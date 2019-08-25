Building A Recession Resistant Portfolio With XLU

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) ETF may be a good option for risk averse investors that are looking for a place that could protect them from a coming recession. If you are looking to stay fully invested, you might consider a basket of utilities stocks such as this.

Don't expect this ETF to gain value, if the market collapses due to a recession. Even during the past two recessions, this sector (and this ETF) declined.

While these stocks aren't immune from a recessionary market meltdown, they tend to outperform during corrections and downturns.

In recent memory, there have been several stock market corrections. During these periods, utilities performed best out of most sectors. Here's a correction from 2011 and the performance of several sectors. Utilities outperformed all others.

Here's how Utilities performed during a 2014 correction. In this instance, utilities actually gained value during this period.

One reason for the strong relative performance is that these companies have a stable track record of increasing dividends. Here's a history of dividends paid by XLU since the last century mark. The trend is consistently higher.

The XLU dividend yield is 3.11%, but perhaps more importantly, the 5-year dividend growth rate is 3.74%. Part of this consistent growth is the regulatory environment for these utility companies. Rate setting is done by local state governments. These governments essentially mandate profit and growth levels by setting the fees charged to customers. This is partly due to the fact that each company has a mini-monopoly over power generation in their market.

An investor in XLU might give up the big gains found a disruptive tech firm, but they gain the stability of a known winner in the long-run.

Picking an entry price is important to beat the market averages. With this ETF, the current price is above both the 50-day moving average and the 200-day moving average. A suitable entry point may be at the $60 price, or below.

Investors might consider using a strategy of averaging into a position over time and profiting from options premiums while getting paid to wait. This strategy can be undertaken by selling put options.

In theory, the strategy of selling put options has unlimited risk. There is a tiny (and extremely unlikely chance) that the entire index goes to zero. It seems almost ludicrous to point this out and I would say the bigger problem here is that you take too much risk by selling too many put options. That is a more likely mistake and a rookie move.

The first step is to pick your price point, which I have done here. The second step is to determine the size of your position. I'd recommend sizing your options position for at least two purchases. So, if you have $60,000 to commit to the trade, then you want to size the stock position to be $60,000/2. The number of shares purchased would then be the position amount divided by the strike price ($30,000 / $60 = 500). Then since options trade in blocks of 100, you want to divide the number of shares by 100. So, in this case, we would be selling 5 put options.

Here's a simple calculation for the trade. The options premium is $0.38, which means that each put option will be sold for $38 cash. Selling 5 put options will generate $190 cash into your portfolio (less commissions).

The return for this trade, assuming that the shares trade above $60 is 0.63% over a period of 29 days, on the capital that you have committed. If you annualized this return it amounts to about 8.23%.

If the shares trade above $59.62, you profit. Any price below $59.62 will put you in a loss situation.

Remember, the key concept here is to pick a price you would be willing to pay and patiently wait for the stock to be yours. If there is a rapid drop in the price of the underlying ETF, that's okay because we've sized the position appropriately to add more at a future date. Using this strategy, you can ease your way into a steady dividend grower like XLU and select price points that work in your favor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.