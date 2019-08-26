Armanino Foods Of Distinction: An Underdiscovered Business Of Distinction

The valuation looks at least fair and even appealing compared with those "miserable" bond yields.

Source: company website.

Overview

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCPK:AMNF) is a recent finding thanks to my Urbem Quality Score model. With only $116M market cap and 42 employees, this OTC stock should not be well-known at all, but it earns the highest rank among all food companies in my system. The business fundamentals are solid with great track records and the management appears to have the right recipe to grow the business meaningfully and sustainably from a shareholder perspective.

The business model at Armanino Foods is simple to understand. The company engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative food products, including primarily frozen pesto sauces, frozen pasta products, sauces, and cooked and frozen meat and poultry products, to customers throughout the US, Canada, and Asia. These products are marketed through a network of food brokers and sold to retail and foodservice distributors, club-type stores and industrial accounts.

Armanino Foods is the leading brand in providing Italian culinary specialties with an emphasis on freshness and quality.

It is worth mentioning that the company voluntarily continues to have its financial statements audited and has made its financial and other information publicly available, although no longer required to do so following the deregistration from Nasdaq in 2005.

The insiders own more than 5%, in aggregate, of the company (see below), which sends a positive sign to minority shareholders.

Source: 2018 Annual Report.

Financial Performance

Earlier, the company released its 2019 half-year financial result as follows -

Net sales up 1.95%, propelled by strong demand for core products;

Gross profit up 7.2%;

Operating profit up 13.8%;

Diluted EPS up 9.3%.

The company just achieved its record-breaking sales and earnings for the six months period ending June 30, 2019.

Over a longer period, we see that the yearly earnings rose steadily since 2009. The annual FCF followed the trend, implying a healthy growth. Please note that the sharp fall of free cash flow during 2017/2018 was largely due to the capital expenditures associated with the purchase of manufacturing equipment which should help the business keep up with expected demand in new markets.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 8/22/2019.

Per the chart below, the ROIC has improved during the past dozen years. The return on tangible assets has never dropped below 10% and was mostly maintained at above 25% for recent years, demonstrating the management's good capital allocation skills.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 8/22/2019.

The FCF margin has been consistently decent, hovering between 5% and 10% most of the time over the past 10 years (see below). It can be concluded that the business is moderately cash-generative.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 8/22/2019.

When it comes to financial leverage, the management demonstrated prudence. As indicated below, the company employed minimal debt (compared to equity) and set aside plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet every year for the past decade.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 8/22/2019.

So far, Armanino Foods of Distinction is looking good, consistently generating shareholder value through meaningful growth, decent cash conversion, and superior capital efficiency. Can the business keep up the momentum forward into the foreseeable future? To answer this, we need to examine the economic moat and long-term prospect of the company.

Economic Moat

Armanino Foods' main competitive strategy is to offer products with superior quality. All its products are completely natural without artificial preservatives or colors. Therefore, the business targets the premium segment (not the value one) and has achieved some brand recognition especially in the West Coast Region. Its pesto products have been around for almost half a century now.

Moreover, Armanino consistently looks to expand its product lines within the "Italian culinary" domain through innovation - from pestos only, to sauces, to pasta, and then even to meat products. Its focus on the niche market enables the company to establish a competitive edge over many big players in the total food space.

I think that Armanino Foods of Distinction possesses a narrow economic moat mainly built based on its reputation supported by top-quality products for a long history and niche focus on "Italian culinary." In the long term, the moat can get widened as the business continues its value-generative expansion, for which, the management seems to have the right plan in place, as discussed below.

Long-term Prospect

The long-term prospect for Armanino Foods is promising in light of plenty of opportunities in the premium Italian culinary space worldwide. The management is executing its growth strategy through the following two dimensions -

Geographic Expansion

The recent purchase of new production and office equipment well positions the company for the near-term growth coming from increasing demand from new and existing markets.

Over the long haul, the trend of premiumization should propel growth in both North America and Asia. The current annual sales in Asia amount to only 8% (vs. 6% in the previous year) of the total sales at the company, indicating rooms for further expansion.

Even in the States, more than 50% of the sales are handled through one single distributor. The coverage heavily tilts towards the West Coast Region. Once the production capacity issue is solved (thanks to the recent CapEx), more geographic regions could be covered through a more diversified pool of channels and customers.

Product Innovation

The company has a full-time Research & Development department that continually explores the addition of sauces, sandwich spreads/dressings and stuffed pasta products to enhance the foodservice and retail lines of products in the future.

While seeing the strong momentum of its core products, Armanino Foods has the proven track records in terms of the full product cycle, from research, to launch, to marketing/sales, and then to profitable growth.

The team has been developing new flavor profiles among other new products to target both current and new customers and will continue to put efforts into such strategic projects. One recent example is the introduction of the new Harissa sauce to capture the opportunity of the increasingly popular Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and North African foods.

According to GuruFocus, Armanino Foods of Distinction increased its top line annually by 7.5% on average for the past 5 years and 9% for the past 10 years. Seeing no upcoming material impact to the growth story for the next decade (compared with the past one), I would assume the high-single-digit CAGR scenario to stay for the foreseeable future.

Valuation

If we compare the current price multiples to their historicals (see below), we may conclude with a mixed picture here - e.g, a current 18.6x P/E vs. a 5-year average of 17x, a current 17.4x P/CF vs. a 3-year average of 20.3x.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 8/22/2019.

Per the chart below, the current free cash flow yield is about at the median level for recent years (if we exclude the 2017/2018 period when new production capacity was being built).

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 8/22/2019.

A near 5% free cash flow yield represents at least a fair valuation, in my opinion, for a stock with a superior return on capital and decent long-term growth outlook. As a matter of fact, it could appear attractive to many long-term investors faced with low bond yields that are getting even lower. Also, we all know that in the end, businesses or governments would not bother raising their coupon payments in case that more profits (or more taxes) are generated.

Of course, someone may point to the concentration risk as a small business and other risks due to the OTC status of the stock. But given the very little debt employed, plenty of cash at hand, stable nature of the industry, and shareholder interests among the top executives and board directors, I would say that plenty of margin of safety is already priced in.

Summary

Armanino Foods of Distinction is a steady grower with a niche-market focus in the stable food industry. The business earns its distinction by consistently generating high returns on tangible assets and organically increasing its earnings power through regional expansion and product innovation.

A 5% free cash flow yield (with the potential to increase) represents good value for long-term buy-and-hold investors, who may want to establish a position at the current level and accumulate more shares over time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mentioning of any stock in the article does not constitute investment recommendations. Investors should always conduct careful analysis themselves and/or consult with their investment advisors before acting in the stock market.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.