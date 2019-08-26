MiX Telematics Is Well-Positioned For Continued Growth

Undervalued compared to its peer group considering a high growth rate and mix of recurring revenue. This presents a compelling opportunity for value investors.

The company exhibited substantial growth in recent years, with a long runway in the future given the market opportunity.

Investment Highlights

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) is a provider of telematics solutions to the transportation industry, focusing on enterprise customers. The company has been growing its subscriber base at ~11% CAGR and with a strong management team, clear ROI for customers, and a substantial market opportunity, the company looks poised for continued growth.

Industry Overview

The company targets the premium/enterprise fleet market which is significantly different than the SMB market that many other telematics companies are chasing. The key differences between these two markets are as follows:

Customers have larger fleet sizes (>500 vehicles) vs. SMB customers (<50 vehicles)

Customers in the enterprise space are large multinational corporations (e.g. Exxon Mobile)

For this reason, business is sticker as these customers deploy on a larger scale and usually require a more sophisticated product that is not easy to replicate (e.g. a small delivery company may only require a solution to track its trucks whereas a larger company may also need additional functionality such as route optimization, fuel tracking, video solutions etc. - this additional functionality would lead to higher revenue per subscription)

The premium fleet market is approximately 206 million vehicles with only about 19% current penetration meaning there is a substantial opportunity for greenfield growth. The growth is fueled by growing customer acceptance driven by a clear ROI (e.g. optimizing deliver routes and saving fuel costs) and changing regulations (e.g. long distance truck drivers now need to log in their driving time given restrictions on how much they can drive without taking a rest).

Source: MiX Investor Presentation

Company Overview

The company is headquartered in South Africa but is publicly listed on the NYSE. Other key highlights include:

17 global offices with presence in over 120 countries

Diverse client base with customers in various verticals including oil & gas, transport, leasing and construction

$136M in annual revenue and $42M in EBITDA (~31% margin)

>750k vehicle subscription

Although there are several players now competing in this industry, MiX is one of very few companies that have a similar scale. The company has a very experienced management team with most of its executive team having a tenure of >15 years.

Financial Highlights and KPI's

The company has consistently grown its subscriber base with ~86% of annual revenue being generate from recurring subscriptions that are lower risk in nature compared to one-time hardware sales and implementation revenue.

Source: MiX Investor Presentation

Sample Customers

MiX specializes in multinational asset tracking and hence caters to a list of marque customers

Source: MiX Investor Presentation

Valuation

MiX is currently undervalued compared to its peer group and given the significant market opportunity, I expect shares will re-rate towards the peer group average in the future. Part of the reason for the lower valuation is likely due to the company's presence in "higher risk" markets such as South Africa and Brazil. It is however pertinent to note that these markets present a unique opportunity that is not available in North America. For example, car theft is not as predominant in North America as it is in these countries and therefore this increases the need/ROI for telematics products. Furthermore, MiX has been growing its mix (no pun intended) of North American revenue which should lower its risk profile.

Valuation vs. peers

Source: MiX Investor Presentation

Based on these estimates, I expect the companies shares will re-rate closer to its peer group along with bit of a premium given the high base of recurring revenue. My price target of $20/sh is based on 3x forward revenue (~40% upside from current price). Key catalysts for this price target include the substantial market opportunity and customer acceptance, success of company's efforts to streamline costs and increasing ARPU through development of new use cases.

Risks

Fx risk as the company's base currency is the South African ZAR which is subject to higher fluctuations vs. the USD

Slower growth in the Oil & Gas sector. Given the high number of clients in this vertical, oil prices can have an impact on growth

Growing competition has more players enter into the telematics space

Changing customer needs which could lead to higher R&D costs in order to develop more use cases

Conclusion

The company is poised to continue growing, capitalizing on the substantial market opportunity. The valuation should trend closer to the peer group and the current price presents an enticing entry point for investors.

