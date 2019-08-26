In Defense Of Novartis And Zolgensma

Nonetheless, nothing significant is likely to come from this, and shareholders need not be too worried about it.

Novartis (NVS) has suddenly become a chess piece in the 2020 election campaign. The Swiss pharmaceutical giant is under attack for falsifying data submitted to the Food and Drug Administration regarding its recently approved gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), Zolgensma. The drug has the highest price tag in history of $2.1 million for a single treatment. Novartis apparently knew of the data manipulation prior to its receiving FDA approval, but did not inform the agency until after the fact. On the surface, this certainly looks rather corrupt and unacceptable.

Senate Finance Committee Chair Chuck Grassley has issued a letter to Novartis CEO Vasant Narasimhan demanding all relevant documents from the company by tomorrow, August 23. This is after politicians seeking the nation’s highest office have already pounced on the opportunity for political grandstanding. In a letter signed by presidential candidates Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, among others, the signatories express their outrage at Novartis’s “appalling, unconscionable greed-driven behavior,” and urge the FDA to throw the proverbial book at the company through all available criminal, civil, and regulatory actions.

Should investors be concerned about the concerted attack against Novartis and its potential for becoming a poster boy for FDA-targeted discipline? No. I believe this episode will pass and be forgotten relatively quickly. There may be some kind of settlement, but it is likely to be minor and symbolic. After that, I expect the stock to reach new highs.

Data by YCharts

If the FDA actually followed through with this suggestion, then yes, Novartis shareholders may indeed have a problem on their hands. Yet, as with almost all political blowback of this nature, things are not exactly what they seem. In this specific case, we can go even further to say that things are not even remotely what they seem.

Let’s begin with the drug itself. Zolgensma is a one-time curative treatment for SMA, a fatal and until now incurable disease that affects the youngest of children at birth. It is designed for the treatment of children younger than 2 years of age. Children with type I of the disease typically do not survive past 2. Zolgensma supplies these patients with the gene needed to produce the protein lacking in SMA patients, thereby correcting SMA at its root permanently.

The letter’s signatories mention that Zolgensma is “the most expensive medication in American history.” This is technically true, but what they do not mention is that Zolgensma is also the cheapest treatment on the market for SMA. How so? Its competitor, Spinraza, also corrects the disorder, but is not a permanent solution and must be administered periodically over the course of an entire lifetime. Zolgensma, on the other hand, is a one-time treatment that corrects the genetic malfunction permanently.

The cost of Spinraza is $750,000 for the first year, and then $375,000 annually. Meaning, the cost of Spinraza treatment over a 5-year period is already higher than Zolgensma. The further out you go, the cheaper Zolgensma gets by comparison. All this of course assumes zero Spinraza price hikes over the course of a lifetime.

What about the data falsification itself? The signatories to the letter do not discuss the details or circumstances at all - they simply condemn it with superlatives. In fact, the manipulated data were from preclinical animal trials conducted in the initial product testing stages many years ago. According to the FDA itself, the data are limited to an outdated process not even in use in the final approved product. None of it has anything to do with any of the human clinical trials conducted or the data collected from them that ultimately led to Zolgensma’s approval.

One could still argue that Novartis should have informed the FDA immediately when knowledge of the issue first surfaced, rather than waiting for the FDA to approve Zolgensma first. Perhaps so. The company probably was acting at least partially out of avarice as Sanders and Warren et. al claim. Still, it is prudent to consider the possible alternative outcomes here. Reporting the irregularity in time may have risked a delay in Zolgensma’s approval, which would have limited SMA patients’ treatment options. While Spinraza is effective, it is not effective on every single SMA patient. Neither, of course, is Zolgensma, but its availability does vastly increase the chances that an SMA child will survive to adulthood. What about the lives that may have been lost due to any possible Zolgensma approval delay? The letter says nothing about that.

Could Novartis have been acting on its concern for the lives of these children as well? Who is to say otherwise? It is likely that both considerations - greed and concern for the lives of SMA patients - were taken into account. Human beings can be, and often are, both greedy and compassionate simultaneously.

None of this is to say that there isn’t a serious problem here going forward, at least for the FDA itself. The letter expresses particular outrage at the fact that Novartis received federal subsidies and incentives for the development of Zolgensma. An equitable solution to this dilemma could perhaps be returning the capital value of these subsidies to taxpayers, which would warn other companies of similar consequences. The resulting fines could be in the hundreds of millions, which isn’t much for the pharma giant that saw $12.6 billion in earnings last year and has about $10 billion in cash on its balance sheet. Not much damage would be done to Novartis, but meanwhile, other smaller firms would get the message. They would be forced to weigh the potential penalties versus the risk of an approval delay for both patients and the company itself if a similar situation arises in the future.

In any case, the FDA can always rescind an approval after the fact if any data manipulation in the future proves material to any drug’s reported efficacy. Simply urging the FDA to use all possible measures - criminal, civil, and regulatory - against Novartis shows minimal concern for the lives of patients that need the company's drugs. What it does is put concern for FDA authority and reputation at the center, relegating sick patients to the side.

Perhaps the signatories should ask SMA sufferers and their parents and siblings what they think. They are the ones who are most directly affected by this scandal. Do they think Novartis did what was necessary here to ensure Zolgensma’s approval, or should the company have risked an approval delay for the sake of full data integrity even if the data were not directly relevant to Zolgensma’s actual efficacy?

It is doubtful that Zolgensma sales will be affected at all because of this case. There isn’t much significance to early preclinical trial data when there is so much clear evidence that the drug is effective on SMA in humans. Investors should have little to nothing to worry about here, and after a four-year consolidation, Novartis could quickly head to new highs from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NVS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.