Sectors On My Blacklist: Rationales And Alternatives (If Any)

I took a detailed look at those sectors in terms of recent performances, competitive landscape and investing alternatives (if any) for sector exposure.

The commonality among those sectors is that most businesses lack wide and deep economic moat in my opinion.

There are a couple of sectors that I would be extra cautious with when it comes to investing.

Source: nbc.com.

Overview

If you have followed me on Seeking Alpha for long, you have probably realized that I seldom talk about some sectors entirely: e.g., oil producers, banks, and drugmakers.

While there is no doubt that all those businesses have huge market sizes and play an important role in our daily lives, I find my rare convictions in long-term shareholder value when it comes to equity investing.

So how have those sectors been performing? And is there any alternative way to get exposure to those sizeable markets? Let's find out below.

Drugmaker

As you can see below, the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) over the past 10-year timeframe.

Source: Yahoo Finance; data as of 8/21/2019.

Rationale

Pharmaceutical companies usually build their economic moat through patent protection and barrier of entry. But I think that such moat is not wide or deep enough for drugmakers faced with the following risks:

Patent expiration;

Extremely low-chance success in developing a new drug;

Non-recurring nature or even shrinkage of the addressable market (think about Gilead Sciences' (GILD) Hepatitis products).

Alternative

One solution to reduce the risks mentioned above is to invest in companies with established market leadership and strong R&D pipeline focused on chronic illness. Novo Nordisk (NVO), the Danish specialist in diabetes and obesity, is one of the few examples. The treatment cycles for those diseases are usually long enough for the company to generate predictable and repeatable transactions.

For the past 10 years, Novo Nordisk grew its EPS and FCF steadily while generating superior and improving ROIC (see below).

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 8/21/2019.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 8/21/2019.

In the meantime, the share of NVO has outperformed the benchmark by a wide margin (see below).

Source: Yahoo Finance; data as of 8/21/2019.

If you hope to totally get rid of the pharma-related risks but keep the exposure to this market, Waters (WAT) may be the right answer. The company is the world's leading specialty measurement company focused on improving human health and well being through the application of advanced analytical science technologies.

What is more relevant here is that almost 60% of its sales are generated out of the pharmaceutical industry. Drugmakers such as Pfizer (PFE) and Merck (MRK) rely on Waters' analytical technology throughout their R&D and manufacturing processes. No matter how successful the project or product turns out to be, Waters earns its money, a lot of which comes from the recurring sales streams, such as consumables and services, which are highly reliable compared to sales of drugs.

Between 2009 and now, the company managed to grow its earnings and free cash flow consistently while maintaining the returns on tangible assets at superior levels (see below). Please note that the accounting earnings were impacted by a one-time tax charge in 2018.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 8/21/2019.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 8/21/2019.

As you can imagine, the stock of WAT beat the S&P 500 index for the past decade (see below).

Source: Yahoo Finance; data as of 8/21/2019.

Banking

As demonstrated below, the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over the past 10-year timeframe.

Source: Yahoo Finance; data as of 8/21/2019.

Rationale

Banking is the typical sector offering so-called commoditized products - from the deposit account to internet banking, to loan for all kinds of stuff, to the trading account, and so on. It is hard for a bank to differentiate itself from the crowd except for the costs (e.g., fees, charges) maybe. What is worse is that, in the downtown of almost every city, you can easily spot so many of those bank logos, such as Bank of America (BAC), Citibank (C), on the top of big buildings, trying to showcase prestige, compete and “beg for” customer trust.

In my view, most banks possess no or narrow economic moat (due to the domain being heavily regulated).

Alternative

For those interested in exposure to the banking sector, I would recommend FinTech suppliers as the area to hunt for value. For example, Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) is the leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for banks and credit unions.

The company currently serves over 9,000 customers, ranging from community banks to multi-billion-dollar institutions with assets up to $50 billion, with two primary revenue streams, "services/support" and "processing." While its bank clients are competing fiercely with each other, Jack Henry & Associates generates predictable recurring sales as long as its banking operations and transactions are conducted.

As a B2B provider for mission-critical solutions, the business enjoys the benefit of high switching cost. Customers can easily switch over their credit cards for lower fees and/or their saving accounts for higher yields. But their banks would hesitate to alter their underlying technology solutions that support their day-to-day operations with extremely low error-tolerance.

As you notice below, the annual returns on tangible assets at Jack Henry & Associates have never dropped below 20% over the past decade.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 8/21/2019.

Meanwhile, Both EPS and FCF per share climbed steadily.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 8/21/2019.

As a result, you should not be surprised to see the consistent outperformance of JKHY over the past decade, as displayed below.

Source: Yahoo Finance; data as of 8/21/2019.

Energy

Per the charts below, the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over the past 10-year timeframe.

Source: Yahoo Finance; data as of 8/21/2019.

Rationale

The energy business is purely a commodity play in my view. With regards to the economic moat, Energy producers probably endure a worse situation than banks. They just do not have one.

Today, dozens and dozens of companies are producing meaningful quantities of oil and gas all over the world. As technology improves and becomes widely adopted, companies mostly with the best sources win in this industry. As a result, the sustainability of competitive advantage would be in question, and energy stocks could be quite speculative for long-term buy-and-hold investors.

Alternative

Unfortunately, so far I do not find any investing alternative that could offer better value with a focused exposure to the energy market within my circle of competence. The prevailing issue with the energy-related businesses is the volatile income, margin, cash flow, and ROIC. There is also no energy-focused name among the top 100 stocks earning the highest Urbem Quality Scores at the moment. Meanwhile, if you look for a more diversified bet here, then ANSYS (ANSS) and Exponent (EXPO) may be good candidates. Both companies provide engineering technology and/or consultancy for a diversified pool of industries, including oil and gas.

Summary

There is no doubt about the contribution of the energy, pharmaceutical and banking sectors to our lives and society. Nonetheless, when it comes to investing, an economic moat is everything. As Peter Thiel puts it, "competition is for losers." I would try to avoid direct investments in those three sectors and look for alternative ways (if necessary) for exposure to those markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WAT, NVO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mentioning of any stock in the article does not constitute investment recommendations. Investors should always conduct careful analysis themselves and/or consult with their investment advisors before acting in the stock market.