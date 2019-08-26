The Policy Market - Tariffs And The Fed Dominate Discussion

Welcome to The Policy Market - Seeking Alpha's presentation of today’s top policy-related news stories with potential market impact. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox each morning before the market open.

Tariff news sends markets plunging

The president's Friday morning Twitter tirade against China and the Fed sent the major averages down 2.5%-3% to end the week. Following the market close, the president followed through on his morning threat, jacking up tariffs on Chinese imports. Want more? The president over the weekend said he was having "second thoughts" - perhaps he should have boosted tariffs even more. That's got the markets set up for another rough session on Monday. While the wisdom of tariffs in this situation is surely up for debate, the uncertainly of the ultimate outcome can't be good for business. "If I were an American company thinking of where to expand, I’d probably press the pause button," says the Atlantic Council's Bart Oosterveld.

U.S. and Japan reach trade deal

Speaking at the G-7 summit, the president says the U.S. and Japan have reached a trade agreement in principle, with a formal signing to come later this year. Included in the deal is Japan's promise to buy grain from America - at least a small lifeline to farmers squeezed by China's pullback from the market.

The Fed is also heard from

The message from the Jackson Hole symposium last week wasn't nearly as dovish as many had hoped. The hawks dominated the discussion early, but Chairman Jay Powell was the closer, and he was expected to signal another rate cut in September, possibly even 50-basis points. No such signal was given, however, and the president exploded in rage on Twitter. The central bankers no doubt were feeling their oats, so talked tough last week. The heavy betting, however, remains on a 25-basis point move next month.