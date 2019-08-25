Tilray: Guilty By Market Euphoria

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

Tilray (TLRY) reported its latest quarter which showed revenue jumping significantly due to its acquisition of Manitoba Harvest. However, investors have continued to dump Tilray's stock since it reached $300 last year. The stock has become a lot cheaper now and we think management has executed well since its IPO last year. We think the stock has returned to trade at levels that are much more in-line with its large-cap peers.

(All amounts in US$)

F2019 Q2 Review

Tilray reported $46 million of revenue last quarter which includes $15 million of sales from recreational cannabis and $9 million from medical cannabis. Its newly-acquired hemp-based food producer Manitoba Harvest produced $20 million of sales. Gross margin increased slightly to 27% which remains below industry averages. While the headline revenue jump appears impressive, the company remains one of the smaller LPs in Canada based on revenue. We expect Tilray to hold a small market share in Canada - we estimate to be ~5% based on the Statistics Canada data - which stands in contrast to its large market cap. The company has a significant European footprint which will provide long-term optionality and diversification but will remain a small contributor to its financial success in the near-term.

(Source: Public Filings)

It is worth noting that Tilray doubled its recreational cannabis sales in Canada driven by higher volume. Tilray remains heavily relying on third-party supply for its cannabis sales despite its recent announcement to invest an additional $33 million across its Canadian facilities. We expect Tilray to significantly increase its capacity in Canada following its C$70 million acquisition of Natura and its 662,000 sq ft greenhouse. We see the additional investment in Canada as a reversal of its past judgment and acknowledgment that production remains important for its success in Canada. However, Tilray's margins were hurt by its reliance on third-party suppliers as prices went up during the second quarter. We expect Tilray's margin to remain volatile as it continues to procure heavily from other LPs while its facilities are ramping up. However, it will have a significant production footprint in Canada once its investments in cultivation assets are fully completed.

(Source: Public Filings)

Tilray is expanding quickly outside North America with a focus around its Portugal facility. The company has expanded its export capacity in Portugal and recently made its first shipment from Portugal to Germany for $3.3 million via a distributor. However, as we have seen at Aurora (ACB) and Canopy (CGC), we expect international sales to remain immaterial to Tilray's overall financial picture in the very near-term.

Good Execution

As we have said in the past, we think Tilray has a solid management team that has exhibited a high degree of professional judgment and savvy deal-making. The company has been very disciplined in its capital raising and has avoided dilutive equity raise, unlike some companies such as Aurora. We have been impressed by Tilray's acquisitions so far because it has avoided making expensive valuations on sporadic assets. For example, we have recently illustrated how Canopy grossly overpaid in its Hiku acquisition. On the other hand, Tilray only spent C$70 million on its greenhouse whereas Canopy bought out its BC Tweed JV partner at a valuation of C$1.5 billion. Tilray's acquisition of Manitoba Harvest is also logical and reasonably priced.

(Source: TSX)

Tilray currently has a market cap of C$4 billion and trades at 19x EV/Sales. Its valuation metric has improved significantly due to the acquisition of Manitoba Harvest. Excluding sales from Manitoba Harvest and removing the purchase price of C$419 million from its EV, Tilray trades at 27x EV/Sales which compared to 29x for Canopy and 21x for Aurora. After a prolonged period of slump, Tilray's stock has returned to much more reasonable levels.

Looking Ahead

We have been impressed by Tilray's management since its public debut. The company shunned dilution and resorted to convertible debentures to fund its capital structure - although these notes are way out of the money - and avoided overpaying for weak assets. The company admitted mishaps and took decisive steps to increase its production capacity in Canada. Its European business is also taking shape with incremental progress being reported on a regular basis. We think the stock has been penalized by its rapid ascent and decline in late 2018 and investors were left with a bad taste in their mouth. However, as the stock returns to more reasonable trading levels, we are upgrading our view on Tilray to Neutral. If the company could significantly increase its capacity in Canada and capture additional market share, we could see a bull case with further upside. Other potential catalysts include entry into the U.S. CBD market and progress from its partnerships with AB InBev and Novartis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.