Gold Is Winning The Relative Strength Race

After taking a well-earned breather for much of this month, gold has commenced the next phase of the bull market which began last summer. What's more, a comparison of gold’s intermediate-term performance with other major financial assets suggests that its bull market won’t be ending anytime soon. In today’s report we’ll look at the major reasons behind gold’s intermediate-term strength, including a favorable comparison with stocks, commodities, and Treasury bonds. I’ll make the case that gold’s relative strength should serve to further stimulate demand from institutional investors and other market-moving players.

Last week, the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting showed that Fed members were divided on the interest rate question. While some officials favored a more aggressive approach to increasing stimulus by cutting rates, “several” members favored keeping rates unchanged. This revelation temporarily kept investors from aggressively buying gold earlier in the week. Yet by week's end, gold found a fresh safe-haven bid as the trade war between Washington and Beijing intensified and resulted in an equity market plunge and breakout to new yearly highs for gold.

Instead, the catalyst behind gold’s nearly 1-year-old bull run is clearly the widening uncertainty generated by U.S. trade policy and its impact on the global economy. Gold’s “fear factor” has been the primary driving force behind gold’s rallies since last fall, with weakening global growth expectations the force behind this fear. Higher gold prices are virtually assured as long as global growth expectations remain sub-par in the coming months.

Although interest rates aren’t the main factor behind gold’s continued strength, rates are nonetheless having a direct impact on the metal’s demand. Historically, gold tends to outperform when inflation-adjusted interest rates are low. That’s presently the case, with some $13 trillion in government bonds globally having a negative interest rate. And while the Fed funds rate may, or may not, decline in the coming months the global interest rate trend is still decisively declining. Thus, aside from the trade war, investors have another strong incentive for holding gold as a hedge against further global weakness.

Turning our attention to gold’s technical picture, the metal spend most of the last two weeks consolidating its recent gains in a narrow range in the wake of investors’ reticence over Fed policy and the global trade outlook. Gold successfully tested its key immediate-term trend line, the 15-day moving average, and the 15-day MA served as a springboard for the latest rally. Long-time readers of this report know that I consider the 15-day MA to be the primary identifier of gold’s immediate trend.

Source: BigCharts

Any pullback in the gold price in the coming days should be short-lived and relatively shallow. There are simply too many uncertainties facing the U.S. and global economy right now to justify investors liquidating their safe-haven holdings in the metal. For instance, U.S. manufacturing data released Aug. 22 revealed the first month of contraction in almost a 10 years amid concerns over the U.S.-China trade war. This is just one of many recent news headlines which have kept a safety bid under gold.

Meanwhile on the ETF front, the latest holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), the world’s largest gold ETF, showed an increase of nearly 24 tons in the month to date. This suggests that safety-related gold demand remains high and supports my argument that investors have no incentive for liquidating gold with the threat of further global economic weakness so high right now.

Let’s now turn our attention to some charts which provide additional insight into just how strong gold is right now. This brief exercise will compare the gold price with other leading assets and will allow us to ascertain just how much relative strength the gold price is showing right now. The thinking behind the relative strength approach to investing is that when gold is conspicuously outperforming equities, Treasuries, and commodities in general, it’s most likely to attract the attention of investment fund managers. This is a key consideration for gold’s intermediate-term direction given that institutional fund managers have an outsized impact on gold price trends.

A logical starting point in our relative strength evaluation is how the gold price is performing when compared with the benchmark S&P 500 Index (SPX). When gold is clearly in a relative strength position versus equities, good things tend to follow for yellow metal investors. As you can see here, gold is definitely in a relative strength position versus the SPX and this in turn supports a bullish view of gold’s interim trend.

Source: StockCharts

Somewhat surprisingly, even when gold is compared to strong-performing U.S. Treasury bonds it still looks good. As the following graph shows, gold is outperforming even the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH), which is my favorite proxy for longer-term bonds. This is an even stronger argument for maintaining safe-haven positions in gold.

Source: StockCharts

A final consideration is that gold is also outperforming other commodities. This can be clearly seen in the following graph, which compares the continuous contract gold price with the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC). Gold is one of the top-performing commodities right now, which isn’t surprising given the strength of the U.S. dollar. Yet despite the dollar’s strength, the fact that gold is outperforming stocks, bonds and commodities will only serve to further commend it to investors who incorporate relative strength analysis into their decision making process. This includes institutional investors and hedge fund managers, as well as large-scale individual investors.

Source: BigCharts

In summary, after successfully testing its immediate-term trend line, gold has ended its latest consolidation phase and is once again serving its primary function as a hedge against financial market uncertainty. Moreover, gold’s dominant intermediate-term (3-6 month) trend is also still firmly intact based on mounting global safety concerns and relative strength factors. Gold mining stocks should also benefit from continued safe-haven gold demand thanks to the leverage factor in the mining shares. Investors are therefore justified in maintaining investment positions in gold and gold ETFs, as well as the shares of fundamentally strong gold mining companies.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long gold via the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX). For this ETF, I’m using a level slightly under $27.00 as a stop-loss on an intraday basis. Participants who haven’t done so should also book some profit in GDX after its impressive run of the last few weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.