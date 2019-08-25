Hormel: Cream Rises To The Top

The dividend is well covered from the perspective of earnings and FCF. Hormel has little debt and a very conservative balance sheet with a net positive cash position.

Thesis

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) is an iconic American company that traces its history back to 1891. The company is well known to the dividend growth investor community as a Dividend King. The company has paid a growing dividend for 53 straight years and a continuous dividend since 1928. Generally, owning Hormel has proven to be a good strategy over time. The company’s top and bottom lines grew, and this translated not only to dividend growth but good capital appreciation. The stock’s 15-year trailing return is ~14% and its 10-year trailing return is over 17%. However, more recently Hormel’s stock price has remained flat while the broader market has appreciated. Hormel is trading essentially at the same price as in 2015. Some of this has been due to volatile commodity costs in pork and turkeys, such as is now occurring due to African swine fever outbreak in China. A voluntary recall also affected the turkey business. Tariffs have also impacted Hormel’s fresh pork exports. The company lowered EPS guidance earlier this year. With that said, Hormel is the dominant branded meats company in the U.S. It is positioned in growing markets and has significant opportunity for international expansion. Furthermore, the company’s balance sheet is very conservative with little debt. In my recent ranking of the Dividend Kings, Hormel rose to the top. Despite the near-term headwinds, I still believe that Hormel is a buy and will build wealth for most small investors over time.

Source: hormelfoods.com

Overview of Hormel

Hormel is a branded food company that focuses on meat proteins, non-meat proteins, and flavor enhancers. It has well-known brands of Hormel, Spam, Black Label, Jennie-O, Applegate, Dinty Moore, Justin’s, Natural Choice, Columbus, and Skippy as well as many others. Hormel has No. 1 or No. 2 market share in over 40 categories. In the U.S., the company is the market leader for turkey, shelf-stable meat, pepperoni, organic and natural deli meat, guacamole, and canned stew. Hormel has the number two position for bacon and peanut-butter. Hormel’s brand strategy is building its core brands, innovating new brands, acquiring bolt-on brands, and having a balanced portfolio of non-meat protein and flavor enhancer brands.

Hormel’s Brand Strategy

Source: Hormel 2018 Annual Report

Hormel gets about 93% of its revenue from U.S. sales and only about 7% from international sales. Hormel reports four operating segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. In 2018, net sales were ~$9.5B and the breakdown is seen in the chart below. The company has typically grown through low organic growth and acquisitions including recent ones in the natural/organic market segment and international ones in South America. By product type about 56% of sales are perishable products, 19% poultry, 19% shelf-stable, and 6% miscellaneous.

Hormel is controlled by the Hormel Foundation that owns about 48% of all shares and has the same amount of voting power. Officers and directors own about another 1% of shares. The top five institutional shareholders own about another 26% of shares leaving a small float of about 25% of shares. This large number of shares controlled by few shareholders mean that the stock usually trades at an elevated valuation.

Hormel’s 2018 Sales And Profit By Operating Segment

Source: Hormel 2018 Annual Report

Hormel’s Growth By Acquisition

Hormel typically grows through a combination organic growth combined with acquisitions. Hormel typically generates low single-digit organic growth for many of its branded proteins such as Spam, Hormel Pepperoni, Bacon, and Jennie-O. But saying that, the company is currently facing short-term headwinds due to commodity pricing and voluntary turkey recalls. However, I expect Hormel to grow over longer time periods with bouts of short-term volatility.

Hormel is a very acquisitive company. Over the past several years Hormel has conducted larger acquisitions including Applegate Farms (2015) for $775M, Justin’s Nut Butter (2016) for $286M, Columbus Manufacturing (2017) for $850M, Fontanini Italian Meats and Sausages (2017) for $425M, and Cidade do Sol (2017) for $104M. Hormel typically buys a smaller bolt-on company that reinforces the company’s market position and then grows the brand by expanding distribution. The acquisitions do not always work out. For example, Hormel bought Cytosport and the Muscle Milk brand for $450M in 2014. This acquisition did not work as well as Hormel expected. Sales declined from ~$370M per year in 2014 to $300M annually. This brand was in a very competitive field and really did not play to Hormel’s strengths of food proteins. In any case, Hormel was relying on Pepsi for distribution. Hormel divested Cytosport to Pepsi for $465M producing a gain, which was used to pay down debt. Even though some acquisitions do not always work for Hormel, the company is largely successful in its strategy as seen in from Skippy, Applegate Farms, and Justin’s Nut Butter. Hormel’s acquisition strategy is prudent and conservative. The company uses cash on hand and then issues some debt as needed, which is rapidly paid down.

Hormel is using acquisitions to grow internationally. Ten years ago, in 2009, the International operating segment did not exist and was part of “All Other”. The segment was renamed in 2013 to International & Other as revenue increased. Today, Hormel’s international revenue is higher but still only about 7% of total revenue. This is fairly small for a company the size of Hormel. The company is aiming to increase this percentage. Along these lines, Hormel is expanding Spam, Skippy, and several other products to the China market. Hormel is now manufacturing Spam in China and has recently expanded production. Skippy is the number one brand of peanut butter spread in China. China is an important international market for Hormel and will likely continue to be a growth driver for Hormel’s international sales. Hormel may also do an acquisition in China. The company was reportedly one of the suitors for the Chinese condiment producer, Jiahao Foods demonstrating Hormel’s interest in expanding its presence in China. From this perspective, Hormel’s cash position has increased to $560M at end of Q3 2019 from $459M at the start of the year. This amount fits into the range of Hormel’s recent acquisitions. In the Q3 2019 earnings call, the CEO also stated:

…any conversation about our business has to finish with a strong balance sheet, so we are poised for M&A. We’re always ready to make acquisitions when the time is right.

Brazil is another important international market for Hormel. The company completed the acquisition of Cidade do Sol for the Cerrati brand, entering the Brazilian and South American markets for the first time. The Cerrati brand sells cold cuts, sausages, and other meats. This acquisition should serve as a platform for Hormel’s growth in Brazil and the rest of South America.

Risks

Hormel’s currently faces three major risks including commodity pricing, contamination (e.g. salmonella), and tariffs. All three have recently impacted Hormel’s top and bottom lines. Hormel requires both hogs and turkeys as inputs to its branded meat products. These are commodity products. Hormel is facing potentially higher input cost volatility for hogs due to African swine fever outbreak in Asia. Will African swine fever affect Hormel’s top and bottom line? The company has maintained earnings guidance in Q3 2019 after reducing guidance in Q2 2019. The earnings release stated:

Company reaffirms fiscal 2019 earnings guidance while navigating near-term uncertainty related to African swine fever” and “While we have yet to see sustained higher pork prices due to African swine fever, we have seen input cost volatility and are expecting further volatility.

So, to date, African swine fever has seemingly been not as detrimental as initially feared. Note that the cut in earnings guidance in Q2 2019 was more related to the underperformance of Jennie-O turkey store than African swine fever that is related to the voluntary ground turkey recall in Q4 2018.

The Jennie-O turkey store is underperforming expectations. In the just reported Q3 2019 results, Jennie-O volume was down 4%, net sales were down 5%, and segment profit down 9%. The company has stated the following:

The retail business continues to be impacted by lost distribution due to the impact of two voluntary product recalls,” and “Segment profit declined as a result of lower sales from retail and foodservice value-added items.

This is on top of poor performance in Q2 2019, when Jennie-O volume was up 2%, net sales were flat, and segment profit was down 45%. Profit was impacted by higher-than-expected plant startup expenses, higher feed costs, and lower retail sales. The plant startup costs are related to the new automated whole-bird facility in Melrose, MN. Although startup costs are high, the new plant should permit Hormel to increase efficiencies and process more turkeys. Notably, this is the third consecutive quarter of poor Jennie-O turkey sales since the voluntary recall. But even before the voluntary recall segment profit was pressured due to increasing freight costs and cold storage costs for all of 2018. In 2017, Jennie-O’s results were pressured by oversupply in the turkey industry and lower prices. But with that said, Jennie-O is a market leader with 29% market share and has brand strength. Hormel will have work cut out to regain lost distribution after a few years of declines, but the company is starting to make efforts to regain distribution after the voluntary recall. In the latest earnings call, the CEO stated:

As we discussed last quarter, we are reactivating promotional activity to gain back lost retail distribution. While we continue to lap distribution losses, we have had a few small wins. We expect the process of regaining distribution will go well into 2020. Over the last few months, we have made changes to the Jennie-O organization to bring in several experienced leaders from other parts of the company who are charged with restoring growth through new and bold ideas for this business.

Hormel was also being affected by tariffs since it exports fresh pork to China. From May 2018 until April 2019, U.S. pork exports fell 3.9% by volume and 8.4% by value compared to a year earlier. China had increased its tariffs on U.S. pork April 2018 and again in July 2018. Some of the lost export market was replaced by exports to smaller countries. Ironically, African swine fever may in China and other locations in Asia may lead to higher pork exports from the U.S. despite the tariffs. Sequential U.S. exports were up almost 28%.

Hormel’s Revenue and Profitability

Hormel has demonstrated the ability to increase revenue over time as seen in the chart below. Revenue has been relatively flat though since 2014 for a variety of reasons including divestures and sales headwinds at Jennie-O. In addition, the company has consistently increased margins over time. However, gross margins peaked in 2016 and have declined since then due to higher costs associated with freight and other items. But the company has become more efficient as gross margins are now over 20%, operating margins are over 12%, and net profit margin is over 10%. Hormel is much more profitable than its peers. For example, Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) has on average gross margins that only about 11.5%, operating margins of ~6.6%, and net income margins of ~4.6% in the past 5-years. Even a branded food company like Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) has on average operating margins of ~7.4% and net margins of ~3.2% in the past 5-years. Hormel’s margins should increase with time as the company sells more branded foods and extracts costs.

Hormel Revenue and Profitability Metrics

Source: dividendpower.org Research and Calculations based on data from Morningstar.com

Hormel’s Dividend Safety

Hormel’s dividend is rock solid from the perspective of EPS, FCF, and debt. In 2018, Hormel’s diluted EPS was $1.86, and the dividend was $0.75 giving a payout ratio of about 45%. This is well below my threshold of 65%. Notably, in the past 10-years Hormel’s peak payout ratio was ~48% in 2017. But 2017 was tough year for Hormel with a decline in EPS due to the challenges at the Jennie-O store segment combined with increased freight and cold storage costs. Earnings improved in 2018 but are forecast to drop again in 2019. With that said, Hormel should return to bottom line growth again as revenue increases and cost pressures abate. If EPS grows at only 4% for the next few years, which is lower than the 10-year average of 13.9%, and the dividend grows at 6%, then the payout ratio will still range from 50% to 55%. The dividend is seemingly safe from an earnings perspective.

Similarly, the dividend is safe from an FCF perspective. In 2018, Hormel had operating cash flow of $1,241.7M and capital expenditures of $379.9M giving FCF of $861.8M. The dividend cost $388.1M giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of about 45%, which is well below my threshold of 70%. Even a 6% increase in the dividend will not cause difficulty for Hormel to pay the dividend. The dividend is seemingly safe from an FCF perspective in the foreseeable future.

Hormel has an extremely conservative balance sheet. The company has no short-term debt. The amount of cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities is $574.3M, which is greater than long-term debt of $250M. Interest coverage is over 80X so the company can pay its obligations. This gives a D/E ratio of 0.04, which is well below my criteria of 2.0 or lower. So, long-term debt does not place the dividend at risk.

Hormel Balance Sheet and Debt Metrics

Source: dividendpower.org Research and Calculations Based on Data from Q3 2019 Earnings Release and Morningstar.com

Hormel’s Valuation

Hormel is clearly a stock to own but only at the right price. The company has lately been trading at elevated valuations even when EPS is not growing much. Let’s now examine Hormel’s fair value. I use an expected 2019 adjusted EPS of $1.78, which is the midpoint of current company guidance. For P/E ratio I use 19.0, which is slightly lower than the company’s average 10-year valuation multiple of 19.2.

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 18.0 and 20.0 I obtain a fair value range from $32.04 to $35.60. The current stock price is ~121% to ~134% of my estimate of fair value. The current stock price is ~$42.95 suggesting that the stock is overvalued.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 18.0 19.0 20.0 Estimated Value $32.04 $33.82 $35.60 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 134% 127% 121%

Source: dividendpower.org Calculations

How does this compare to other valuation models? Let’s take a look at the Gordon Growth Model using 2019’s expected dividend of $0.84. Assuming a dividend growth rate of 6.0% and a desired return of 8% gives a fair value of $42.0. Morningstar.com is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash low model and provides a fair value of $36.50. An average of these three models is ~$37.44 and thus we can comfortably say that Hormel is trading above its fair value at the current stock price. I personally would view a stock price below ~$35 as good entry point.

Final Thoughts

Hormel is a Dividend King and has been a great stock to own from the historical perspective of growing the dividend and capital appreciation. The company is now the dominant branded protein company in the U.S. It is expanding overseas through acquisitions and has a long path for growth there. Hormel is also focusing on the deli meats area in the U.S. But Hormel has hit some bumps in the road for top line and bottom line growth due to a downturn in the Jennie-O segment since 2017. I believe that this segment will be returned to growth. Hormel also has excellent historical EPS growth and margin trends. The current balance sheet is cash positive and I like investing in companies with little debt. But the main issue is that the stock is overvalued at the moment. Hence, I view Hormel as a hold at the current price.

If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please click the orange button at the top of the page to "Follow" me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.