CA Immobilien: This Austrian REIT Is All You Need

In the second half of 2019, 4 projects will be completed and will increase Funds From Operations even more.

While no projects have been completed in the last half year, Funds From Operations are more than 2%, thanks to an even higher occupancy rate.

On the 21st of August '19, CA Immobilien (CA Immo) (OTC:CAIAF) reported its Half Year Report. As I deemed the stock a buy almost half a year ago in this article, let's grill CA Immo once more and see if it's still a buy. Spoiler alert: it definitely is.

Key Numbers

Funds From Operations excluding trading income and pre taxes (FFO 1) stand at €64.5M, 2.1% higher than the first half of 2018 (1H18). This is the lowest (year-over-year) growth since CA Immo's IPO:

FFO 1 y-o-y growth FFO 1 EPRA NAV/share y-o-y growth NAV/share 1H 2014 35.8 21.74 2H 2014 34.2 21.74 1H 2015 37.7 5.3% 22.05 1.4% 2H 2015 43.1 26.0% 24.32 11.9% 1H 2016 43.8 16.2% 26.74 21.3% 2H 2016 47.9 11.1% 26.74 10.0% 1H 2017 56.3 28.5% 27.6 3.2% 2H 2017 50.5 5.4% 30.1 12.6% 1H 2018 63.2 12.3% 33.3 20.7% 2H 2018 55.3 9.5% 33.3 10.6% 1H 2019 64.5 2.1% 34.06 2.3%

However, this is just as expected. CA Immo did not have any projects to be completed in the first half of 2019. This is also the reason for the much lower capital expenditures. In fact, the growth in FFO 1 comes from a better occupancy rate, as it now stands at 95.3%, up from 94.4% at the end of 2018. I will come back to the reason behind this increase in the occupancy rate down below.

Revaluation

The revaluation result stands at close to 115 million euros, triple the amount of 1H18. This as the construction in progress is nearing its end for some projects, which thus increases in worth. I will come back to this further down below.

EPRA Net Asset Value per share

If we take into account the dividend payment of €0.90 in May, NAV per share was up 5.0% year over year. The property assets stand at €4.7 bn.

However, far more important are the investment properties. These are the properties that CA Immo rents out, and collects a continuous rental income from. Here, we see an increase of 5.7%. The largest relative gain was in Czechia, which saw a revaluation gain thanks to positive market developments.

The importance of the revaluation gains in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) should not be overlooked! It is one of the main reasons why I tipped CA Immo half a year ago as a must-buy stock. The other regions in CEE, Romania, Poland, Hungary and "others" (Serbia is now included in others), also account for large growth thanks to positive revaluations. Only Austria lagged behind, with a negative revaluation.

Investment properties 1H19 Investment Properties 2H18 change Property assets in % Austria 504.6 513.6 -1.8% 12 Germany 1,333.50 1311.3 1.7% 46 Czechia 361.2 280.5 28.8% 8 Hungary 507.2 481.8 5.3% 11 Poland 511.2 483.2 5.8% 11 Romania 317.9 265.4 19.8% 8 Others 180.4 96 87.9% 4 Total 3,716 3515 5.7% 100

The effect on the total occupancy rate is very positive (up from 94.4% to 95.3%). Only Czechia and Austria saw a decrease in occupancy rate. Luckily, the rent increased way more in Czechia than the occupancy rate dropped (this is also the reason for the positive revaluation).

Occupancy Rate 1H19 Occupancy rate 2H18 Change Austria 89.6 89.7 -0.1 Germany 99.2 99 0.2 Czechia 95.3 98.7 -3.4 Hungary 93.6 92.8 0.8 Poland 96.6 96.3 0.3 Romania 93.5 85.3 8.2 Others 95.1 92.8 2.3 Total 95.3 94.4 0.9

To conclude, the increase of 5% in EPRA NAV is less than the more important increase in investment properties, which grew by 5.7% over the last half year. This is incredible, given that no new buildings have been constructed and almost all of the increase is thanks to revaluations.

FFO 1

As stated in the previous section, investment properties went up by 5.7% thanks to positive revaluations. Furthermore, the occupancy rate increased for almost all regions. Last, market rents are up for almost all regions as well. These three combined make for a very lucrative mix for CA Immo, which saw its FFO 1 increase by more than 2%, without adding new properties.

Second half of 2019

In the second half of 2019, 3 projects will be completed. For the one for sale, the Europacity building in Berlin, a buyer has been found. The other 2 projects will be added to the investment properties portfolio. Right now, 93% of the largest office to be completed is already pre-let, while 100% of the smaller one is pre-let. These are incredibly strong numbers and will drive up FFO 1 from the first quarter of 2020.

Furthermore, management has confirmed its target of reaching €125M FFO1. This is a tad bit disappointing as I had hoped, and am still hoping, for a higher FFO1. But apparently, the projects to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2019 won't add too much to these numbers anymore.

Outlook beyond 2019

In 2020, there are 4 projects to be completed. Three projects will be added to the investment properties portfolio, two of them as early as the second quarter of 2020. One can expect thus several jumps in FFO1 next year, as well as more increases in the EPRA NAV!

The project for sale, Baumkirchen Mitte, will be completed faster than initially thought. The picture below shows what management's expectations were half a year ago. There, you see that the project for sale was planned to be completed in 2021.

What to watch out for

Currently, Germany accounts for 46% of the portfolio. However, all projects under construction are in Germany. After 2022, when all the projects will be completed, Germany will account for around 53%. This is less than initially thought, however, as the positive revaluations in CEE have decreased Germany's proportion a bit.

Furthermore, CA Immo has not added any new projects in the last half-year. This is not really a problem, as there are many projects under construction, but I would like to see another project starting up over the next half-year.

Last, the net debt has increased a lot, from 1,567 million euros to 1,737 million euros, or an increase of 170 million euros. Luckily, this increase will be washed away almost entirely by the sale of Europacity at the end of 2019.

My opinion

The stock remains a massive 'buy.' All numbers are good but did not exceed my expectations, however. CEE boosted the investment portfolio, as rents have gone up and given positive market developments. No projects have been completed in the last half-year, yet FFO 1 is up more than 2%. I expect the company to reach its target of €125M in FFO 1 by the end of the year. Last, the net asset value of the company is about to jump up by the end of 2019, which possibly could be the catalyst for further share price increase.

