L Brands: Run For The Hills

Guidance has not been lowered as new fashion trends might be able to reverse the comps growth trend in the quarters ahead.

Articles like these always give me mixed feelings. I am happy that my call to stay 'very far away' from this stock turned out to be a life saver as the company continues to report horrendous results. On the flip side, we once again have to look at companies that struggle to turn things around. Almost needless to say, I am once again telling you to ignore L Brands (LB) as I cannot find anything that could turn me bullish.

Source: L Brands

It's Getting Worse

Sales, margins, earnings. These three factors are always important. However, they are the cornerstone of retail research. The pressure on brick-and-mortar stores has significantly increased since 2015 as margins are in a long-term downtrend. In addition to that, we are witnessing that some retailers are starting to struggle to grow sales which, in addition to falling margins, is doing serious damage to the bottom line. It's sounds almost too simple, but it has worked wonders for me. My portfolio has not been damaged by failing retailers as I have mainly focused on these three things: sales, margins, earnings.

In L Brands' case, adjusted EPS took a big hit in the just released second quarter. EPS fell by 33% to $0.24 which is slightly above expectations of $0.19. Since Q3 of 2016, the company has reported negative EPS growth 10 out of 12 times. 9 times, contraction reached double digits. In other words, we are not just now starting to see bottom line weakness as L Brands has been in trouble for quite some time.

Source: Estimize

So far, there is not yet a strong bear case as most retailers have had trouble growing the bottom line. Unfortunately, top line growth has gone negative as well. Sales totaled $2.90 billion in the second quarter which is slightly below expectations of $2.96 billion and 3% below the prior-year quarter. The company did have some contraction in 2017 followed by a few quarters of strong sales growth. Unfortunately, the company has not seen higher sales since Q3 of 2018 as the current quarter was preceded by two quarters of flat sales.

Source: Estimize

Comparable sales were down 1% after being up 3% in the prior-year quarter. Comparable store sales were down 4% after being down 1% in the prior-year.

The 4% L Brand comparable store sales contraction was a mix of 4% comps growth of Bath & Body Works and a 9% decline of Victoria's Secret comps. Yes, you read that correctly. Victoria's Secret comps are down 9% after being down 5% in Q2 of 2018. So it's nothing that just happened overnight. Comps including online sales were down 6% after being down 1% in Q2/2018. Bath & Body Works saw a total sales increase of 8% after reporting 10% growth in the prior-year quarter.

The total store count was reduced from 2,927 in the prior quarter to currently 2,943. Victoria's Secret saw the most store closings (net 34) while the company opened 14 net new Bath & Body Works stores. The company also added 4 net international stores.

Moving over to margins, the company reported a 160 basis points decline of gross profit margins from 35.5% to currently 33.9%. Operating income margins fell 160 basis points as well to 6.0%. Net income margins declined by 100 basis points to 2.3%. The largest contributor to lower operating income is Victoria's Secret where operating income margins declined by 560 basis points to 1.0%.

The good thing is that L Brands is not lowering its guidance. Comps growth is still expected to be up low-single digits while gross margins and SG&A expenses are both expected to come in slightly worse. EPS expectations have been reaffirmed between $2.30 and $2.60.

Source: L Brands Q2/2019 Earnings Presentation

Some tailwinds will come from updated merchandise at Victoria's Secret and PINK stores to be better aligned with fashion trends. The company expects that this will improve the declining trend as the response to the new fall lingerie has already been positive. Note that the company's comps guidance is based on further success of this trend(!). In addition to that, the company will better target its broad-based promotions as it is considered to be better for the company's brands. As a result, the company expects negative traffic compared to last year.

Personally, I am a bit afraid that sales are going to slow further. It is also not very unlikely to get a lower full-year guidance next quarter in case the new alignment with fashion trends at struggling Victoria's Secret stores is going to 'fail'. Note that further sales contraction would have a devastating effect on bottom line growth, which has already been in full swing for a couple of years now.

Data by YCharts

The stock price is down almost 10% while I am writing this, and is down roughly 25% since my most recent article. The stock is trading at less than 8x next year's earnings and has healthy liquidity (current ratio of 1.30) and no long-term debt issues. So, I am not making a case for bankruptcy here. My biggest point is that one should avoid this stock. The stock is cheap as expectations are low. The company is clearly struggling and I doubt that current growth initiatives will be able to turn things around.

Source: FINVIZ

Let's just stand on the sidelines to see if the company is able to somewhat improve comps growth in the third quarter. At this point, that's what I would consider a best-case scenario.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.