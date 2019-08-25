Lyft: Not Disruptive Enough

Global mobility space is projected to be a $15 trillion market, driven by the growth in the logistics market. We think Lyft will miss out on this opportunity.

Lyft's focus is mainly in urban ridesharing market in the US and Canada, while Uber is eyeing for global exposure beyond just ridesharing verticals.

Overview

For venture investors like us, mobility space is one of the most fascinating sectors ripe for disruption. In a sector like that, we think that the biggest risk a company faces is not taking enough risk to disrupt. Mainstream investors have three main choices to get exposure to this market; they can invest in Uber (UBER), invest in Lyft (LYFT), or do both. In our thesis, we think that Lyft presents a weaker investment opportunity than Uber, given its positioning as the more risk-averse competitor between the two.

From our point of view, mobility business, which includes transportation and logistics, is the kind of business where it would be very hard to achieve profitability without high enough operating leverage. Given that market share is a proxy to the strength of operating leverage, we believe that the future payoff is greater for any competitor looking to take a more disruptive approach. Lyft’s overall vertical and geographical business expansion approaches have indicated that it will be the less ambitious competitor than Uber in the mobility space, given its current market positioning and strategy.

Lyft positioning

Lyft tries to differentiate itself from Uber by positioning itself as a safer play for mainstream western investors to get exposure to the mobility space. Lyft has never considered entering nor entered any overseas market except for Canada. Besides, its recent initiatives and bottom-line financial control are less ambitious and tighter than Uber.

(Source: Stockrow. Uber vs. Lyft profitabilities)

Without Uber’s over $3 billion profitable divestments of its Southeast Asia and Russia businesses, which produced one-off profitability in FY 2018, Uber’s profitability outlook is, in general, more volatile and harder to predict. While the outlook seems daunting for a lot of investors, we take it as a sign that Uber is actively investing in its platform to increase its scalability across its business segments and overseas operations. Its FY 2017 loss margin was -9.6%, followed by a larger loss margin of -50.8% in FY 2018.

Lyft, on the other hand, has been consistently optimizing its loss relative to revenue within the same time frame. With over -200% net loss margin in FY 2017, Lyft has improved it significantly to around -64% and -49% consecutively in the next two years.

Lyft’s risk and upsides

Despite a better-looking financial outlook than Uber, Lyft is at a higher risk of losing out on greater opportunities in the mobility market by optimizing its profitability too early. There is still a huge opportunity outside the US and Canada, especially in logistics, which is poised to grow into a $15.5 trillion market in 2023. Under given circumstances, ideally, venture investors like us would prefer any of our portfolio companies to take the risk through investing early in necessary infrastructure across key verticals needed to create enough operating leverage to be closer to profitability through future plans. This is why we think that Lyft’s approach, in general, is inferior to Uber.

At the moment, Uber’s best upside scenario is to disrupt the global logistics space through its mobility platform. Lyft’s upside, on the other hand, is quite limited to just global expansion strategy outside the US and Canada market. That being said, even once it decides to expand globally at one point, Lyft's whole TAM (Total Addressable Market) combined is still estimated to be 40 times smaller than Uber's TAM in just global logistics market. In addition to that, we believe that Lyft's late global expansion will also be facing a huge challenge ahead given Uber’s footprints already everywhere across The Middle East, Asia, and Europe.

(Source: author. Comparison of a high-level view of Uber vs. Lyft)

Ultimately, by investing early across various verticals within the mobility space such as global logistics or food delivery like Uber, Lyft would have diversified its business further and reduced its long-term risk. In doing so, we think that Lyft would have created greater future shareholder values by taking bigger risks upfront to disrupt.

Lyft’s business model quality

In addition to being exposed to a larger risk, we also feel that Lyft’s fundamental business model in the mobility space is inferior to Uber. As of FY 2018, Lyft has generated around $8 billion of GBV (Gross Booking Volume) through various business segments. As stated by the company’s 10-Q, Lyft’s business expansions outside the ride-hailing car services so far have only included scooter rides and rental car services in the US and Canada, which we think are not addressing the bigger problems in mobility space:

"We primarily generate revenue from drivers for use of our ridesharing marketplace, riders for use of our bikes and scooters and renters under our Express Drive program with the Select Express Drive Partner."

Uber, on the other hand, recorded over $50 billion of GBV, which is more than 6 times as much as Lyft’s GBV across various mobility market verticals such as global food delivery and logistics sectors which we believe is a more disruptive and diversified way to play in the market. Despite its relatively more steady and predictable revenue and income stream, Lyft does not really match our risk-return preference when we look at it from its future disruptive potential. Given the nature of the mobility space, we would have preferred Uber’s more risk-taking approaches.

Valuation and Takeaway

Valuation-wise, we feel that Lyft is also less attractively valued than Uber. With a relatively less ambitious growth roadmap, Lyft’s Forward P/S of 4.39 is at a slight premium next to Uber’s 4.29 despite recently issued a raised FY outlook in Q2. When we further evaluate the company from the disruption potential perspective using its Market Cap ratio to GBV as a proxy, we found that Lyft is trading between 1.9 and 2.4 times its GBV. For the calculation, we use its current Market Cap of $15.6 billion and its Market Cap during its IPO last April of $19.6 billion, while we use Lyft’s FY 2018 GBV of $8 billion. Applying the same concept to Uber’s valuation, however, we came up with a GBV multiple that is just a little under 1.2 despite its much greater disruptive potential across sectors we previously covered.

We think that global mobility is a massive market with pockets of growth opportunities, which justifies taking the large risk to disrupt and secure enough operating leverage resulting in future profitability. In our opinion, the greatest concern with Lyft as an investment is its less-disruptive strategy despite it being a technology company in a huge market. As a result, we think that technology investors looking for exposure to the global mobility market would be left with only Uber as an option. Lyft could claim that its overall strategy, in a nutshell, is to differentiate itself by being a cost-leadership competitor.

That being said, being a cost-leadership player also requires careful planning and tighter financial controls, which would also mean that Lyft is not taking enough risk to maximize its shareholder value, given its and its industry’s stage currently. As we have discussed above, indeed, Lyft’s careful optimization on its net loss margins over the last few years indicates that the company has been taking the cost-leadership position, which highly correlates with the fact that it is being less disruptive in its approaches.

