energy Transfer's position as a function of major U.S. Pipeline operators' exposure to the most prolific producing basins.

Third, we see ET stock valued as a function of Enterprise Value / EBITDA versus peers:

ET lags by a considerable margin.

On Price-to-Distributable Cash Flow basis, Energy Transfer stock trades at a 5.5x multiple. Comparable peers trade for at least 10x.

ET units trade at just 4.6x Price-to-Operating Cash Flow (NYSE:TTM).

Over the years, with very few exceptions, I've learned price follows earnings and cash flow. Energy Transfer is increasing its earnings and cash flow, while unit prices refuse to follow. Consequently, ET valuation multiples compressed mightily versus other midstream MLPs, as well as versus Energy Transfer's historic norms.

Meanwhile, leverage is coming down rapidly; return-on-invested-capital is rising; and the 9% cash distribution yield is covered at 2x DCF.

It seems to this investor either Energy Transfer is about to experience a stark reversal of its fortunes, meaning stagnant or declining EBITDA and cash flow; or the Street has it wrong. While I understand investor sentiment towards the Energy sector is awful, I struggle to find reasons why the units deserve to trade at such a sharp discount to peers.

I welcome your comments below.

Please do you own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2019 investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET, RDS.A. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.