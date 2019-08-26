It seems like the disappointing run for Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) and its shareholders just wouldn’t end. The company posted a yet another disappointing earnings report earlier this month. Its 100G revenue fell once again, its major customers haven’t ramped up purchases and its management issued a rather dismal guidance for Q3. The company did not show any signs of recovery which, in my opinion, only cause its share to languish.

100G Revenue

There’s no denying that Applied Optoelectronics led the industry’s transition to faster and newer 40G transceivers back in the day. It was one of the very few manufacturers that was actually able to provide these next-gen transceivers in volume quantities, without any significant yield or quality issues. This brought along an explosive financial growth for the company and its shareholders.

But times have changed...

While its management continues to believe that they’re the leaders in the 100G space and that they’ll dominate the 400G segment as well, the reality is vastly different. Applied Opto continues to find it difficult to grow its datacenter revenues from its 100G sales. Sure, its 100G transceiver revenue rose significantly last year, but the subsequent decline is just worrisome.

Stefan Murry made a rather intriguing statement during their Q2 earnings call. He was trying to project the above chart in a good light, as if they have accomplished something big.

We are seeing strength in our 40G which I think is actually - it's a good thing for AOI. We've been a leader at 40G for some time. The fact that our customers continue to be interested in 40G and continue to find new use cases for 40G and are continuing to buy significant quantities of 40G, I think is very, very good for us. But the 100G downturn is not related to other customers, its pretty much isolated to one customer.

So, while datacenter operators are adopting 100G as the mainstream standard and some are starting to migrate to the 200G spec, Applied’s management thinks that ramping the sales of dated and outgoing 40G transceivers is somehow an achievement. The company’s management was either trying to hype their disappointing results or they have simply become complacent.

The risk of being complacent at this point in time could wreak havoc for the company and its shareholders.

How can we expect Applied Optoelectronics to capture a meaningful portion of 200G and 400G markets when it has been unable to grow its 100G revenues for several quarters now?

Also, Applied Opto currently has 40G sales supporting its overall top-line. What would support its revenues when 40G eventually goes out of favor and industry moves to faster transceivers?

I personally believe that Applied Optoelectronics needs to grow its 100G revenues to be investable. It’s always prudent to invest in companies that are currently leaders of an industry, or en-route to becoming leaders of an industry, rather than investing in “have beens.“ Tales from the past won’t grow your money.

Customers Demand Stagnant

Another issue that has been hurting Applied Optoelectronics for several quarters now is that it hasn’t been able to meaningfully diversify its revenue streams. Sure, it caters to several telecom and datacenter operators but the company still generates the bulk of its revenues from its top four customers.

Unfortunately, for Applied Opto’s long-side investors at least, its customers haven’t been ramping up their purchases. Its management claimed that it’s seeing “early signs of recovery among two of their hyperscale datacenter customers” but it was just a minor jump in sales, which I estimate was from Facebook.

The company is conducting trials with potential customers which may or may not convert into actual sales. Even if they do convert into paying customers, it would be several months out due to the long sales cycles typically seen in the B2B hardware procurement space. Also, there’s no guarantee that these new customers would purchase large enough quantities to meaningfully drive Applied Opto’s sales going forward.

Also, it's evident that Applied’s largest customers are yet to meaningfully ramp their purchase orders. This could be due to them adopting Silicon Photonics alternatives, deferring their purchases or ditching Applied Optoelectronics altogether and rather going with one of its rivals. Its management doesn’t seem to have any tentative timelines as to when its largest customers would start ramping their purchases, which pretty much leaves its investors to fend for themselves without much clarity about Applied’s prospects.

My question is – If Applied Optoelectronics is truly a leader in the 100G space, then why is it taking so long for the management to find other buyers, to stabilize its revenues, even if it means sacrificing margins?

Disappointing Guidance

With that said, Applied Opto’s management issued a rather dull guidance for Q3 FY19. They’re expecting revenues to be in the range of $46 million and $49 million, equating to a mid-point revenue guidance of $47.5 million. This would mark a decline of almost 16% year-on-year and it highlights that recovery is still not in sight for Applied Optoelectronics and its shareholders.

Its management is forecasting non-GAAP gross margins to come in between 27% and 29%, equating to a mid-point guidance of 28%. This would be a yet another decline on a year-on-year basis, falling from 34% in the comparable period last year. Its margin profile was bound to come under pressure as competition intensifies and the company manages to sell a reduced volume (lower economies of scale).

But overall, there weren’t any statements from the management that would positively indicate that the top-brass is en-route to turning things around for the company. There were mentions of new trials and migration to 200G/400G spec but its management did not provide any hard numbers to assure long-side investors that their investment in the company is safe and secure.

Your Takeaway

Nothing really has changed for Applied Optoelectronics and its shareholders. The company continues to post deteriorating financials and its management still doesn’t seem to have a plan to turnaround the enterprise that once was the leading force in the high-speed transceiver segment.

I would again recommend long-side investors to avoid Applied Optoelectronics altogether, at least until it shows signs of actual financial and/or operational growth. Without that, investing in the company may be akin to catching falling knives. The stock may continue to fall without any material growth catalysts.

