SilverCrest: Bag Some Cash Before The Tide Runs Low

SilverCrest Metals (SILV) was founded in 2015 and has gradually grown since then. In July 2019, SILV obtained a conditional operating permit for a portion of its flagship asset, the Las Chispas (or LC). The recent hike in share price was ignited by this positive news and the continued upward momentum in PM prices. Nevertheless, SILV's growth potential spans over a longer period and there are certain 'in-betweens' that are inherently risky and could cause significant volatility in share prices.

Although I see a promising long-term outlook for this future miner, I also intend to highlight those risky 'in-betweens' to present a realistic picture. In my view, given the recent bullish run in SILV's prices and the long journey embarked on by the company, it makes sense to book some profits at these levels while hoping to see robust future growth.

Figure-1 (Source: Mining.com)

SILV has a very strong fundamental picture. Although it owns other mining properties as well, I will limit my discussion to the LC project. This project contains ~28 mining concessions that span across 1,400 hectares. According to the February 2019 resource estimate (Figure-2), LC is expected to contain ~39.7 Moz and 68.1 Moz of AgEq (read: silver equivalent ounces) in 'Indicated' and 'Inferred' resources, respectively. The mine is being developed by a team of experts led by Mr. Eric Fier [who has helped build successful mines in the vicinity, including the Santa Elena mine operated by First Majestic Silver (AG)].

Figure-2 (Source: July Presentation)

The PEA conducted in May 2019 (or base-case NPV estimate) shed more light on LC's mining potential. Using a discount rate of 5%, SILV expects LC to generate after-tax NPV of ~$407 MM. This calculation assumes silver and gold prices to remain at or above $16.68/oz and $1,269/oz, respectively, throughout the 8.5 years LoM. Fortunately, both silver and gold are currently raging significantly higher than those levels. While gold has broken above $1,500/oz (Figure-3), silver has also passed the $17/oz mark (Figure-4). This implies that the project's NPV would be greater than initially estimated by the company. But since the mine is more than a year away from delivering commercial production, I think the continued strength in PM prices would be pivotal in supporting the upward trajectory in SILV's prices.

Figure-3 (Source: Finviz)

Figure-4 (Source: Finviz)

SILV expects the first production to be delivered in FY 2021 with significant production ramp-up during the subsequent 4 years (Figure-5). This essentially means that SILV would witness a turnaround from being FCF-negative to FCF-positive (during the first 4 full years of production) and will see the initial CAPEX of ~US$100 MM recovered in less than a year (payback period=9 months). Figure-5 (Source: July Presentation)

At the end of H1 2019, SILV reported cash of ~C$ 26 MM (or US$ 19.55 MM at current conversion rates). The existing cash will be used for SILV's ongoing exploration activities, as well as for the payment of SEMARNAT's (the Mexican environmental authority) invoices in lieu of regulatory inspection of the LC project. This means that SILV will need more cash to build the mine and it can either go for further shares issue or obtain debt. Either case will not hurt the company significantly since SILV currently has nil debt, and the existing share count is also way less than 100 MM (as at the end of Q2).

However, the operating permit (or "MIA") received in July identifies certain key pointers that I believe could influence the share prices. The MIA extends for a good 14 years (until July 2033) and covers the mine’s expected initial life of 8.5 years. It seems to me that the current MIA is provided on a trial basis, to test management’s skill in running a portion of the mine (spanning across ~96 hectares). SILV’s progress on mine exploration activities will be inspected by the SEMARNAT team when they visit the site in H2 2019. The emphasis placed by SILV on ‘SEMARNAT’s invoicing’ (Figure-6) seems to indicate that some unofficial payments could be made by the company to the authorities to get things done the easy way, but eventually, these are required to help the mine approval process run smoothly. Another key consideration is the timely completion of the feasibility study (or FS), which is expected by H1 2020. The mine’s construction decision is dependent on a positive FS and will enable things to move smoothly, going forward.

Figure-6 (Source: Newsfile)

In short, if SILV successfully manages to pass through a couple of intervening events, the share price would likely see another round of bullish run. The company’s liquidity profile has been strengthened by the recent bought deal financing agreement worth C$ 25.3 MM (or US$ 18.99 MM). Also, another recent permit for storage of mining explosives shows that SILV is continuing well on the mine’s progression. Since gold and silver prices have outperformed the company’s base-case NPV estimates, I think SILV could continue its bullish run for some time. However, given the fact that there’s a significant time period before which the LC mine could begin commercial production, and that there are a couple of events that need to be handled successfully by the company, it’s sensible to book some profit at these rates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.