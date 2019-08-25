O'Reilly Automotive: A Smooth Ride

The latest ORLY update reinforces its quality - its supply chain capabilities and service offerings are second to none in the business.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) has defied tariff troubles and unfavourable weather conditions to consistently report healthy same-store sales growth. The company's strong capabilities in the supply chain and customer service play a key role in making ORLY the top-notch aftermarket player it is today. It is also good to see that management is not standing still - the omnichannel strategy spearheaded by an external hire is promising.

Over the long term, I have little doubt the company's quality will shine through as it steadily compounds earnings at a healthy rate while continuing to refine its excellent distribution and service offerings. The recent dip in ORLY shares below $400 makes this potentially one to own into the back half of the year - if ORLY can deliver on its earnings, I think we will see the market reward shares with a premium multiple which, coupled with steady EPS growth, should take shares back over $400.

Greasing The Wheels

The recent ORLY update served as a timely reminder of the company's quality. Its strong focus on culture has facilitated team cohesion and the quality of service that ORLY is known for. Together with their “supply chain first” approach — distribution and fulfillment are top-notch — ORLY is peerless in terms of service.

In a first for the company, the new SVP of Omnichannel, Brent Kirby, will be an external hire. Ensuring that customer experience is great, and uniform across digital and physical channels and unifying sales and marketing across both is good for the company. It is encouraging that the company has brought in the expertise it lacked within, as it signals a recognition of the importance they place on this strategy.

Strong national brands, offered alongside proprietary ones across 5,344 recognisable stores across 47 US states, means customers have the opportunity and choice they need. 105 of the 200 planned stores have been opened in this half-year, and 200 are planned for 2020. ORLY is still not at the same scale as competitors in the Northeast and Middle Atlantic states, and here is where new store openings can be impactful. Expansion to Canada and Mexico are levers management has yet to pull and is certainly something to keep an eye on.

Positive Macro Tailwinds

The number one driver for revenue is total miles driven which have consistently grown over time, aside from a dip where higher gas prices and/or unemployment reduced the number year-on-year (YoY). Where there is no comprehensive mass transit system, as there is outside big cities in the US, then people rely on cars.

In addition, the upward trend in US light vehicle population and its increasing age has been supportive.

These are secular trends that are set to continue in line with demographic tailwinds, and have contributed toward the company's consistently strong comparable store sales numbers.

Strong Financials Defy Challenging Operating Environment

Comps grew 3.3% in the first half of 2019 (H1 2019) compared to 4% for H1 2018, despite a challenging environment including poor weather and trade tariffs.

Gross margins were also strong in H1 2019 at 52.9% vs. 52.5% as the company was able to pass on tariff costs to its customers. Chinese supply accounts for 30-40% of the cost of goods sold, so this was a bold strategy, but it appears to have worked so far.

Based on the earnings call, it appears demand has proved to be inelastic thus far, particularly in the consolidated DIY segment of the market and for the more essential maintenance services. Though margins at the operating level dipped below the full year 2018 number (18.9% vs 19.0% in 2018), when you consider the weak operating environment for autos and wage growth, management's success in defending margins was commendable. With neither headwind set to abate anytime soon, the company has turned its focus toward growing revenues to compensate.

Supply Chain First

The supply chain is, as mentioned, always in focus. There are 27 distribution centres, and another three are being developed, including a 580,000 square foot premises to serve the Memphis area.

ORLY’s omnichannel strategy will leverage its supply chain capabilities to expand online availability, and support buy-online-collect-in-store — which accounts for 2/3rds of fulfilment — and home delivery, for which the distribution centres will handle shipping.

Having fantastic parts availability, speedy fulfilment, and top-notch customer support has allowed ORLY to compete with online retailers that offer lower prices. Competition is particularly fierce for national online brands and DIY customers, but ORLY offers support as a differentiator and sells value-based proprietary offerings targeted at the DIY customer.

There are also premium proprietary products that have been accepted by the professional customer over the national brands, and in some areas, national brands are not offered at all. Just over a decade ago, proprietary brands accounted for less than 30% of sales, nowadays its closer to 45%, that is good progress.

A final point about online delivery is that ORLY does not yet offer a next day delivery option, which is expected soon-ish and will be a positive.

Electrification is a Long Term Risk

One point that seems to be missing from the company's commentary is any mention of how electrification will impact the industry. Now, admittedly at the current rate of electric of adoption, we are decades away from a meaningful impact, but market share forecasts are being revised upwards in favour of electric vehicles.

San Francisco plans to have emission-free transportation by 2040; other cities could follow suit. ORLY’s market is largely focused in the spaces between big cities, where cars are driven more and over greater distances, and where electrification is going to see its slowest uptake. It is nonetheless worth considering the long term impact as electric vehicles have far fewer parts that can fail.

Driving a Hard Bargain?

Cold and wet weather plagued the early part of the year. However, July has brought reprieve and weather-related headwinds should be largely transitory with a rebound in sales inevitable - total industry miles driven has risen by 1% for the year to date according to management.

The strategy for dealing with tariffs and maintaining margins has also panned out surprisingly well. Barring any unforeseen macro surprises, I think we are due an improvement in the second half of this year, with revenues growing to offset wage growth issues, and margins maintained. In the long term, ORLY’s supply chain first approach will keep it competitive along with its market leading capabilities in customer service and the supply chain.

The fact that ORLY’s price has taken a hit after the announcement of weaker growth in the first half of the year should be seen as an opportunity by investors. Though there has been some recovery to around $385, I think ORLY shares are worth more than that, and the underlying value if the shares should become increasingly clear as the weather effects that blighted the six months to date are over.

As we wade through the second half of the year, revenue growth should return closer to the 4% mark, while margins should remain stable, resulting in earnings per share (NYSEARCA:EPS) coming in at $17.50 for 2019 and $19.50 for 2020, in line with consensus. Using a peer average multiple with a little upside bias to reflect the strength of ORLY’s business at 20.5 times 2020 EPS, I think ORLY shares are worth at least $400 assuming an 18-month time horizon.

