ION Geophysical Will Depend On The Strength Of The Global Offshore Recovery

IO Is Close To The Bottom

ION Geophysical (IO) provides geoscience products, services, and solutions that allow upstream energy companies to obtain earth’s subsurface images. I do not think IO’s stock price will yield positive returns in the short run. However, it has the potential to increase market share and inflate margin in the medium-to-long term.

While the U.S. onshore capex is going south in 2019, capital investment in the international markets is on the rise. The company has won several contracts for imaging service, which led to a higher backlog and increased revenue visibility for FY2019. However, the 3D day rates and activity are still considerably down compared to 2014, when they were at a high. Therefore, it is unlikely that the company’s margin will improve in the near-term. On top of that, it continues to face policy obstacles in Mexico and Panama. On the other hand, renewed interest in the ocean bottom seismic technology and sale of software products have received traction due to the uptick in offshore investment. The company has been accumulating net losses for at least the past five years, which has resulted in increased financial risks.

IO’s Current Backdrop And Management Change

IO’s management, in the latest quarterly discussion of the financial results with the analysts, has conceded that capital discipline and shareholder value maximization is the new norm for the E&P operators. This is a marked change from the earlier stance where production and reserve growth maximization was the critical objectives. The transformation insinuates that the oilfield servicing companies that offer to maximize efficiency at the optimum price will gain market share compared to the legacy players with less-efficient equipment. Investors may note that the continued delay of the Panama license round announcement, upstream companies’ focus on cash preservation, and the moratorium of new E&P investments in Mexico caused IO’s margin to remain weak over the past few years.

The silver lining has been the activity pick up in international projects. In global offshore, payback time has improved over the years, which now makes it competitive to many onshore shales. As investment starts to get directed, returns, too, have been impacted positively, which will accelerate further investment. In this scenario, IO expects a higher margin from data library while it expects new program activity to gather steam. However, there are still concerns over the seismic exploration activity and funding.

In May, Chris Usher, who led the company’s technology businesses, was appointed as the new CEO following the retirement of Brian Hanson. Chris Usher joined IO's executive team in December 2012. He would look to build on ION's traditional data library and imaging strengths and commercialize new technology.

Analyzing The E&P Technology & Services Segment

In the E&P Technology & Services segment revenues were up by 88% in Q2 2019 compared to a year ago, while the gross profit margin turned to an impressive 34% compared to a loss at the gross profit level a year earlier. The growth in revenues was due primarily to higher data library revenues (932% up), while new ventures revenues declined. While the overall E&P activity level was down in Q2, the company benefited from higher engagements with clients who targeted specific exploration programs in North and South America.

Compared to Q1 2019, the Q2 revenue growth in the E&P Technology & Services segment was more modest. If we disaggregate the segment data, delays in new venture programs partially mitigated the revenue rise. We know that in the past few quarters, delays in license round announcements adversely affected the timing of sales, which deteriorated the performance of the new venture programs.

While the Imaging Services revenues growth was moderate in Q2, the company will reply on some critical projects that will drive revenues and margin. In Q2, it commenced the second phase of a new 2D multi-client program offshore Canada known as GrandSPAN. The scope of the project has more than doubled in the past year. The project is expected to be used for better understanding of the hydrocarbon potential in Canada, extend into new areas, and de-risk new play types and exploration investments. In Denmark, the company may have an opportunity to undertake a 3D multi-client reimaging program offshore Denmark. According to the estimates, the area has an estimated 3 billion barrels of reserves. So, it will provide a steady market for the regional depth-imaged 3D. The license program is expected to take place in 2020.

The company’s marketing efforts have led to the addition of $8 million of the backlog in the past year until Q2. More interestingly, much of the addition has been through higher-value, technology-driven ocean bottom nodal projects. In the Middle-east, the company received an ocean bottom nodal data processing and imaging contract, which has tenure of two years.

Analyzing The Operations Optimization Segment

In the Operations Optimization segment, revenues increased by 39% in Q2 2019 compared to Q2 2018. Gross margin in this segment improved to 55% in Q2 from 52% a year ago. The segment witnessed increasing tender activity and pricing improvement in the Towed Streamer equipment repair business. Besides, the company leased new rechargeable battery technology and deployed the first commercial SailWing system, which is a foil-based alternative to conventional marine diverters. According to the company’s estimates, the technology can potentially earn $3 million to $5 million (annualized) of high-margin recurring lease revenue.

The company estimates that the ocean bottom system marketplace, which a part of the Operations Optimization segment, has a market size of $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion in 2019. In the short-term, the OBS market is projected to grow by double-digit as the energy operators optimize production and improve data-collection economics.

IO’s Marlin operations optimization software accounted for 23% of the total software-related revenues in Q2. Marlin’s growth is attributed to a rebound in offshore 4D activity as its deployments continue to grow across North and South America, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East and Eastern Asia. The company now offers cloud-based customer engagement. In the U.K., it has introduced an AI-based Marlin SmartPort pilot. As the offshore activity heats up, various ports and harbors that will be used for energy shipments can become a potential market for Marlin technology.

Outlook

In 2019, we see evidence of IO’s growth from the rise in imaging services backlog, growth in the software business. While there is a further scope of improvement from the commercialization of technology, higher revenues from new multi-client programs are questionable given the lack of pace in this space until Q2. However, we can see stronger growth following the sanction of six new multi-client programs. The company has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (or MoU) to commercialize 4Sea OBS technology with iSEISMIC. iSEISMIC is an ocean bottom seismic acquisition specialist company. I have already discussed how the SailWing system and new rechargeable battery technology fits the company’s recurring revenue business models. On top of that, the Marlin offshore operations optimization software now sees enhanced capabilities in the E&P markets.

Cash Flow And Debt

IO’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) in 1H 2019 was $14.2 million, which was a significant increase compared to the negative CFO a year ago. Not only did the revenues increase, but its working capital also improved in the past year following lower accounts receivable and lower unbilled revenues.

The majority of IO’s contractual obligations are due in the next one to three years ($120 million). The company’s total liquidity (cash plus borrowing available under revolving credit facility) was $68 million as of June 30, 2019.

IO’s debt-to-equity is not meaningful because of the negative shareholders’ equity. In February 2018, it raised $47 million from an equity offering to de-leverage the balance sheet. The offering also included warrants. Despite the equity offerings, its accumulated deficit is very high ($956 million), which led to negative equity. The problematic situation in the energy market, particularly in the drilling market, caused accumulated net losses for at least the past five years.

In comparison, many of IO’s peers have positive leverage ratio. For example, CGG (CGGYY) has moderately high leverage (0.72x), while the industry giant Schlumberger’s (SLB) leverage was 0.47x as of June 30, 2019.

What Does The Relative Valuation Multiples Imply?

ION Geophysical is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.5x. The forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 4.3x, according to sell-side analysts’ estimates. The higher forward multiple compared to the current EV/EBITDA multiple implies lower EBITDA in the next twelve months. Between FY2013 and FY2018, IO’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was ~8.0x. So, the stock is currently trading at a discount to its past six-year average.

IO’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in contrast to the average multiple contraction for peers because the sell-side analysts expect the company’s EBITDA to fall compared to rise for the peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a significantly lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. The company’s EV/EBITDA multiple is marginally lower than peers’ (SPU, CGG, and SLB) average of 5.6x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, the stock receives a “Very Bearish” rating. Its ratings are moderate on growth and momentum, while they are poor on profitability, EPS revisions, and value. Although I would rate IO’s revenue growth moderately, net loss at the operating profit level would render comparison with peers impossible, and so, I would rate its overall growth metric lower than Seeking Alpha’s. For the same reason, I agree with Seeking Alpha’s low rating on profitability. I think the meager rating on EPS revision may be too aggressive, given that its earnings beat analysts’ estimates once in the past four quarters. I think its relative valuation multiple is slightly below-par, as I discussed earlier in the article, and so, the low rating on value is justified.

What’s The Take On IO?

Much of Ion Geophysical’s growth prospect depends on the upstream operators’ capex, which is at a crossroads at this point. While the U.S. onshore capex are exercising capital discipline, years of underinvestment have necessitated fresh inflow of funds in the international markets. Also, there has been more interest in offshore tendering activities, although it does not guarantee higher E&P or energy production in the near-term. An uptick in offshore investment has caused renewed interest in the ocean bottom seismic service and sale of software products.

Although the company’s backlog has increased due to contract awards in imaging services, the 3D day rates and activity are still down by approximately 50% compared to 2014. On top of that, it continues to face policy obstacles in Mexico and Panama. I do not think IO’s stock price will yield positive returns in the short run, because the company’s margin is unlikely to improve in the near-term. If the energy market does not sink into another downturn, the company is likely to increase market share and inflate margin in the medium-to-long term. Investors might do well to hold the stock before the indicators make any decisive move in either direction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.