CenturyLink's Yield May Not Be The Main Reason To Buy The Stock

5G would seem to be a threat to CenturyLink, yet the company's hundreds of thousands of miles of fiber make it a player.

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard investors say things like, “even if the stock goes nowhere, I’ll still make 8%.” Another favorite of mine is, “the stock is down more than 20%, we’ve got to be near the bottom.”

The trouble with these ideas is fairly obvious. The huge yield stock rarely goes nowhere except down, and just because a stock drops 20% doesn’t mean it can’t decline further. That’s not to say that sometimes bottom fishing can’t be lucrative. There are great companies that drop from investors’ overreactions all the time. The question facing CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) shareholders is which category does their company fit in?

It’s worth as little or as much as someone will pay

When CenturyLink divulged that it was in the process of a “strategic review” of its consumer business, investors didn’t quite know what to think. On the one hand, the CEO Jeff Storey said, “this will be a lengthy and complex process.” On the other hand, he seemed to reach further than just the consumer business, stating the company wanted to, “provide the best free cash flow per share return.”

A company hoping to sell an asset isn’t going to say it is desperate or it might affect the price the unit could bring. Storey tried to make it seem like the consumer business was doing well earlier this year. He said, “There’s nothing about our operating performance that’s causing us to decide we want to sell it. In fact, our operating performance says, hey, doing a good job, keep running it.”

While this sounds hopeful, the unit’s performance seems to suggest a different conclusion. In the last quarter, this division reported $1.4 billion in sales, representing a decline of 8% year-over-year. In addition, CenturyLink said its consumer broadband subscribers declined by 3.2% year-over-year.

What might this unit ultimately be worth in a sale? To get an idea of the possibilities, we need to look at a deal that Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FTR) recently struck. Frontier said in its last earnings, “On May 28, 2019 we entered into a definitive agreement to sell operations and all associated assets in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana for $1.352 billion in cash at closing.” The company went further to note, that these locations generated $152 million in sales during its second quarter.

Frontier’s sale seems like the company’s attempt to move out of four states and focusing on its remaining territories. Where CenturyLink is concerned, the company wants its future to lie with international, enterprise, and business relationships. It might be difficult to sell its consumer business without some type of lease arrangement to continue using certain assets required to run its other businesses. With all that in mind, we can look at the price-to-sales (P/S) value of the Frontier deal, as well as a few other P/S numbers, to get a sense of what CenturyLink’s Consumer business may be worth.

Frontier seems to have struck quite a deal, turning operations that generated $152 million in sales into $1.35 billion in cash. Not to make too fine a point of this, but the price-to-sales number on this deal is nearly 9. To say this looks like a rich valuation is an understatement. Just a few other examples will give us an idea of a more “normal” P/S relationship.

Company 2019 FY Sales Estimate Market Cap P/S CenturyLink $22b+ $12.4b 0.6 Frontier $8b+ $90m 0.01 Verizon $131b+ $234b 1.8

(Source: Yahoo Finance Analyst Estimates for CTL, FTR, and VZ – Market Cap figures as of this writing)

Frontier’s P/S ratio likely has more to do with the perception that the company’s debt is overwhelming. On the other hand, Verizon is afforded a higher multiple because of its perceived stability and cash flow generation.

The Consumer business generated $1.4 billion in sales last quarter. We know the business seems to be in a decline, let’s give the company the benefit of the doubt and assume annualized sales of $5.6 billion for the year. If CenturyLink could get a P/S ratio like its overall stock, this unit would go for about $3.4 billion. If we move the unit up to a Verizon-like P/S it would fetch about $10.1 billion.

With CenturyLink sitting on about $34 billion in net long-term debt, an infusion of billions of dollars would help lessen the weight on the balance sheet. On the other hand, CenturyLink would admittedly be a company with 25% less revenue and this would have an unknown effect on earnings and cash flow. The other big question is who might be willing to pony up several billion for these assets? Frontier used to be a buyer, yet that seems out of the question given the company’s debt. Big cable companies might have a hard time swallowing this type of deal, with less than 5 million broadband subscribers, which is their bread and butter.

The bottom line is investors should temper their expectations. CenturyLink may not be able to find a buyer that would take on the whole business, if it can find a buyer at all. Even if it does, the value of the business will be whatever is offered and may not even reach the P/S ratios we’ve looked at. It’s quite possible CenturyLink is somewhat stuck with this business. The good news is this potential asset review isn’t all there is to the story.

Moving in the right direction

One of the big concerns about CenturyLink is the company’s more than $34 billion in net long-term debt. However, if we look at how the company is dealing with this issue, and CenturyLink’s cash flow, we get a somewhat positive picture.

(Source: CenturyLink Q2 2019 Earnings Presentation Net Debt to EBITDA)

First, the company’s net debt has declined by 3% on a year-over-year basis. This is no small feat, as this percentage equals a decline of about $1.1 billion. Second, CenturyLink’s interest expense, while high, represents about 53% of operating income. By point of comparison, Frontier’s interest cost used up 102% of operating income last quarter.

Third, in the last six months, CenturyLink generated 3.3% more core operating cash flow year-over-year. In addition, CenturyLink’s core free cash flow of $1.4 billion during this time equates to $0.12 per $1 of revenue. Using Frontier as a point of comparison again, in the last six months the company generated $0.07 of core free cash flow per $1 of revenue.

Based on CenturyLink’s projections for the year, it seems certain the company’s debt issue will lessen further. After paying over $1 billion in dividends, the company would still have at least $2 billion in cash flow to use toward debt repayment. In addition, the company believes it can shave as much as $1 billion in costs from its Level 3 acquisition.

Given CenturyLink’s focus on debt retirement, investors who are fretting about the stability of the company have about 2 billion less reasons to worry.

Today and tomorrow

At this point, CenturyLink seems like two different companies. CenturyLink isn’t fully invested in the Consumer business. In fact, the company isn’t even selling all its possible consumer services. In the business and wholesale divisions, we get a very mixed bag of results.

Segment Percent of Total Sales Annual Increase or Decline Sequential Increase or Decline International and Global Accounts 16.2% Flat +1% Enterprise 26.9% -1.2% -1% Small and Medium Business 13.2% -10% -3% Wholesale 17.9% -8.8% -2% Consumer 25.1% -8% -2%

(Source: CenturyLink Q2 Earnings)

The one clear bright spot is International and Global Accounts. This division represents just over 16% of total revenue, but it did show 1% sequential growth. The good news is there are concrete actions the company is taking to improve its business overall.

CenturyLink said that it believes it can win customer relationships by utilizing its fiber-fed network and to that end it is aggressively adding new locations. The CEO Storey said, “last quarter, we added 4,500 new fiber-fed buildings to our on-net footprint in the first quarter of 2019. We continued that focus in the second quarter with the addition of approximately 5,000 new fiber-fed buildings.” With more locations attached to CenturyLink’s fiber network, the company can more aggressively go after business contracts that it might otherwise be left out of.

(Source: CenturyLink)

A second big force behind CenturyLink’s future potential has to do with the rise of 5G. If we look at the biggest players building 5G networks, the first three names that come to mind are AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. To be blunt, AT&T and Verizon have been in the wireless game a long time and not a lot has changed. T-Mobile has been the maverick in the wireless industry, but the potential merger with Sprint calls that into question. The company says its going to keep prices the same and expand its offerings to less served populations. On the surface this sounds good, yet the cost to build true wireless 5G to less populous areas is massive.

What some don’t understand is a wireless network isn’t comprised of only wireless towers. In many cases, wireless towers are connected through fiber optics. This connection allows the signal to be transmitted without interference over much longer distances. Whether we are looking at today’s network or upcoming 5G connections, CenturyLink has the fiber to make itself a key player. Estimates suggest that Level 3 brought with it about 200,000 miles of connected fiber and CenturyLink alone had about 250,000 miles. To cover less populous areas and efficiently offer 5G options, CenturyLink should be at the negotiating table.

It seems like analysts are beginning to believe the CenturyLink vision as well. Over the last 90 days, the company’s 2019 estimates are up 7.8%, and 2020 estimates are up 4.6%. The company’s Consumer unit may or may not be sold, but if it is, CenturyLink’s balance sheet and interest expense could improve dramatically. The company is paying down debt and its cash flow suggests the balance sheet is going to improve further. Investors might worry about the company’s current trends, but the long-term opportunity seems to offset the short-term worries.

The shares trade at a forward P/E of around 8 and analysts expect EPS growth over the next five years north of 10%. The company’s yield of more than 8% is supported by a payout ratio that last quarter was around 40%. It seems investors are trying to figure out if they can trust in this 8% yield. It has been challenging to believe in CenturyLink’s stock after the declines of the last few years. That being said, the shares seem to have consolidated to a range of around $10 to $12 since about March.

Since May 30, there have been at least three times where the shares dropped to about $10.70 and then recovered. A decline to this level would be a loss of 7.4%, yet the present yield exceeds 8.5%. Investors who are willing to take the chance, should acquire shares with the idea of reinvesting dividends to boost their effective yield. At this point, the risk reward for CenturyLink seems like an almost even trade-off. That’s not a statement I’ve been able to make about the company for a while.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.