Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic

There is a sentiment that the stock may be overvalued right now.

At the end of June, I made the argument that Home Depot (HD) still had significant upside from here on an earnings and free cash flow basis. The stock was trading at $207 at the time.

Since then, the stock is up by just over 6% to $220 at the time of writing.

The reaction to my positive sentiment in the last article was a mixed bag. Some agreed that the stock has more upside:

However, others believe that the stock is in a bubble and the growth in price is unsustainable.

In the most recent earnings quarter, the company recorded a 3.3% growth in net sales, along with a 6.1% growth in diluted earnings per share (on a six-month ended basis):

Given that we are still seeing steady growth, can one make the argument that the stock is at risk of being overvalued?

Let’s take a look at the recent P/E ratio and EV/EBITDA trends. While I had previously argued that free cash flow is also an important metric for valuation purposes, I choose to only focus on earnings for this purpose - Home Depot has a significantly debt-intensive structure as a result of the nature of its operations, and therefore free cash flow trends is not necessarily the best indicator of value as a result.

P/E Ratio

EV/EBITDA

On both a P/E and EV/EBITDA basis, we have been seeing consistent growth in earnings over the past five years, while P/E and EV/EBITDA themselves have been trading within a reasonably stationary trend over the past five years.

From this perspective, there is little to suggest that Home Depot is overvalued at this price. In fact, one could make the argument that Home Depot is a stock that has traditionally been underestimated by investors in terms of its growth potential.

When I first wrote on the stock back in 2016, I projected that Home Depot could surpass the $200 mark by 2020, and this valuation was cited by readers as “aggressive” to say the least.

Home Depot hit the $200 target in 2018, and while growth has continued to be modest since then, the stock has seen significant upside to the $220 level since June.

Looking forward, the main fear investors might have about this stock - aside from potential “overvaluation”, is the fact that a prevailing risk-off sentiment in the markets might impact the home improvement retail sector going forward, and thus investors might be a bit coy in terms of getting in at this time.

This might be true, and the stock price could stagnate in the near-term. However, macroeconomic factors did not have any particular impact on Home Depot’s business in the most recent quarter, and the business has been seeing growth in both customer transaction volume (1.7%) and in average ticket (1.8%). The fact that the company has been able to increase sales on the basis of both price and volume is encouraging, and while growth of under 2% for both of these metrics is modest, I anticipate that earnings will continue to grow should we see this trend continue.

Moreover, in spite of fears that tariffs might reduce consumer spending in the U.S., this does not appear to have been the case - with U.S. consumer spending data remaining robust, and competitors such as Lowe’s (LOW) also having reported solid growth in the most recent quarter.

On that note, we can see that when we compare the P/E ratio and EPS growth for both Home Depot and Lowe’s over the past three years, we see that Lowe’s has seen its P/E ratio grow much faster than Home Depot’s, while EPS for Home Depot has grown faster than Lowe’s:

P/E Ratio Comparison

EPS Comparison

In this regard, this could suggest that Home Depot may be trading at better value versus their competitor.

In spite of apprehension on the part of some investors, I see further upside for Home Depot at this point in time. Should we see another positive earnings quarter, then I anticipate that we could see upside to $230 by the end of this year.

