Sterling Bears Flushed Out; Sell The Rally

In my article "Tick Tock Goes The Clock For Sterling" on July 10, I alerted readers to an attractive opportunity to sell the GBP against the USD at 1.2460, with a take profit target at 1.2050, and a stop loss at 1.2780. About a month later on August 9, GBP/USD hit a low of 1.2023, therefore triggering my take profit target on the position for a gain of 410 pips in a month.

The reasons to be bearish GBP are multitudinous, starting from the UK's slated exit from the European Union on 31st October. It would be very kind for one to describe proceedings as haphazard; since the public jousted Theresa May from her leadership position for her inability to steer the UK to a favourable exit, new Prime Minister Boris Johnson has indicated he will not compromise with the European Union on the "Irish Backstop" - a clause that the European Union has demanded to be included in any Brexit deal. All in all, a hard Brexit looks to be on its way.

This explains why GBP speculative net shorts have climbed to levels only surpassed once in the last 10 years - in 2017 after the Brexit vote itself. Positioning is very crowded, which makes the market very susceptible to a short squeeze - one that Macron provided today by saying the Brexit deal can be amended. His comments followed Angela Merkel's earlier statement that a solution to the "Irish Backstop" can be found before the October 31 Brexit deadline.

GBP/USD's short squeeze today from 1.2118 to current levels of 1.2240 was most probably due to a flushing out of GBP bears due to overcrowded positioning, but one should not take Macro and Merkel's words too literally. Yes, a deal can be negotiated, but it will be an arduous task for a Brexit deal to be reached in 2 months. From the daily chart, GBP/USD remains in a steep downtrend, and it will take an extended period of time and consolidation to reverse this trend. Therefore, any rallies in the GBP should be treated as selling opportunities.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart

As such, I would like to suggest the following trade idea: Buy EUR Sell GBP at market (0.9063), with a take profit level at 0.9175 and a stop loss at 0.8987. Subscribers of my market service The Naked Charts will know my predominant preference in identifying trading set-ups based on technical patterns that offer high risk-reward.

From the EUR/GBP daily chart below, the currency pair has retraced to a confluence of supports - 1) Horizontal support dating back to the start of 2019, 2) Upward sloping trend line and 3) 50-period moving average. This is a good opportunity to sell the GBP, and the rationale behind buying EUR instead of the USD is to avoid potential volatility in USD-pairs during tomorrow's Jackson Hole symposium where Powell is expected to deliver a speech.

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart

The choice of the EUR also comes on back of an unexpected rise in PMI numbers in the Eurozone to 47.0 in August, compared to the expected reading of 46.2. Falling Eurozone PMIs have been making the headlines for the wrong reasons of late, which has been sparking fears of recession. This unexpected surprise to the upside should provide some near-term strength for the EUR.

All in all, GBP bears were dealt a huge blow by amicable statements by Macron and Merkel. The sharp spike in the GBP was exacerbated probably by stop-losses in GBP bears due to the extreme short positioning in the GBP. This has opened up an attractive opportunity to sell the GBP, and my choice of poison is the EUR, as I expect some near-term strength in the currency following stronger-than-expected PMI data from the Eurozone.

This is the scoreboard of my trades thus far for my Marketplace Service "The Naked Charts":

If you like what you read and want high-conviction trading calls delivered straight to your inbox, do check out my Marketplace Service The Naked Charts, where I identify mature technical chart patterns that are on the cusp of huge, profitable, sustainable breakouts. The core aim of my service is to be both profitable and educational for you, such that over time you will be able to identify similar breakout patterns for yourself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.