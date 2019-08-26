Luckin Coffee's Profitability Could Come Sooner Than Expected

(Luckin Coffee's new tea-based product offerings. Image taken from the company's second-quarter 2019 earnings presentation.)

It's never a good feeling to read about a company posting increasing losses despite massive revenue growth. This is exactly the case after Luckin Coffee (LK) posted its second-quarter 2019 earnings report. Despite nearly 700% year-over-year revenue growth, Luckin's second-quarter operating losses doubled to 689.7 million RMB ($100.5 million). Unfortunately, most of the articles I've read about Luckin Coffee lately focused on its increasing losses without going into greater detail about its potential path to profitability. Unlike many unicorn companies that have recently gone public, Luckin Coffee's path to profitability is very clear and only reinforced by its second quarter results as numerous profitability metrics improved at impressive rates.

Due to the recent volatility of RMB/USD exchange rates, this article will discuss Luckin Coffee's financial figures entirely in the company's native RMB currency. Currently one USD converts to 7.05 RMB.

Sequential Q2 Growth Over Q1

In most cases, financial analysts compare figures on a year-over-year basis. In Luckin Coffee's case, year-over-year comparisons are meaningless since the company is essentially only a year and a half old. Financial figures reported by Luckin a year ago represented startup metrics that are not anywhere close to current or future normalized levels. Even on a sequential comparison, improvements in Luckin Coffee's operating metrics are astounding.

During the second quarter, Luckin added 593 new store locations to bring the total store count to 2937 by the end of the quarter. This represented a 25% sequential increase in the company's store count. Metrics which are indicators of the company's brand acceptance increased by even larger degrees as the table below shows.

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Sequential Increase Store Count 2370 2963 25.02% Revenues 478510 909115 89.99% New Cumulative Customers 16872 22777 35.00% Average Monthly Items Sold 16276 27593 69.53% Average Monthly Customers 4402 6166 40.07%

(Data taken from Luckin Coffee's Q2 2019 earnings report. Revenues in thousands of RMB. New cumulative customers, average monthly items sold, and average monthly customers in thousands.)

Not only did Luckin Coffee add significantly more new customers relative to its store growth, but new customer retention also increased and repeat customers bought more on average. As a result, the company's revenues grew at an incredible 90% on a sequential basis.

Marketing And Brand Awareness

Skeptics might point out the massive sequential increase of sales and marketing expenses led to the company's revenue growth. Marketing expenses grew from 168.1 million RMB in Q1 to 390.1 million RMB in Q2, or a sequential increase of 222 million RMB. Revenues in comparison grew by 430.6 million RMB on a sequential basis. One negative argument I've heard being made about Luckin Coffee is that the company offers large and unsustainable discounts to attract sales including free products to new customers. At first glance, the absolute rise in sales and marketing expenses compared to revenues appear to support this theory.

Digging deeper into the company's revenue source showed a very different picture. Luckin breaks out its revenues from brewed drinks and non-drink revenues such as food. The company also breaks out the monthly units sold for each category. With this information we can calculate the average selling prices [ASP] for products sold in these categories.

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Sequential Increase Drinks 39231.6 63167.1 61.01% Non-drinks 9595.8 19611.9 104.38% Drink ASP 9.20 10.44 13.37% Non-drinks ASP 8.75 10.75 22.84% Blended Average ASP 9.12 10.51 15.30%

(Data taken from Luckin Coffee's Q2 2019 earnings report. Drinks and non-drinks unit sales in thousands. ASP figures in RMB.)

As shown in the table above, ASPs actually increased by a decent degree in the second quarter. This was one important metric I mentioned in my Luckin Coffee IPO article as it can help predict when the company can turn profitable. With the average menu price for Luckin's brewed drinks around 25 RMB, actual revenue taken in represented a 58% discount to listed prices. While that's a big discount and shows how aggressive the company has been in attracting new and encouraging repeat customers, discounting actually decreased as shown in the rise of product ASPs.

As management explained in its second-quarter earnings conference call, the increase in sales and marketing wasn't directed to increase traffic, but to increase overall brand awareness. In my opinion, this was one of the most important statements made by Luckin's management in its first official earnings conference call.

I had stated in my Luckin Coffee IPO article that most Chinese have a very favorable perception of the United States and especially of US products and brands. Most Chinese view US products as premium high quality products and its use as upper class status symbols. It's almost the inverse in the US as the perception of Chinese brands were viewed as vastly inferior not long ago and probably still today. As a result, any US company entering China's market had by default a business advantage compared to similar Chinese competition.

Blind taste tests actually showed Luckin's coffee was as good as or better than Starbucks's comparable coffee product. That's not surprising since Luckin made it a priority to procure both its product and equipment from reputable international providers, use 'World Barista Champion teams' to design coffee recipes, and comprehensively train its barista staff. Yet in interviews with customers who never tried Luckin Coffee, consumers viewed Luckin as inferior. Luckin Coffee's biggest obstacle isn't Starbucks (SBUX), but the Chinese consumer.

In a recent article, Linda Lim, a professor at the University of Michigan, said stereotypes between US and Chinese brands will be hard to break and but could be irreversible once successfully broken:

“You discover the Chinese substitute for Starbucks is not bad,” Lim said. “Once people switch, it’s very hard to get them to switch back for a lot of psychological reasons.”

For this exact reason, I argued it was paramount Luckin Coffee spend heavily on marketing and value brand building as highly as Western companies. This is why many Chinese companies ultimately fail as they concentrate on high volume and low costs without valuing the importance of quality and brand. How Luckin Coffee has diversified its management and how it has approached its expansion thus far leads me to believe it has the right plan in place. Changing Chinese consumer perception will not be easy nor fast, but could eventually lead to a mass lemming effect at a certain breaking point.

The Other Path To Profitability – Costs

While Luckin Coffee did an excellent job of growing the top line and its customer base, cost metrics also improved meaningfully on a sequential basis. Other than sales and marketing expenses which I believe investors shouldn't be concerned about for reasons detailed above, other costs declined on a sequential basis as the table below shows.

Operating Costs:

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Sequential Increase Materials per Item 5.65 5.63 -0.38% Store Operating per Store 119.14 125.37 5.22% Depreciation per Store 35.43 29.86 -15.72% G&A per Store 72.98 65.92 -9.67% Store Opening per Store 75.33 28.96 -61.56%

(Data taken from Luckin Coffee's Q2 2019 earnings report. All figures except materials per item in thousands. All costs in RMB.)

The costs figures shown above are unit costs, not absolute costs. Material costs represent the average cost for each unit sold, or essentially the gross margin for the product which was slightly over 47% in the second quarter. Store operating costs, depreciation, and general/administrative costs are listed as average per store costs based on the ending store count during the quarter. Store opening expenses are based on costs per new store opened in the quarter.

Although store rental and operating costs increased slightly on a sequential basis on a per store level, there was a sequential decline on a per item sold basis from 5.78 RMB in Q1 to 4.49 RMB in Q2. Average daily units sold per store increased from 244 in the first quarter to 345 in the second quarter which presumably required additional staffing per store to accommodate the increase traffic. The reason why I listed this metric on a per store instead of a per product sold basis will be explained in the following section for estimating Q3 2019 earnings.

Lastly, the G&A expenses listed above exclude stock-based compensation to make quarterly figures comparable. Second-quarter G&A expenses may also include IPO related expenses which may exaggerate quarterly costs. A stable or declining third quarter G&A expense line would be confirmation and would thus be a more normalized ratio to use for future cost estimates.

Third-Quarter Earnings

For the third quarter 2019, Luckin Coffee estimates revenues will range between 1.35-1.45 billion RMB. At the midpoint, this represents an impressive sequential revenue increase of 54%. Using this midpoint revenue guidance and the per unit operating costs calculated above, we can estimate Luckin's third-quarter earnings.

The per unit cost metrics used assume no improvement which should be conservative since per unit costs tend to improve from initial early stage ramps for fast expanding companies. Sales and marketing are estimated to rise slightly on an absolute level from 390 million RMB to 400 million RMB, representing the company's continued brand building strategy. The store count used is slightly below the midpoint required at the end of Q3 to reach 4500 stores targeted by the end of 2019.

2019 Q3 EPS Estimate

Total Stores: 3700

Revenues: 1400 million RMB

Cost of materials: 657.267 million RMB

Store rental and operating costs: 463.855 million RMB

Depreciation expenses: 110.494 million RMB

Sales and marketing expenses: 400 million RMB

G&A expenses: 243.909 million RMB

Store opening and other expenses: 21.341 million RMB

Total operating expenses: 1896.866 million RMB

Operating income: -496.866 million RMB

Operating loss in USD: -$70,477.41

Share count: 185.981 million shares

EPS: -$0.38 (non-GAAP, excludes share based compensation)

This compares to current Wall Street estimates which call for an EPS loss of -$0.48 on revenues of $207 million (1458 million RMB or the high end of company's guidance). The -$0.38 EPS loss estimate is also non-GAAP and excludes share-based compensation which were not in the G&A per unit costs in the prior section.

I used a per-store ratio for store rental and operating costs even though it didn't support a downward cost metric is because it is the more conservative metric. Operating costs per store went up sequentially because unit sales per store went up. Thus by keeping this metric flat, the estimate does not assume a continued rise in per store unit sales. Obviously, store traffic cannot be directly controlled by the company and higher marketing expenses cannot guarantee higher sales volume.

Lastly if we assume the items sold per day per store remain stable as mentioned above, it suggests product ASPs rise to 11.51 RMB in Q3 from 10.51 RMB average in Q2. This is derived by simply taking the revenue guidance, backing out roughly 4% which represents non-product revenue such as delivery fees, and dividing by the total items sold during the quarter.

As I mentioned in my previous Luckin Coffee article, investors should keep track of Luckin Coffee's product ASPs as it is the metric that will lead the company to profitability. If product ASPs do rise to about 11.5 RMB per item in the third quarter, it would represent a continued growth from 10.51 RMB in Q2 and from 9.12 RMB in Q1 2019. If we assume the average menu price is 25 RMB, the gradual quarterly ASP rise represents the company slowly reducing its promotional discounts as new customers start to accept the brand.

Currently, one of the promotions mentioned in the company's Q2 earnings conference call was a 'buy 10 get 10 free' promotion for its repeat customers. This essentially represents a 50% discount and suggests product ASPs could go up to around 12-13 RMB so the 11.51 RMB ASP calculated based on Luckin's revenue guidance and a stable daily unit sales per store is within the realm of possibility. Of course, actual ASPs would be lower than represented by the 50% discount for repeat customers since new customers typically get a free item on their first visit.

Future Path To Profitability

The big question everyone is probably asking is when Luckin Coffee can turn a profit. As mentioned in the previous section, it all depends on product ASPs since this metric represents the discounting by the company to promote customer conversion and loyalty.

To illustrate a simple hypothetical scenario, we will assume Luckin Coffee reaches its 4500 store count at the end of the fourth quarter 2019. Using the same formula to estimate the company's Q3 earnings above and assuming no incremental improvements in key per unit cost figures, we can simply raise product ASP assumptions until operating profit turns positive. In this scenario, if Luckin Coffee could raise product ASPs to 15 RMB in the fourth quarter 2019, it would become operationally profitable.

Q4 2019 Hypothetical Operating Net Income At 15 RMB Product ASPs

Total Stores: 4500

Revenues: 2220 million RMB

Cost of materials: 799.4 million RMB

Store rental and operating costs: 564.2 million RMB

Depreciation expenses: 134.4 million RMB

Sales and marketing expenses: 400 million RMB

G&A expenses: 296.7 million RMB

Store opening and other expenses: 23.2 million RMB

Total operating expenses: 2217.8 million RMB

Operating income: 2.2 million RMB (non-GAAP, excludes share based compensation)

Of course, in reality it would take longer since the product ASP appreciation has only been about 1 RMB per quarter. However since store count and revenues would likely continue rising, the operational profitability level could require lower product ASPs. At the company's current expansion projection and assuming product ASPs continue to slowly rise by about 1 RMB per quarter, operational profitability could come sometime in early 2020. Should key per unit cost metrics improve, or general and administrative costs stabilize at an absolute level, operational profitability could come sooner under the same store count/product ASP assumptions.

Final Thoughts

While it's obvious Luckin Coffee is losing a lot of money and headline results might cause casual investors to discount Luckin as a viable company, in reality improvements shown in its second quarter earnings suggests profitability is really not far off in the future. Yes at any time Luckin could lower sales and marketing expenses to accelerate profitability but as explained I believe that would be a horrible mistake.

The key to Luckin Coffee's long-term success is not determined by how much it makes or loses today, next quarter, or even next year. In my opinion, it's determined by how successful the company is in building its brand and getting the Chinese consumer to accept its product as an equally high quality offering relative to US brands which are currently viewed by default as superior whether justified or not.

Ironically the increasing trade tensions between the US and China could actually benefit Luckin Coffee since its main domestic rival is Starbucks. Successful marketing playing on nationalism could lead Chinese consumers to try Luckin Coffee even if they normally would not consider a Chinese brand. At a much lower price point and without sacrificing quality, once converted these consumers could become loyal repeat customers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also short SBUX.