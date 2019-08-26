Watch For The Earnings Inflection In L Brands Stock

Profits will continue to decline in 2019, so LB stock will likely remain weak for the balance of the year.

It's been a rough ride for L Brands (LB) stock over the past five years, as shares have shed 70% of their value over that stretch amid a broad slowdown in one of the company's two core businesses - Victoria's Secret. The VS business started bleeding back in 2016. It hasn't stopped bleeding ever since. LB's comparable sales trend has flattened out, gross margins have dropped, operating margins have dropped, and profits have been wiped out. As profits have been wiped out, so has LB stock.

While we think LB stock is a falling knife at the current moment - and therefore not worth buying at this point in time - we also think that there is a potential profit growth inflection on the horizon, the likes of which could spark a big rebound in beaten up LB stock.

As such, while we continue to shy away from LB stock for the time being, we are cautiously optimistic that in 2020, the stock can stage a meaningful turnaround, driven by profit growth coming back into the picture.

When it comes to LB stock, the situation is actually very simple.

L Brands biggest and most important business is Victoria's Secret. Historically speaking, VS accounts for more than half of total sales and total operating profits. But, there has been a secular consumption shift from bombshell beauty to natural beauty - driven by trends such as "body positivity", "no filter", and "female empowerment" - which has sparked a mass exodus from the VS brand, as consumers are ditching their push-up bras for more organic-looking bralettes. As this trend has gained traction and momentum, VS has reported largely negative comparable sales growth - while natural beauty competitor Aerie, owned by American Eagle (AEO) has been on fire.

As the VS business has fallen flat, so has the entire L Brands business - despite persistent strength from the Bath & Body Works segment - because VS is the bigger piece of the sales pie here. Consequently, gross and operating margins have dropped, leading to a drop in profits. That's a big problem, because as seen in the chart below, as go profits, so goes LB stock. Thus, as profits have come down over the past few years, so has LB stock.

The above chart also implies that all LB stock needs to stage a meaningful reversal, is for the company's profit growth trajectory to change directions. That is not happening now. L Brands just reported second quarter numbers. They included negative comparable sales growth, gross margin erosion, operating margin erosion, and a sizable profit decline. This reversal isn't happening anytime soon, either. The third quarter guide called for flat comps, more gross margin erosion, more operating margin erosion, and more year-over-year profit declines. The full-year guide calls for EPS to drop from $2.82 last year, to $2.45 this year - yet another year with a sizable drop in profits.

In other words, the outlook is for LB's profits to continue to fall over the next few quarters. Given the strong correlation between profits and stock price as outlined in the chart above, one can reasonably assume that the outlook is also for LB stock to drop alongside falling profits over the next few months.

But, there's reason to believe that the profit growth trajectory will change course in 2020. Specifically, profit erosion trends have been improving over time. In 2017, EPS dropped 15% year-over-year. In 2018, EPS dropped 12% year-over-year. Year-to-date trends aren't great due to a lot of trade war noise, but by the all important holiday 2019 quarter, management is guiding for EPS to be down less than 5% year-over-year.

In other words, the profit erosion trend has improved from 15% erosion a few years ago, to less than 5% erosion guided for this holiday quarter. If that trend persists, then profit growth will come back into the picture by 2020.

Fundamentally, this makes sense. Sure, natural beauty has overtaken bombshell beauty. But, bombshell beauty still has a place in the consumer landscape. Further, with celebrities calling out VS for their lack of body positivity, management would have to be tone-deaf to not adjust the brand to better align with today's consumption trends. If they do - as they should - then the VS sales trajectory could improve into 2020, margins could stabilize, and profit growth could come back into the picture.

Indeed, the consensus analyst estimates call for EPS to grow year-over-year in 2020, and again in 2021. This resumption of profit growth should drive a rally in depressed and dirt cheap LB stock (7.5x forward earnings). Perhaps that's why the consensus price target on LB stock is 50% above the current price tag.

In the big picture, we don't like LB stock today. It's a falling knife with a core business that's caught on the wrong side of a secular consumption shift which is sweeping across the global consumer landscape. Profits are in free-fall, and until they turn around, LB stock won't turn around. That won't happen in 2019, so for the next few months, LB stock is probably best avoided.

But, we aren't counting LB stock out, either. Instead, we think there is a realistic opportunity for L Brands to drive positive profit growth in 2020, the likes of which could spark a big rebound in LB stock.

Thus, our investment action here is simple - avoid LB stock for now, but closely monitor profit trends and be ready to buy if/when those improve.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.