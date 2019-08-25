Toro: Priced For The Bull Case

3Q Results Helped by Charles Machine Works

The Toro Company (TTC) closed its largest acquisition in history on April 1 with the purchase of Charles Machine Works (CMW) for about $700 million in cash. CMW was a producer of underground construction equipment primarily used for pipe and cable installation. Toro’s fiscal third quarter results released on 8/22/2019 reflect a full quarter with CMW included, and four months out of nine with CMW included for fiscal 2019 YTD. (Toro’s fiscal year runs from November to October.)

The legacy Toro businesses produced a mixed bag in the quarter and YTD. The Professional segment, which represented about three-fourths of Toro’s sales before the CMW purchase, was influenced by weather as is often the case with this company. Better sales in the BOSS snow plow equipment line were offset by lower sales of irrigation equipment. In the Residential segment, which makes up the remaining one-fourth of the company, sales were down over 11% in the quarter but about flat YTD. Earnings in the Residential segment moved the opposite way, with segment earnings about flat for the quarter but down over 11% YTD. The good news here is that 3Q results show margins are trending upward thanks to sales price increases and productivity improvements.

Based on the performance of the existing Toro businesses before the CMW purchase, one might wonder why a company with stalling growth and subject to weather effects would sell for almost 25 times earnings. Management has done a great job over the last 20 years executing on operational initiatives. This has resulted in steady sales and earnings growth except during the Great Recession. At the same time, Toro also grew the business through numerous small acquisitions and the occasional large ones such as BOSS and CMW. These purchases helped make the company less subject to seasonality and also less dependent on housing and golf course construction cycles.

Charles Machine Works is the latest move to reignite growth. Toro does not break out CMW specifically in its results, including it with the Professional segment. Nevertheless, we can look at segment and non-GAAP results to get confirmation the acquisition is going according to plan. Looking at Professional segment net sales, we see a 3Q19 result of $677 million vs. $482 million in 3Q2018. Annualizing this growth of $195 million get you to about $780 million per year. Assuming a small contribution from Toro’s legacy products and some seasonality effect, it is reasonable to conclude CMW is delivering the run rate of $700 million per year sales discussed at the time of purchase.

Toro did not yet provide guidance for 2020 earnings in today’s call. To estimate future earnings using 2019 results, we need to look at non-GAAP results to exclude one-time effects around the CMW purchase including inventory write-down and amortization of intangibles. Also excluded from non-GAAP results are costs for Toro to shut down its legacy directional drilling and trencher product lines due to overlap with CMW. Toro guided to non-GAAP EPS of $2.92 - $3.00 in FY 2019, or a midpoint of $2.96/share. This compares to non-GAAP EPS of $2.50 in 2018. This $0.46 difference comes from 7 months of CMW as a part of Toro (April – October).

For Fiscal 2020, Toro can expect a contribution of about $0.46 x 12 / 7 = $0.79 better than 2018 from a full year of CMW sales. Additionally, the company expects $30 million of synergies from the merger to be achieved over 3 years. This works out to about $0.28/share total and year-end 2020 is about 18 months after the merger so we can assume 1/2 of it is achieved, or $0.14/share. Adding the $0.79 and $0.14 to FY 2018 results of $2.50 produces an estimate of $3.43/share in FY 2020. This may be conservative because it ignores growth in Toro's other product lines. For comparison, the analysts’ projection for 2020 EPS is a range of $3.24 to $3.58 with an average of $3.36/share.

Using Toro’s latest closing price of $72.41, P/E on 2019 earnings is 24.5, and P/E on my 2020 estimate is 21.1. Considering that Toro is unlikely to do another big acquisition in the next couple years as it digests CMW, I expect growth beyond 2020 to slow, in which case a 21 P/E is a generous valuation.

Healthy for the Long Term

Although current valuation is high, Toro’s cash flow and balance sheet are still healthy after the CMW purchase. The company will be able to both pay down debt and maintain its policy of modest annual dividend growth. Toro has never been a huge dividend-yielding stock, preferring to keep payout ratio low and buy back shares with excess free cash flow. As seen in the chart below, Toro has been increasing the dividend by $0.10 each year, maintaining the payout ratio around 30%. This results in a yield around 1% - 1.5% and a gradually declining dividend growth rate.

EPS (adj.) Dividend Payout Div. Growth 2015 $ 1.78 $ 0.50 28% 2016 $ 2.06 $ 0.60 29% 20% 2017 $ 2.41 $ 0.70 29% 17% 2018 $ 2.50 $ 0.80 32% 14% 2019 $ 2.94 $ 0.90 31% 13%

Following the CMW acquisition, the company has suspended large buybacks for a year to work on paying down debt. Looking at the balance sheet, Toro had $312 million in debt a year ago and now has $721 million, of which $100 million is due in the next year. I do not believe this to be an issue, as the company has generated $202 million free cash flow YTD. Maintaining the same ratio of free cash flow to net income, I project $70 million of free cash flow in 4Q this year and $315 million in FY 2020.

Only about $24 million is needed for 4Q dividends, and about $108 million will be needed in 2020 if the company sticks to its $0.10/year dividend growth. With buybacks currently being done only to offset dilution from stock option exercise, cash available to pay down debt by year-end 2020 should be $70 + $315 - $24 - $108 = $253 million. This would take debt down to $468 million which would be a similar debt ratio as before the CMW purchase given the higher asset base after the merger.

Conclusion

Toro has traded at a consistently high P/E ratio for many years as management has done well at both improving operating efficiency and integrating acquisitions. Nevertheless, it is still trading at a high forward valuation of about 21 P/E with a full year of Charles Machine Works in FY 2020. Toro is a great company and I am continuing to hold my shares which I acquired at a much lower basis. The company’s track record makes it a good long term holding but I would look for a lower entry point. Given the trading range over the last two years, I would consider buying in the $55 - $65 range which would represent a P/E of 16-19 times FY 2020 earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.