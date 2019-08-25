Week 35 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

The Best of the Dow 30 for mega-cap selections is Boeing for this week.

The Momentum Gauge signals continue negatively with higher market risk and increased volatility with negative at 75 and positive at 17.

Last week FOMX beat 11% and VIPX +14% midweek, with FOMX closing above 10% for the week.

The streak continues with 98 out of 119 trading weeks (82.35%), with at least one stock move 10% or greater within 4 or 5 trading days.

Two sample Breakout Stocks for Week 35 with better than 10% short-term upside potential and one sample Dow 30 stock pick.

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 5 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 119 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and now at members' request for 2019, I generate 4 selections each week. Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a 4- or 5-day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels of 98 out of 119 weeks (82.35%). More than 150 stocks have gained over 10% in a 5-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017.

Momentum Breakout Stock Portfolio 2019 results YTD

The all-time total return is now +80.98% without application of the Momentum Gauge signals to avoid market downturns. This equates to an average gain of 2.61% per month since 2017 compared to +0.81% for the S&P per month over the same time period. These returns continue to outpace the S&P by over 3.2x after nearly three years. Avoiding trades during the months when the Momentum Gauge signals are negative as shown by the three areas outlined on the chart below has resulted in 110.16% total gains (3.55% per month and 4.4x the S&P 500 from inception).

The Breakout Returns by month above shows the 3 major events where the Momentum Gauge signal has turned negative. The recent relatively high frequency of negative momentum alerts may be contributing to a larger market signal of decline. These measures have forecasted every major downturn since the research began in 2017:

These 3 Measures Forecasted Every Major Downturn Since QT Started: What's Next

Examining the Average Weekly Returns

The cumulative total of top weekly breakout gains YTD 2019 is now up +272.12% and these breakouts skew highly positive in less than 5 days. The 2019 YTD Average Weekly Return chart below gives you an excellent perspective on how the returns perform relative to the S&P 500 each week.

The graph above compares the average weekly S&P 500 gains YTD against the best case and worst case average returns of the top weekly breakout gains YTD. The S&P 500 lost -1.44% for the week. The volatility of the returns of the 4 breakout picks last week ranged 7.12%, with two stocks exceeding 10% gains in a trading week.

Volatility is continuing to increase for the 2nd half of 2019 as forecasted in my July article:

S&P 500 On Pace For Highest Returns In 60 Years With Rising Fears

S&P 500 volatility continues to rise and the signals in each of these prior weekly articles have pointed to greater market declines. We have now had three of the largest daily declines this year in August while the prior four largest moves were over 7 months. Market volatility is still trending below the ten-year average in +/- 2% S&P 500 daily moves so continue to be cautious as the momentum gauges remain highly negative.

As I always tell traders, while these weekly measurements are only over fixed 5-day periods, don't fixate on firm holding periods or arbitrary price targets offered by analysts with no clear time horizon. The best gains are made by monitoring the conditions of the indicators that signaled a strong buy in the first place and preserve gains for as long as these buy conditions remain intact.

Momentum conditions have moved into strong negative momentum conditions for next week. Picks from prior weekly selections that may have some continued positive momentum are: TechTarget (TTGT) +65.44%, PPDAI Group (PPDF) +4.25%, Qudian Inc. (QD) +35.00%, Pretium Resources (PVG) +56.80%, SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) +16.78%, Cray Inc. (CRAY) +16.35%, Opera Ltd. (OPRA) +30.20%, NovaGold Resources (NG) +86.10%, Zymeworks (ZYME) +14.42%, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co. (LJPC) +10.68%, Carbon Black (CBLK) +34.63%, and Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) +38.11% from both week 32 and 34.

Stocks to consider avoiding or shorting are described here:

3 Largest Stocks Failing The 'Tesla Test' On Forensic Scores

Market Conditions into Week 35

The Fed actually rolled off another $5.3 billion in QT this week, but appears to be signaling another 25 bps rate cut at the next FOMC meeting in September. System Open Market Account Holdings - FEDERAL RESERVE BANK of NEW YORK

As I have repeated now weekly, on Aug. 1st, the Momentum Gauge gave us only our 4th Negative Momentum breakdown signal in three years. See the Aug. 9th chart below:

Members saw the Daily Momentum Gauge moving negatively through the week and spiking after news from Chairman Powell, the Chinese hike in tariffs of another $75 billion, and from President Trump promising further trade retaliation all on Friday. The Weekly Momentum Gauge below shows the shift to negative breakdown conditions on Aug. 1st overlaid with the QT program from the Federal Reserve. Despite halting the QT program as mentioned above, the Fed actually rolled of $5.3 billion in assets last week, down from over $28 billion scheduled originally. (Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The positive Friday anomaly performance includes the big hit this Friday that has returned the total gains to almost equal of Tuesday gains. Historically, Tuesdays have been the best day of the week for decades reacting to the Pre-FOMC announcements by the Fed as documented in financial literature.

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

TVIX gained 23% on Friday, be sure to read this article, Profiting With Volatility Gains As The Fed Drains, for additional details, signals and profitable trades in the VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (TVIX) to trade the signals for maximum profitability. Additional volatility instruments include the iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX), the ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY), the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY), the iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXXB), and the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY), among others.

The Week 35 - 2019 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The Week 35 stocks consist of three technology stocks, and one basic materials stock. Members received these selections on Friday ahead of the trading week, the sample for next week are:

Cardlytics (CDLX) - Technology / Internet Information Providers NovaGold Resources (NG) - Basic Materials / Gold

Cardlytics - Technology / Internet Information Providers

Price Target: $40.00

(Source: FinViz)

Cardlytics, Inc. operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

NovaGold Resources - Basic Materials / Gold

Price Target: $9.00

(Source: FinViz)

NovaGold Resources Inc. primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

Top Dow 30 Stock to Watch for Week 35

Applying the same breakout model parameters without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it can provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short- to medium-term.

The top sample stock from the two selections is The Boeing Company.

The Boeing Company (BA)

Boeing is turning the corner on the re-launch of the 737 MAX and technical indicators of investor sentiment are spiking to high positive levels. Net inflows and other measures are showing potential for a strong breakout above the negative trendline since March. A retest of $380/share is likely as a key resistance level.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks. These momentum picks are different from the Weekly Bounce/Lag momentum picks provided by Prof. Grant in his weekly selections.

All the very best to you and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

Caution: These stocks are not necessarily recommended for long-term buy/hold unless you are comfortable with very large price swings. These are the most volatile selections I offer from among all the different Value & Momentum portfolios. Entry price points are highlighted in yellow as a general point of entry as market conditions allow in the next trading session. Members of my service receive these selections prior to the close every Friday.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.