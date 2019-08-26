Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery

Schlumberger is undervalued, and its share price is likely to increase significantly in coming years provided there isn't a global economic slowdown.

After years of underinvestment, supply in the oil and gas and oilfield services industries is likely to begin to tighten going forward.

The oilfield services industry tends to be highly cyclical, with stocks exhibiting periods of overvaluation and undervaluation. Schlumberger (SLB) has become deeply undervalued as a result of negative sentiment towards the oil & gas industry and a myopic focus on short-term supply and demand developments. The share price is likely to appreciate significantly in coming years once economic concerns have resolved and as a lack of investment in exploration and production (E&P) and oilfield services equipment leads to tightening supply.

Industry

Between 2005 and 2015, E&P capital expenditure was elevated relative to historical levels as a result of high oil prices. This led to a flood of supply from new higher-cost sources like shale and offshore deepwater, and an oversupplied market that has not fully recovered. Oilfield services companies continue to face low capacity utilization and depressed margins as a result of reduced E&P capital expenditure. Capital expenditure appears to have normalized relative to production but has not increased in step with the oil price, which leads me to believe capital expenditure will expand in coming years.

Figure 1: Global E&P Capital Expenditure to Oil Production Ratio

(Source: Created by author using data from BP, EIA and McKinsey)

I believe E&P capital expenditure will need to grow at a faster pace than in the past as reserve quality declines and new reserves become more difficult to discover and produce. Global oil discoveries have been declining since the 1970s and have hit new lows in recent years despite large exploration efforts in the 2000s, as the low-hanging fruit has already been picked.

Figure 2: Global Oil Discoveries

(Source: gCaptain)

Exploration activity has shifted towards more complex and expensive fields like offshore deepwater and returns on exploration spending have been decreasing, a trend that is likely to continue going forward.

Figure 3: Global E&P Capital Expenditure to Added Reserves Ratio

(Source: Created by author using data from BP, EIA and McKinsey)

Oil reserves have been declining relative to production since 2011 and are approaching the levels of the 1990s. It is not clear how operating companies will try to maintain reserves going forward given that the global economy is transitioning away from fossil fuels, but it is possible the reserves-to-production ratio will continue to decline going forward as operating companies try to avoid stranded reserves.

Figure 4: Global Oil Reserves to Production Ratio

(Source: Created by author using data from BP)

Markets appear to believe that the oil supply is still plentiful, with U.S. shale producers and OPEC being more than able to meet any increase in demand. I believe supply is already tighter than many realize, with OPEC having little spare capacity to increase production despite much fanfare over production cuts. OPEC tries to maintain excess capacity of at least of 1 million bbl/day to avoid spikes in the oil price, and over the past 20 years has averaged excess capacity of 2.3 million bbl/day. This indicates that even without a production cut agreement, OPEC has little ability to increase production from current levels.

Figure 5: OPEC Oil Production Spare Capacity

(Source: Created by author using data from EIA)

I believe the ability of U.S. shale producers to meet demand going forward has also been overestimated. Despite depressed costs from suppliers like oilfield service companies and an increasing focus on spending discipline at the expense of production growth, very few shale producers are achieving positive free cash flow. Investors appear to have lost patience with negative free cash flows, with many shale producers suffering dramatic share price declines in the past 12 months as a result of poor cash flow performance. I believe this will make it harder for shale companies to raise capital going forward, and will result in consolidation and slower production growth.

Figure 6: U.S. Shale Producers Free Cash Flow

(Source: SPE)

Drilling and oilfield services activities are at historically depressed levels, as indicated by the ratio of oil production to active rigs. Operating companies have been able to maintain production by shifting spending from exploration to production and focusing spending on high yield assets. Exploration’s share of upstream investment dropped below 10% in 2016, compared to a historical average of 14-17% share of upstream investment. Wood Mackenzie estimates global investment in exploration in 2018 to be approximately 37 billion USD, which is 60% below its 2014 peak. It is unlikely that this is sustainable, and I believe exploration activity will need to expand significantly to maintain and grow production.

Figure 7: Global Oil Production to Active Rig Count Ratio

(Source: Created by author using data from BP and BHGE)

Exploration and production are becoming increasingly expensive as companies focus on technically difficult t -recover reserves, and this can be seen in the increasing ratio of capital spending to active rigs. This is a positive trend for oilfield services companies, particularly large technology leaders like Schlumberger, who are able to provide integrated services on complex projects. The ratio of E&P capital expenditure to active rigs is currently depressed, but I believe this ratio will bounce back as services markets become balanced and operating companies increase capital expenditure.

Figure 8: Global E&P Capital Expenditure to Active Rig Count Ratio

(Source: Created by author using data from EIA, McKinsey and BHGE)

Schlumberger

Schlumberger is the world’s largest oilfield services company with operations in more than 85 countries and approximately 100,000 employees. Its vision is to be the world’s leading supplier of technology, integrated project management and information solutions to customers working in the oil & gas industry.

Schlumberger’s businesses are in the equipment, drilling and services section of the oil and gas industry value chain. These businesses have a small share of oil & gas industry revenue but are relatively profitable. The company has also been trying to capture more of the E&P segment of the value chain through the Schlumberger Project Management segment, which develops and comanages customer assets under long-term commercial agreements.

Figure 9: Oil and Gas Industry Profit Pools 2009-2014

(Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance)

Competition varies from market to market, but Halliburton (HAL), Baker Hughes (BHGE) and Weatherford (OTCPK:WFTIQ) are the other major global players. Halliburton is the main competitor to Schlumberger across most drilling and evaluation services and is considered Schlumberger’s biggest rival. Baker Hughes and Weatherford are more concentrated in completion and production services, making them less of a threat to Schlumberger from a market commonality viewpoint, particularly with Weatherford’s continued solvency problems.

Schlumberger has historically been more focused on drilling and evaluation than the other large oilfield services companies, although it has a strong presence in most market segments. Schlumberger was founded in 1926 as a well logging company, and this remains its strength. Drilling and evaluation services generally have more of a technology focus and tend to be higher-margin businesses, and this has led to Schlumberger being viewed as the technology leader in the industry with higher margins than its competitors.

Figure 10: Oilfield Services Market Share 2015

(Source: Created by author using data from Halliburton, Schlumberger, BHGE, Weatherford)

Industry spending has been focused on production more than exploration in recent years, which has been a headwind for Schlumberger’s evaluation services and led to higher growth and increased importance for its drilling and production segments, which tend to have lower margins.

Segment Revenue Share (%) Profit Margin (%) Sales Growth (%) Reservoir Characterization 19.6 21.3 -4.0 Drilling 27.7 13.4 10.2 Production 37.2 8.5 16.6 Cameron 15.5 11.8 -0.7

Table 1: Schlumberger Segment Performance 2018

(Source: Created by author using data from Schlumberger)

Schlumberger has historically been much more internationally focused than Halliburton and Baker Hughes, although it is becoming more exposed to North America due to the rapid growth of the service-intensive U.S. shale industry. I believe oilfield services spending will accelerate internationally as international activity begins to normalize relative to North America, which will benefit Schlumberger.

Region Revenue Share (%) Sales Growth (%) North America 37.0% 26.3% Latin America 11.5% -5.8% Europe / CIS / Africa 22.1% 1.2% Middle East & Asia 29.4% 1.6%

Table 2: Schlumberger Geographic Performance 2018

(Source: Created by author using data from Schlumberger)

Over the past 3 decades, Schlumberger share price has risen faster than the active rig count due a general industry trend of increasing service intensity. The company’s share price has fallen far more than the rig count over the last 3 years though, and as the market recovers in coming years, the share price should appreciate significantly. With the current rig count, if Schlumberger share price was to return to the trend, it would imply a price of approximately $72 per share.

Figure 11: Schlumberger Share Price-to-Active Rig Count Ratio

(Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance, BHGE)

Similarly, the company’s share price has grown faster than E&P capital expenditures over the past 30 years. This trend should continue going forward as large integrated oilfield services companies with strong technology portfolios increase market share. If Schlumberger share price were to return to the trend at current levels of E&P capital expenditure, it would imply a price of approximately $61 per share.

Figure 12: Schlumberger Share Price-to-Global Exploration and Production Capital Expenditure

(Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance, EIA, McKinsey)

Oilfield services is similar to a commodity market, with competition primarily on the basis of price and historical data showing that on average the return on invested capital is approximately equal to the cost of capital. Profitability is also highly variable, with periods of oversupply and undersupply as a result of high entry and exit costs.

Capital expenditure by oilfield service companies is an indicator of future supply and can give an insight into how profitability will evolve. Between 2006 and 2012, oilfield services companies invested heavily, far in excess of the increase in exploration and production activity as represented by the active rig count. For example, Credit Suisse estimates that U.S. onshore frac capacity increased from approximately 2 million horsepower in 2003 to 17.5 million horsepower in 2014, a growth rate of 21.7%. This led to oversupply, which was exacerbated by the dramatic contraction in exploration and production activity. Oilfield services companies have cut capital expenditure in recent years, which should lead to tighter supply in coming years.

Figure 13: Effect of Oilfield Services Capital Expenditure on Schlumberger Share Price Returns

(Source: Created by author using data from Halliburton, Schlumberger, BHGE, Yahoo Finance)

Valuation

Markets appear to be overly focused on short-term economic growth concerns, which has led to the likely tightening of oil and oilfield services markets being overlooked. Provided economic growth concerns resolve, I believe oil prices will continue to rise in coming years and Schlumberger share price will increase significantly. Based on a discounted cash flow model, I estimate Schlumberger’s intrinsic value to be approximately $58, making it an attractive investment opportunity, particularly as the company's current dividend yield is 5.87%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.