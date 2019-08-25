Cherry Hills Mortgage Investment Corporation: Opt For The Preferred Shares

The preferred shares are appropriate for income investors looking to lock up high yields.

In spite of a challenging interest rate environment for Mortgage REITs, CHMI has done very well.

Main Thesis

In this article we take a look at Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) and their preferred shares. With a diversified business strategy and a healthy interest spread, they are performing well financially. In spite of trading a premium to par, both preferred share issues still have a positive YTC and are suitable for high-yield investors.

(Source: CHMI Q2 2019 Investor Presentation)

Cherry Hill is a mortgage REIT that holds a diversified portfolio of long duration RMBS assets with an emphasis on agency securities to mitigate default risk. It should be noted, however, that investing in long duration RMBS does expose the firm to substantial interest rate volatility.

(Source: CHMI Q2 2019 Investor Presentation)

Unlike other players in the mREIT sector that solely makes profits on the spread between gross interest and funding costs, CHMI has a profitable servicing business that is also an effective way of hedging an inverting yield curve.

(Source: Original Image - Data from CHMI 2018 Annual Report)

Notwithstanding the inverting yield curve presenting a very challenging environment for the sector as a whole, CHMI has done a good job with their investment selection and timing. Gross interest income has risen in tandem with funding costs the past few years with a wide enough spread to earn consistent profits.

(Source: Original Image - Data from CHMI 2018 Annual Report)

While they have been able to maintain a profitable interest rate spread, it is important to add context to the firm’s overall profitability and ability to service debt. Perhaps because of rising short-term rates, interest costs have steadily risen while earnings growth has not kept pace. With a dovish Fed, however, interest coverage is very likely to improve going forward.

(Original Image - Data from Quantum Online)

Granted both CHMI preferred shares are currently trading at a premium to par value, both issues still have positive YTC and 3-5 years of call protection, respectively. In spite of a thinning interest coverage ratio, the company’s fundamentals are very good overall and they’ve had their preferred dividends well covered from earnings. Both investment options are suitable for high-yield income investors looking for targeted exposure to the mREIT sector.

Conclusion

All things considered, the future looks bright for CHMI and it’s investors. With short-term interest rates expected to fall further, overall fundamentals look good and they’re performing well financially. Income investors should consider CHMI’s preferred shares notwithstanding that they are trading at a premium to par.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.