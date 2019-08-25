Blackstone Has Excellent Upside Potential Along With Its 4.8% Dividend Yield

I like to buy dividend-paying stocks that have the potential for good total return.

High dividend yields make me very suspicious. This is a 2-3% world that we currently live in. When I see a dividend yield well in excess of that I have to assume that there is something wrong with the underlying stock. There almost always is.

Let’s take a look at two well-known stocks that are currently yielding well over 6%.

L-Brands Inc. (LB) which owns The Limited, Victoria’s Secret, and Bath and Body Works, currently sports a juicy dividend yield of 6.6%. How do the underlying shares look, however?

The company recently reported earnings that beat expectations, but their sales fell far short. Furthermore, their earnings have been decreasing by 5% per year over the last five years. L Brands is just one of the beleaguered mall-based retailers trying to survive in a growing online retail environment.

Source: Data from Marketsmith

They obviously are having a very difficult time. I have stated many times that “stocks follow earnings.” When earnings are decreasing the stock follows along. Look at how the stock price of L Brands has been decreasing right along with that -5% average earnings decrease per year over the last five years.

That 6.8% dividend yield is not looking as tempting anymore, is it?

Now looks look at the average total returns of the stock over the last one, three, and five years.

Source: Data from Best Stocks Now Database

As you can see from the graphic above, the stock has been going backward for the last five years even with the hefty dividend yield. In fact, the total return numbers are horrible!

Now, how good does that 6.8% dividend yield look?

Now let’s take a look at another beleaguered stock. This one is in the factory outlet space. The factory outlet space has been nearly wiped out by the big shift to online retailers.

Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) currently sports a “too-good-to-be-true” dividend yield of 9.8%! Well, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

When we take a look at Tanger’s earning’s history over the last five years, we find a very disturbing drop of an average 13% per year. When is the last time you shopped at a factory outlet mall? I thought so.

Source: Data from Marketsmith

Before you get sucked into this too-good-to-be-true 9.8% dividend yield, have a look at the total return of this REIT over the last one, three, five, and 10 years.

It does not get much worse. In fact, the stock earns an overall performance grade of “F” when compared to the other 5,320 stocks, ETFs, and Mutual Funds in my database.

Source: Data from Best Stocks Now Database

It is almost a sure thing that Tanger will have to greatly cut their dividend at some point in time to preserve precious cash as earnings sales and earnings continue to plummet.

Guess what happens to the stock when earnings and sales plummet? The stock plummets too! Funny how that works.

Oh my!

Now let’s look at a stock that does not have the quite the dividend yield of the other two, but its earnings are still growing nicely. In addition to this, the stock continues to put up some very nice total returns. Furthermore, I find the stock to currently have very good upside potential.

Total return is about the dividend yield and capital gains or losses. Let’s have a look at my favorite “total-return” stock at the current time.

Blackstone Group is a $59B market-cap company. The company provides global alternative asset management and financial advisory services.

Source: Data from Best Stocks Now Database

In comparison to the two aforementioned stocks, Blackstone’s current dividend yield is 4.2%. This is still a bit high in today’s world, but Blackstone has very good fundamentals in comparison to the deteriorating fundamentals at L Brand and Tanger Factory Outlet.

Over the last five years, Blackstone earnings have been growing at an annual rate of 14% per year. Once again, stocks follow earnings!

Compare the healthy chart below vs. the sick charts that I previously showed you. The stock has followed earnings higher.

Now, look at the average total returns over the last one, three, five, and 10 years for Blackstone.

Source: Data from Best Stocks Now Database

This stock has delivered that alpha that we are all seemingly looking for here on this site. Just look at the average annual returns vs. the S&P 500. This stock earns an A- performance grade when compared to the competition.

I know, investing is about the next one, three, five, and ten years. It is nice to have a great track record, however.

There are no guarantees going forward, but we can look to earnings projections and valuation to do our best in predicting the next several years. I like to do five-year valuations on stocks.

Source: Data from Best Stocks Now Database

The consensus EPS estimate for Blackstone in 2020 is $3.08 per share. The consensus 5-year average growth rate estimate is 20.5%. This may sound a bit optimistic, but these are the current expectations that the stock will take its cue from.

My five-year valuation formula comes up with a 5-year target price of $98.92. The stock is currently trading at $49.80. I see very good upside potential going forward. I am also getting a 4.2% dividend yield along the way.

I love dividend-paying stocks, but I look for healthy companies that are still growing their earnings. Blackstone currently fits my requirements.

Blackstone is currently one of the seventeen stocks that I currently own in my Dividend and Growth portfolio. This portfolio is up over 21% YTD.



Disclosure: I am/we are long BX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.