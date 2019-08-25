Logitech Still Has Room To The Upside

A sensitivity analysis changing the cost of capital illustrates a fair value between $39.47 and $52.16, depending on the cost of capital used.

My DCF model comes up with an intrinsic value on Logitech shares of $48.58.

While growth isn't exceptional, there is still room for mid to high single-digit percentage revenue growth, which could translate into low to mid double-digit earnings growth.

Logitech is a solid business with no debt. The stock at around $40 per share has rallied recently but is still a ways off of all-time highs. At 19 times forward earnings, the company feels neither cheap, nor expensive.

Data by YCharts

2020 FQ1 Earnings

In the first quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended June 30, 2019, Logitech reported solid 6% revenue growth in US dollars, or 9% growth on a constant currency basis. Drivers of this growth included mobile speakers and video collaboration.

Source: Logitech Q1 2020 Slide Presentation

Geographically, Logitech grew in the EMEA region the most but was held back by strong currency headwinds. Other regions saw growth as well, indicating there is still room for some growth in all of Logitech's markets.

Source: Logitech Q1 2020 Slide Presentation

Q1 GAAP operating income increased 46% over last year, but EPS only grew 17%, mostly due to some tax benefits the company received in 2018. Overall it was a quarter in which the company demonstrated their ability to deal with tariffs and currency fluctuations, and still maintain some growth across all markets and most segments.

DCF Model

In order to value Logitech, I once again built a DCF model. The results can be found in the image below. The assumptions I made are as follows

1) A tax rate of 18% as Logitech is a Swiss company.

2) A long-term growth rate and a risk-free rate of 2.00%, a 24 month beta of 1.21, and a market risk premium of 6%.

3) Operating margin of 12.5% in year 1 on par with management's 2020 guidance. As Logitech is a mostly mature business, I kept this the same for every year and into perpetuity.

4) Sales to capital ratio of 4.64 calculated by taking fiscal 2019 revenue and dividing by FQ1 2020 capital (book value of equity + book value of debt - cash and marketable securities). I maintained this ratio across all 10 years. I used this ratio to calculate the amount Logitech will have to reinvest in the business to sustain revenue growth. The amount left over is free cash flow.

5) A weighted average cost of capital of 6.84%. As the company has no debt and no preferred shares, this is close to the cost of equity. This just intuitively felt low, thus I did a sensitivity analysis to examine the effects on stock price with changes in WACC as well.

6) For revenue growth, I estimated 8% for the first 3 years. This is in line with management's guidance of mid to high single-digit sales growth for 2020. I figure with growth in gaming and the business overall in European markets, they should be able to keep up 8% growth for a couple more years. After year 3 I dropped revenue growth by 1% each year until I hit the long term growth rate of 2.00%.

Source: Image created by author with data from Logitech filings

My model came up with an intrinsic value for the company of $48.58 per share. This leaves about 20% upside from the current price near $40 per share. Using a cost of capital of 6.68% felt low though, so I did a sensitivity analysis to see what would happen with different cost of capital percentages. The results are shown in the table below:

Source: Image created by author with data from Logitech filings

The sensitivity analysis demonstrates that even with a cost of capital as high as 8.00% the stock is fairly valued at worst. At best there is 20-30% upside left in this stock. This, of course, is dependant upon my forecasts, but I think Logitech is a stable business with relatively predictable characteristics. My forecasts shouldn't be too far off.

Conclusion

Logitech remains a good business with strong financial strength on the balance sheet. The company has some growth left, but perhaps not much. The company has a strong brand and continues to spend resources on marketing, thus it is unlikely they will lose much, if any, market share. There are however some risks with the company, mostly surrounding tariffs and trade uncertainty that could impact future margins. Management has done a good job mitigating this so far.

While Logitech is a stable company trading at an acceptable price, I'm not buying it. There is simply not enough growth for me to get interested in it at this time, as I tend to lean towards companies with several years of double-digit percentage revenue growth left. That doesn't mean no one should buy Logitech, however. Those looking for exposure to technology and gaming without taking a large risk on a highly volatile stock may want to check out Logitech in more depth. They pay a decent 1.8% yield, and aren't done growing, but also aren't risking it all on one or two products. I remain neutral to slightly bullish on Logitech shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.