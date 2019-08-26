Netflix Is A Wonderful Company With Bright Prospects

The domestic business is already quite profitable, and it is supplementing investments on the international side.

My thesis is that Netflix (NFLX) is well-positioned for the future given its early start with streaming and its massive base of paid subscribers. The company is still growing paid subscribers and revenue rapidly.

I think of Netflix in three broad stages. The first stage is its current state of partial scale, where we have around 150 million paid subscribers and investments are aggressive such that the number of paid subscribers is growing rapidly. The second stage will be when we have fuller scale with aggressive investment continuing such that paid subscriber growth is still substantial, with 25 million or more continuing to be added each year. The third stage is when we have even fuller scale but less growth investment, resulting in a smaller percentage of paid subscribers being added each year. This third stage is when the company is in a more mature or steady-state environment, and by this time, the margins should look vastly different from what we see today. I think this third stage will be at some point years from now when there are more than 300 million paid subscribers.

We reference HBO frequently in this article, and it is important to note that cable icon John Malone explains their limitations as a domestic distributor without a global platform. These are his thoughts, from a November 2017 CNBC interview:

HBO is essentially only a domestic distributor. So, they don’t have the global platform under them. And, while they can syndicate or sell their content to foreign distributors, it is not nearly as strong a business model as being able to know the customer, deliver the stuff directly, and control the pricing at which your product is delivered.

Moving forward, it is expected that most of the future paid subscriber growth for Netflix as a percentage will be on the international side.

I’m largely ignoring the DVD part of the business. It continues to become less important each year.

Technology And Data

The 3Q12 letter to shareholders talks about the Netflix personalization algorithms which help folks find the best content to watch. The algos are continually A/B tested, and the rate of learning is higher for Netflix than competitors because Netflix has more data from a larger membership base. In the 2Q19 earnings call, Chief Product Officer Greg Peters said about 400 A/B tests are run in a given year.

In the 1Q18 earnings call, Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos explained that the subtitle and dub technology is better than ever such that local shows can be effective in global markets:

What's been really great is the things that we'll - we can bring our technology know-how to bring a great story from anywhere in the world to the rest of the world. And using our ability to subtitle and dub, and getting better and better at doing that quickly and accurately and artfully, has - can make a very local show at least pan-regional and, at best, global.

This is a harbinger of things to come with respect to content spend, which is the overwhelming majority of the cost of revenues. In many international markets, 80% of the content can come from outside regions. This means eventually the cost of international streaming content will slow down relative to the revenue such that margins improve.

Of course, there are times when the importance of data can be overestimated:

Image Source:@ballmatthew

In the early days, Netflix set itself apart by using technology to make sure streaming customers had the best experience possible. This is still a priority today, but industry standardization is likely such that other companies should catch up in many respects. Chief Content Officer Sarandos spoke about this at a May 2013 Nomura conference:

But I think over time those things will find standardization and the programming differentiation is going to matter more and more. So getting in, breaking some new ground like you mentioned earlier about creating a new season after licensing window for television, creating kind of new pay-TV windows for Hollywood movies, all of those were important, but I think now using the strength of the subscriber base and the growing footprint, multi-territory footprint to have some buying power to create exclusive content I think is really important.

CEO Reed Hastings points out that Netflix can be thought of as more of a media company than a typical tech company in the 1Q18 earnings call:

I'd point out that we'll spend over $10 billion on content and marketing and $1.3 billion on tech. So just objectively, we're much more of a media company in that way than pure tech.

This is a significant point - it’s hard to see now while Netflix is investing aggressively for growth, but I think it has many similarities with HBO. HBO may continue to get a boost with margins because of its premiere content, but Netflix will get a boost because of its massive scale. I think there is a good chance Netflix will have the same type of margins as HBO many years from now.

HBO Vs. Showtime: The Advantage Of An Early Start

Netflix is the first company to enter the paid streaming market in a meaningful way. The entry of Netflix into the streaming market has some similarities to HBO’s entry into the pay-TV market in the early 1970s. Inside the Rise of HBO by Bill Mesce Jr. talks about the advantage HBO had over Showtime by starting years earlier:

Despite that strong beginning, looking back, it’s obvious that Showtime had been hobbled from the outset by several factors, the most obvious drag on the service being its late start. Showtime may have had a better first year than HBO, but about the same time Showtime was counting subscriber #55,000, HBO was on its way to subscriber #1,000,000. By the time Showtime got on the satellite in 1978, HBO was in 2,000,000 homes in 46 states.



[location: 1,299]

Mesce Jr. goes on to say that by the 80s HBO had a brand recognition level like Coca-Cola (KO).

Former CFOs On An Early Start

Barry McCarthy is now the CFO of Spotify (SPOT), but he was the CFO at Netflix until it was announced that he was departing in December 2010. Starting at the 1:49:30 mark of the Spotify March 2018 Investor Day, we get to hear him talk about the advantages of starting first such that competitors have less mature subscriber bases:

As the average tenure of the subscriber base increases, the average churn rate falls. So if you and I both run competing subscription businesses and yours is older than mine, then even if our services are equally liked, with exactly the same churn curves by customer cohorts, your average churn rate will be lower than my average churn rate. Which means that more of your marketing dollars are going to support new subscriber growth. And more of my marketing dollars are going to replace churn subs. Which means you can grow faster than I can and beat me like a drum.

After taking Barry McCarthy's place, David Wells was CFO of Netflix until Spence Neumann took over for him in January 2019. Former CFO Wells said the same type of thing in the 4Q11 earnings call and the 1Q12 earnings call, noting that retention gets better as the subscriber base ages.

Spreading Costs With Scale

Netflix began using its large subscriber base effectively when it started getting away from variable-cost pricing. Per 7 Powers by Hamilton Helmer, this began with exclusives and then continued with originals. Helmer talks about what happened after Netflix started doing exclusives:

But the owners of potential exclusive properties could take note of Netflix’s success. Eventually they would resort to bargaining hard for an outsized share of those returns, even using other streaming competitors as stalking horses. In fact, Epix did exactly this, ending its deal with Netflix and signing up instead with Amazon on Sept 4, 2012. So again, with Sarandos’ approbation, Netflix took the next logical step - originals. Here they took a page out of HBO’s playbook - that network’s transition to originals had secured their position as a premium cable juggernaut years before.



[locations 1,635 to 1,643]

In a November 2016 CNBC interview conducted by David Faber, John Malone explained that Netflix CEO Hastings is a terrific businessman given his understanding of global scale:

Because he saw early on that if he could drive a business on top of the internet, he had a global business. Okay. What he’s going for is global scale. And he gets global scale, he’s the only guy that’s going to be able to write the check to create the content at the level and at the quality that people are going to get used to. so he’s trying to get there.

This is a key point. Netflix can already spread content costs across 150 million paid subscribers, and that number is expected to increase over the years. It can write checks that no other company can match. We saw this on August 7, 2019, when Hollywood Reporter carried an article that said HBO wasn’t keeping the Game of Thrones creators:

Sources say HBO - the duo's longtime home for the past decade - met with Benioff and Weiss' legal teams and quickly determined that they did not want to compete to keep them given the size of the deal and their looming commitment to Star Wars.

I use a boxing pay-per-view thought experiment. If I'm Netflix, then I'm having 150 friends over for the night of a fight once per month. If the fight is $30, then I only need twenty cents from each person to break even. Meanwhile, other hosts are only having 30 people over for each fight, so they have to collect $1 from each person to break even. I've won because I'm in a different league than other hosts. I can get some huge fights that are too risky for other hosts. Any individual fight might not be a "win" for me, but I'm playing a different game.

Future Subscriber Growth

The 2Q19 letter shows paid adds over the years:

Image Source: 2Q19 Letter to Shareholders

Multiple earnings calls talk about the idea of having 60-90 million domestic paid subscribers when the U.S. market reaches maturity. Statista shows just under 260 million estimated smartphone users in the U.S. for 2018. But not all these smartphone users need individual Netflix accounts - up to five individual profiles are allowed within a single Netflix account. At a December 2018 UBS conference, Chief Content Officer Sarandos reveals that 300 million people in the world have their own Netflix profiles. The premium plan allows four devices to stream at the same time. And some of these smartphone users might want alternatives to Netflix, especially if they seek sports and news. The number of paid U.S. subscribers actually declined slightly from 60.2 million in 1Q19 to 60.1 million in 2Q19. Let’s be conservative and look at some possibilities if the mature U.S. market ends up being on the low end of that 60-90 million range such that it stays near 60 million.

CEO Hastings made a noteworthy point about the potential for international growth in the 1Q16 earnings call by referencing Facebook (FB):

And remember, when you look at Facebook and YouTube, which are ad supported, but viewing and consumption is generally 80% International, 20% Domestic. And we've got a lot of International growth to go before we can aspire to that point.

We’re talking about a 4:1 ratio. The 2Q19 10-Q shows 91.5 million international paid memberships and 60.1 million domestic. The current ratio is a little more than 1.5:1. If we get to a 4:1 ratio with domestic held steady, this would imply 240 million on the international side and around 60 million on the domestic side, for about 300 million total.

The 2018 10-K filing shows that there were 28.6 million paid streaming membership additions in 2018. But suppose things slow down a bit over the next 6 years such that 25 million paid subscribers are added annually, that puts us at about 300 million paid subscribers in 6 years or so. And if things don’t slow down, we could get to 300 million paid subs much sooner, maybe in 4 years. So, if investment remains aggressive, then I think a realistic time range for reaching 300 million paid subs is probably four to six years.

Sooner or later, we’ll reach a point where the ROI on paid subscriber growth investments is no longer attractive. It’s possible this could happen before we reach 300 million paid subs, but I’m guessing it will be at some point after this. Until we reach that point, Netflix has something in common with Amazon (AMZN) in that growth investments are somewhat obfuscated in income statement lines. As we reach maturity, these income statement investments will wind down and the operating margin will be significantly higher than it is today.

Future Revenue Growth

As we pointed out above, Facebook has a 4:1 ratio of international members to U.S. and Canadian members. Facebook is ad-supported, so it is apples and oranges compared to Netflix with respect to revenue. But it is interesting the way Facebook's ad-based revenue varies dramatically by region. Its 2Q19 slides show quarterly average revenue per user (ARPU) by geography: U.S. & Canada: $33.27; Europe: $10.70; Asia-Pacific: $3.04; Rest of World: $2.13. Fortunately for Netflix, its subscription-based revenue doesn’t have the same variance as Facebook's revenue on an international basis. The Netflix 2Q19 10-Q shows 60.1 million domestic paid members with an average monthly revenue of $12.74 as of three months ended. On the international side, it shows 91.5 million paid members with an average monthly revenue of $9.43 as of three months ended.

We can be conservative and posit that major price increases do not occur between now and the time when there are around 240 million international paid members. If these new international subscribers are on similar plans as existing international subscribers, then this would imply about $9 billion [60 million * $12.74 * 12] in revenue on the domestic side and about $27 billion [240 million * $9.43 * 12] on the international side, for a total of about $36 billion.

HBO Margins

HBO and its parent, Time Warner Inc., are now part of AT&T (T), where segment information is limited. Filings pre-dating the AT&T acquisition are revealing. The oldest filing I’ve been able to find is the Time Warner Inc. 1993 10-K, and it shows that the “Cable Networks - HBO” segment had operating income of $213 million, $201 million and $183 million for 1993, 1992 and 1991, respectively. The filing goes on to say there were 17.4 million HBO subscribers and 6.3 million Cinemax subscribers at year-end 1992:

Image Source: Time Warner Inc. 1993 10-K.

The above filing also talks about the introduction of the “multi-channel” format, which was an important step in terms of moving closer to the on-demand model:

Home Box Office formally introduced in 1993 a new "multi-channel" format for the delivery of HBO and Cinemax over multiple channels providing differing schedules of HBO and Cinemax programming.

The 1997 Time Warner Inc. 10-K says there were 33.6 million HBO and Cinemax subscribers at that point.

We see that HBO's operating income was up to $2,152 million by 2017:

Image Source: Time Warner 2017 10-K filing

The operating margin increased over the years, from a little over 13% in 1991 to about 34% in 2017. Of course, this isn’t an apples to apples comparison because the “Cable Networks - HBO” segment contained more than just HBO. Still, the 2015-2017 operating margins for HBO of around 34% are quite good, and they show what can happen when a media company isn’t investing aggressively for growth.

Net Income And Free Cash Flow

The 2018 10-K shows that operating margin climbed from 4% in 2016 to 10% in 2018. In the 4Q18 earnings call, Chief Product Officer Peters says that it should be 13% for 2019.

The 3Q14 letter to shareholders shows the difference between net income and free cash flow since the first quarter of 2008:

Image Source: 3Q14 letter to shareholders

The gap between net income and free cash flow in 2Q14 is somewhat minor compared to today, but even then, in the 2Q14 earnings call, former CFO Wells gives the explanation of produced content and international expansion:

It’s no different than we’ve said before, which is the two main things that are pressuring cash use, our content expansion predominantly our produced content as well as our international expansion.

This part of the 2018 10-K filing is key with respect to streaming cash payments versus amortization:

Non-GAAP free cash flow was $4,231 million lower than net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 primarily due to$4,512 million of cash payments for streaming content assets over streaming amortization expense...

Looking at the cash flow statement, we can tie to the above statement by recognizing that the net cash payment is the additions to streaming assets partially offset by the change in streaming liabilities. In other words, the first two cash flow statement lines below account for the net cash payment:

$(13,043.4) million Additions to streaming content assets

$999.9 million Change in streaming content liabilities

$7,532.1 million Amortization of streaming content assets

-----------------

$(4,511.6) million Cash payments for streaming content assets over streaming amortization

Looking at the quarterly earnings releases, we see that the gap between accrual net income and free cash flow has continued to widen as Netflix invests in content that requires a substantial amount of cash up-front. Seeing as accrual net income on the P&L is based on streaming amortization as opposed to streaming cash payments, it's not surprising that the difference between net income and free cash flow is pretty much the difference between streaming amortization and streaming cash payments. In other words, the difference between the blue and green lines is pretty much the difference between the yellow and red lines:

Image Source: Author’s spreadsheet from Netflix quarterly earnings releases

In the long run, the negative free cash flow investments should prove to be beneficial. Chief Content Officer Sarandos talked about this at a May 2018 MoffettNathanson conference:

The thing our big driver and why I tried to make originally programming the House of Cards was this notion that if we believe in our own model then the networks will want to create their own on demand products and they will want to retain those shows for their own products down the road. So, we better see if we can get good at this. And that’s – customer that is coming to path as you could see and the difference why own it and buy it, then rent it later or even rent it in the first window from a studio, mostly it is a margin business meaning that this is 30% to 50% markup on the shows that are produced by the studio for us. And that doesn't show up on the screen.

In the 3Q18 earnings call, former CFO Wells said that Netflix is reaching a point where the growth in operating profit should increase faster than the growth in the content cash spend. And he said it should still be a few years before we break even with free cash flow.

The 4Q18 letter to shareholders noted free cash flow should improve each year starting in 2020:

Free cash flow in Q4’18 was -$1.3 billion vs. -$0.5 billion in Q4’17, totalling -$3 billion for 2018 [compared to our original forecasted range of -$3 to -$4 billion for the full year]. We expect 2019 FCF will be similar to 2018 and then will improve each year thereafter (assuming, as we do, no material transactions). This FCF improvement will be driven by growing operating margin, which will allow us to fund more of our investment needs internally.

Overview Of Margins At Fuller Scale And Maturity

John Malone’s points in a November 2017 CNBC interview explained why Netflix will become profitable as scale increases:

Scale is - is very, very powerful when you’re producing something that has a high fixed and very low variable cost. So when you get to a point where your marginal cost is $0, profitability is enormous as you scale up. And he’s on that - on that track. So, you know, whether or not his stock is ahead of itself, I don’t really have an opinion. But there’s no question, he’s built one wonderful company.

The November 2018 CNBC interview is important because Malone explained that the economics will change at maturity such that Netflix will have tremendous free cash flow:

I think it’s a question of modulating their spend and coasting in to maturity, at which point they should be enormously cash generative.

In the 2Q19 earnings call, CEO Hastings mentioned that in the last year, $5 billion of revenue was added and almost all of it was gross margin:

Well, we're monetizing it today in more membership growth. The focus is to get more people excited about Stranger Things. So they join Netflix. They tell their friends about it. So this year, we'll add about $5 billion of incremental subscription revenue, which is almost all of gross margin, and that's faster than any entertainment company has grown in the history of the world.

As Netflix continues to scale, we need to differentiate between fixed and variable costs. The four major expense lines are inside the red rectangle in the 2Q19 income statement below:

Image Source: Netflix 2Q19 10-Q

In the 4Q11 earnings call, CEO Hastings answered a question about future margins for the domestic streaming business:

HBO gets round numbers, around $7 or $8 per sub from the MSOs [multi service operators]. We hope that we can have a much larger subscriber base than them. And that will allow us to spend even more on content and have an even better service. Then you've got, obviously, the on-demand aspect of Netflix and all the work that we do to make it personalized and even more useful. So we should be able to, in the long term, have an even better margin position than HBO, but it really depends on a relative scale. So if we're twice as large as the nearest competitor, it would tend to lead to large margins. If it's neck-and-neck of us and HBO in terms of subscriber size, then there would be tighter margins for both of us.

Netflix combines the domestic and international businesses into a single income statement. But the domestic business is already quite profitable, and it is supplementing investments on the international side. CEO Hastings talked about this in the 2Q13 earnings call:

Let's separate the two factors. One is domestic, where we're hugely profitable in growing very well. And the other is international, where we're growing extremely strongly. Revenue was up 155% over a year ago but it has negative P&L, we're in investment mode. So we've got the strong U.S. business supporting the investment in international.

Cost Of Revenues At Fuller Scale And Maturity

Looking at 1H19, cost of revenues is about 62% as a percentage of revenues. Streaming content is by far the biggest cost of revenues for the company. There are only so many billions of dollars that can be spent on content regardless of how many subscribers Netflix adds. Moving forward, we should have some insight as to how the cost of revenues will increase as subscribers rise. Revenue went up $1.8 billion, from $7.6 billion in 1H18 to $9.4 billion in 1H19. We can look at content spend through different lenses - one is from the point of view of the cash flow statement, and another is from the point of view of the income statement or profit and loss [P&L]. The cash flow statement shows that streaming content spend only went up $1 billion, from $5.3 billion ($6 billion additions to assets less $0.7 billion change in liabilities) in 1H18 to $6.3 billion [$6.3 billion additions to assets less negligible change in liabilities] in 1H19. From a P&L point of view, amortization of streaming content assets increased $0.8 billion, from $3.6 billion in 1H18 to $4.4 billion in 1H19. The content spend required to get the first 150 million paid subscribers was enormous. I believe the content spend needed to get the next 150 million paid subscribers will be substantially lower.

At the Spring 2017 Berkshire Hathaway meeting, Warren Buffett brought up the fact that years ago he could see why Google (GOOG, GOOGL) has a very good business, as it effectively has no cost of revenues as clicks increase:

Google, I should have had some insight into it. Geico was a heavy user very early on. Here we saw value. At that time [I have no idea what we were paying for per click now], we were paying $10 or $12 per click for something that has no cost of goods sold, and we were going to keep doing that. We could see that. I should have had more insight into that.

A friend of mine pointed out that streaming content is accounted for as cost of revenues, but in some ways it is fixed and is more like software R&D. It is fascinating looking through this lens, and it makes a lot of sense. At some point, the company doesn’t need to add any new content for each additional paid subscriber. So, this is totally different from the cost of goods sold at a company like Coca-Cola, where it has to pay for things like sweeteners, metals, juices and PET with each additional drink sold.

In the 2Q14 earnings call, Chief Content Officer Sarandos pointed out the fact that U.S. content travels well such that international markets typically need only about 20% local content:

Michael, what’s been really great is how much the content travels. So, in all of the international territories and France and Germany, appear to be that much different. It’s somewhere between 10% and 20% local and mostly the rest of the international product, mostly Hollywood product that people want to see around the world.

The implications of this are huge as Netflix grows. Streaming content is the overwhelming majority of the cost of revenues line. Knowing that only about 20% of local content needs to be added to each new market, we quickly see that we’ll eventually reach a point where revenue grows much faster than the content spend.

Marketing At Fuller Scale And Maturity

Marketing expenses are about 13% as a percentage of revenues.

The 4Q12 letter to shareholders talks about the advantage Netflix has with marketing spend:

Linear channels must aggregate a large audience at a given time of day and hope the show programmed will actually attract enough viewers despite this constraint. With Netflix, members can enjoy a show anytime, and over time, we can effectively put the right show in front of members based on their viewing habits. Thus we can spend less on marketing while generating higher viewership.

The 2Q19 10-Q filing shows that marketing has been fairly flat recently, as revenue has increased dramatically. Marketing only went up slightly from $1.1 billion in 1H18 to $1.2 billion in 1H19, while revenue went up from $7.6 billion to $9.4 billion!

Technology And Development At Fuller Scale And Maturity

Technology and development expenses are 8% as a percentage of revenues for 1H19. In the 2Q19 earnings call, Michael Morris asked about the trailing twelve-month technology and development expense, which was about $1.4 billion ($0.8 billion 1H19 + $1.2 billion FY18 - $0.6 billion 1H18). Specifically, he wanted to know about the scalable and incremental buckets. The short answer from Chief Product Officer Gregory Peters is that the majority of the technology and development expense is a fixed-cost investment. Here is the long answer:

I would say the majority of that [$1.4 billion technology] spend we would say is a fixed cost investment which returns increasing benefits at scale. So as we grow our business, we get higher leverage off that fixed cost investment. There is a small portion of that, that I would say is sort of incremental to how we scale that -- you can think of that as either on the deliveries cost side. We seek to invest on the content delivery side to make that more efficient, so that's a fixed cost, but then we obviously have certain elements of that cost which just scales as we grow the business as we deliver more streams, right?

General And Administrative At Fuller Scale And Maturity

General and administrative expenses are 5% as a percentage of revenues for 1H19. In the grand scheme of things, this line is relatively small, and I’m not sure how much of this is fixed versus incremental.

Summary Of Margins At Fuller Scale And Maturity

Again, I think Netflix will have similar margins to HBO at some point in the future such that operating income is about 1/3rd of revenue. This may sound crazy right now, since 2019 operating margins are only expected to be about 13% But at some point in the future, things should be dramatically different when we are at fuller scale and investments for international paid subscribers are less aggressive. The biggest driver of this margin improvement will be the decline of cost of revenues as a percentage of revenue.

As we noted before, former CFO Wells said it's going to be a few years towards breakeven with free cash flow in the 3Q18 earnings call. Ultimately, the future per share economics are what matter to investors, and these are better represented by free cash flow than GAAP accrual earnings.

Valuation

Investors have to look through the rearview mirror and then put money down now based on how things will develop in the future through the windshield. Netflix was in my “too hard” pile for many years because the two views look so different. We’re dealing with many unknowns, which can make people look silly when specific predictions don’t pan out. Harvey Levin from TMZ looked pretty silly when he played basketball against Shaq, and this is what investors can look like if there are many unknowns and future projections are carried out to several decimal points instead of using broad ranges:

Image Source: YouTube

Based on what was said earlier about the cost of revenues and marketing, I think the margins will be excellent as the company matures. It still might be in growth mode years from now when there are 300 million subscribers and revenue is around $35 billion or more. Even with continued growth investments, the margins will be much better because of fuller scale. And at some point, the growth investments will decrease and the margins will go even higher.

This is what I get for the current enterprise value:

$130.4 billion market cap [1]

$12.6 billion long-term debt

$(5.0) billion cash

------------

$138.0 billion

[1] The 8/21/2019 share price was $297.81, and the 2Q19 10-Q shows there were 437,834,882 shares as of June 30th.

Closing Thoughts

I think many people will agree that Netflix is a tremendous company. As we said earlier, John Malone literally used the phrase “wonderful company.” The hard part is knowing whether the current stock price is fair. Part of the answer to this question is the holding period for the investor. Anything can happen in the short run, but I believe the current share price is fair for investors who want to hold the stock for many years, at least until Netflix is more mature and margins are higher after fuller scale and decreases in growth investments.

The actionable advice is to be independent and think critically about superficial headlines. Articles saying Netflix is “losing” billions of dollars each year often fail to paint a full picture of the large cash investments being made in streaming content.

